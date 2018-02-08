Does the Friendly Atheist approve of censoring hate speech?

I generally have no beefs with Hemant Mehta, who’s famous as “The Friendly Atheist”, repeatedly calling out the foibles of the faithful. But I was made a little bit queasy by his February 6 website piece, “Christian Hate-Pastor celebrates getting banned in Jamaica since it’s ‘Biblical’.” In his gloss on the news, Hemant seems to come close to advocating censorship of “hate speech.”

Steven Anderson, of the Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, Arizona, really is a “hate pastor” in the sense that he’s not just a homophobe, but favors the killing of gays. As Hemant reported in an earlier post:

[Anderson said] “The good news [about the massacre] is that there’s 50 less pedophiles in this world.” He also said the U.S. government should execute homosexuals by way of a firing squad because that’s what the Bible commands.

The guy is odious, and I suppose countries have the right to determine who visits. But in the U.S., such speech doesn’t pose a “clear and present danger” (that is, gays won’t be executed on the spot after hearing Anderson talk), and of course Anderson’s sentiments are based on religion, though of course there were no firing squads in the old Testament! Still, the Bible does contain the command he cites—Leviticus 20:13:

If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely be put to death; their blood shall be upon them.

Clearly Anderson is a fundamentalist who takes the Old Testament literally, and for that he’s being censored. Of course I think this view, like so much in the Old Testament, is horrific, even if it was practiced in the old days (and still is in some Muslim lands), but it gives Anderson a religious reason for his homophobia.

In Hemant’s latest post, as the title notes, Anderson was banned from entering Jamaica, as he has been from entering Botswana, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Canada. (Seriously? The UK and Canada too?) Making a virtue of necessity, Anderson invoked the Streisand Effect by asserting that his banning gave him extra publicity:

But here’s Hemant’s take on Anderson’s banning:

Anderson thinks the very fact that he was banned means he was being persecuted. He’s confusing his bigotry, which had no redeeming value, with genuinely interesting authors and artists whose works are banned because they might encourage people to think about taboo topics. Jamaica had every right to prevent someone from preaching vitriol against already marginalized groups of people.

Well, maybe it did (I don’t know Jamaican law vis-à-vis free speech, and how that relates to immigration), but this comes perilously close to saying that Anderson’s speech isn’t free speech because it’s “preaching vitriol against already marginalized groups of people.” Would it be okay if the people weren’t marginalized—say if he were calling for the execution of white males? As pretty much of a free-speech absolutist, I don’t agree with the implicit sentiment of Hemant’s editorializing. The airing of bigotry does in fact have redeeming value: its preaching enables others to question and contradict it, making the bigot look bad. Historically, allowing racists and other bigots to speak freely exposed them for the odious people they were: people like George Wallace, Lester Maddox, and, recently, neo-Nazis. In that sense, even the most blatant “hate speech” has redeeming value.

Given that Anderson’s speech doesn’t violate the First Amendment, I wouldn’t try to censor it or shut it down in the U.S. I surely wouldn’t invite him to speak on my campus, but if someone did and he accepted, I wouldn’t call for his banning (though I’d be out there demonstrating against him). In the end, hate-mongers like Anderson should be allowed their First Amendment rights, for suppressing their speech just drives it underground. You don’t expunge this kind of hatred by censoring it: you do it by airing it and showing how ridiculous it is.

I’ll call this post to Hemant’s attention, as he’s a friend, and let him respond if he wishes.