A “parthenogenetic” crayfish reproduces without sex: is it a new species?

There must have been more than a dozen readers who sent me links to the article below by Carl Zimmer in the New York Times (thanks, all!). I skimmed it but was more interested in the published scientific papers about the marbled crayfish. This “species”, if you can call it that (see more below), is parthenogenetic—that is, it reproduces without having sex. That means that all individuals are females, and males, who normally contribute sperm in the ancestor, are absent. The population of the marbled crayfish doesn’t need males, and a whole lake can be populated from a single individual. I think Zimmer’s going a bit overboard in saying that the new mutant is “taking over Europe”, but otherwise it’s a reasonable article.

But let’s look at the original papers (links and free access below) to see what’s going on.

It’s pretty simple to summarize, though a bit complex genetically. In 1995 a “marbled crayfish” appeared in the German aquarium trade, apparently originating from a single mutant individual that was a member of the species Procambarus fallax, the “slough crayfish”. Here’s what the marbled crayfish looks like, having a mottled appearance similar to that of its immediate ancestor P. fallax:

It’s the only parthenogenetic species of decapod crustacean known (the group contains shrimp, crayfish, lobsters and crabs); and it reproduces by apomictic parthenogenesis—an egg is formed simply by normal cell division, or mitosis, and it’s fertile. No sperm required! This gives a single individual the capacity to invade a habitat and populate it, something that’s possible in sexually reproducing organisms only if the female is inseminated.

That parthenogenesis, combined with the marbled crayfish’s omnivorous diet, means that this thing is a threat, and it is spreading, especially, as the paper of Gutekunst et al. shows, in Madagascar. Now the parthenogenetic habit doesn’t necessarily mean the species (it’s really a clone, as we’ll see in a second) will replace other crayfish. It may be ecologically different from not only other crayfish species, but also from its ancestor P. fallax, in which case it could persist alongside them. According to population-genetic theory, “mutants” like this are expected to replace sexual forms in the same species, but only if their ecology is the same. But its ability to eat anything and to invade freshwater lakes with single individuals, makes it a worrisome threat.

How did this thing form? Its formation is in fact the key to its ability to reproduce asexually. It is a triploid: instead of having the normal complement of 184 chromosomes (two sets of 92) it has three sets: 276. (That’s a lot of chromosomes—humans have only 46.) What probably happened is that an ancestral P. fallax produced a diploid egg with 184 chromosomes instead of the normal 92-chromosome haploid egg. That egg then fused with the 92-chromosome sperm of another individual of the species, giving rise to a 276-chromosome triploid.

The triploid can’t make viable eggs by the normal process of meiosis, as that would involve three chromosomes of each type trying to pair and then separate, which would produce a mess. If an egg was even formed by that process, it wouldn’t have full sets of chromosomes, but might be missing some and have extras of others, which, when fertilized, would produce a zygote (incipient offspring) whose development would be screwed up. It could, however, reproduce through normal cell division (mitosis), as that doesn’t require chromosomes to pair. And that’s how this new clone reproduces: producing eggs by simple division of somatic cells.

Along with this there must be some feature of the marbled clone that allows this triploid cell to develop on its own, without the need for fertilization by a sperm. (These clones can mate with P. fallax males, but the transferred sperm doesn’t contribute anything to the offspring.) We don’t know whether the feature that allows this clone to reproduce without sex is a genetic mutation, or is simply a byproduct of a cell having three sets of chromosomes.

To look at the origins of this thing, Gutekunst et al. sequenced its genome: the first full-genome sequence of any decapod crustacean. And what they found was what you’d expect on the origin theory above: the individual had three sets of chromosomes, with two of them nearly identical and one more divergent, but still within the ambit of a P. fallax genome. That means that the species surely originated, as predicted, from an unreduced egg cell of a P. fallax female fertilized by the sperm of another P. fallax male. And comparing the DNA of the clone with those from other arthropods, the authors found this phylogeny, showing the species clustering closest to a crayfish relative, Parhyale hawaiensis, an amphipod crustacean.

So what we have here is a clone that reproduces without sex, similar to those viruses and bacteria that reproduce without true meiotic sex (these microbes do have a way of exchanging some genes, though).

But is it a new species? The paper of Frank Lyko (reference below) says it is, naming the triploid clone Procambarus virginalis. On what basis does he deem it a new species? Not morphology, for there are no traits that can absolutely distinguish the triploid clone from P. fallax. But one can tell the clone genetically apart from the ancestral species because it has a diagnostic mitochondrial DNA. Yet that’s only because the first mutant individual had a unique sequence of DNA in the mitochondria (which all of us do!) that has been passed on to its clonal ancestors. To me, that’s just an arbitrary trait that enables one to tell the clone and ancestor apart, but has no biological significance.

Finally, Lyko notes that the clonal “species” is reproductively isolated from P. fallax: they can’t exchange genes. Reproductive isolation of one group from another is, of course, the biological hallmark of a species, so this deserves closer consideration. But that alone doesn’t mean that P. virginialis adheres to the classical biological species definition for this reason: individuals within the clonal species are also reproductively isolated from each other! The Biological Species Concept (BSC) notes that a species is “a group of interbreeding individuals that is reproductively isolated from other such groups.” But individuals of P. virginialis aren’t interbreeding: they can’t mate with each other!

Thus, the isolates of the clonal species, left alone in different lakes, could diverge via evolution indefinitely, and one would never be able to test their reproductive compatibility through either observing them in aquaria or seeing what happens if they once again regain contact. In both cases no matings are possible, and thus “interbreeding” cannot be judged.

This means that, like bacteria or other asexual groups, we can’t use the BSC to see if this clone represents a new species. Species delineation in such groups becomes a more or less arbitrary exercise based on degrees of genetic or morphological difference, and there’s no way to tell whether each population of the clone, left in a different lake, will become a different species. Is a single nucleotide difference in the huge genome, diagnostic for a lake, sufficient to delineate a new species within P. virginialis? If not, how much difference is necessary? This is why the species concept is easier to apply in sexually reproducing organisms: if they meet in nature, they either interbreed or not (there may, of course be problematic cases of very limited interbreeding, but in many groups those aren’t a problem).

By deciding to call this a new species, Lyko is making a judgment call—one very different from deciding that Drosophila simulans is a species different from D. melanogaster, since they co-occur in nature but never exchange genes (hybrids are sterile and most are inviable).

Other species of parthenogenetic animals have also been named, like the famous fish Poeciliopsis monacha-occidentalis, which arose by hybridization between two different species but has been asexual for over 100,000 generations. This, too, is now a clone, and the species designation is more or less arbitrary when one takes into account that there is nothing promoting interbreeding or preventing genetic divergence between groups of clones.

So that’s my take on whether this thing is a new species: it’s problematic because the crayfish is an asexual clone. The biology, however, is fascinating, and it would be nice to find out what feature of the single original triploid individual enabled it to reproduce without sex.

____________

Gutekunst, J., R. Andriantsoa, C. Falckenhayn, K. Hanna, W. Stein, J. Rasamy, and F. Lyko. 2018. Clonal genome evolution and rapid invasive spread of the marbled crayfish. Nature Ecology & Evolution, online, doi :10.1038/s41559-018-0467-9

Lyko, F. 2017. The marbled crayfish (Decapoda: Cambaridae) represents an independent new species. Zootaxa 4363:544-552.