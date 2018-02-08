A king penguin pops bubbles

From Sydney, posted just 4 days ago, we have a King Penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus) trying to spear bubbles with its beak. Curiously, if you look for “penguins pop bubbles” on YouTube, you’ll get several videos (e.g. here).
The notes:
“A King Penguin [ptenodytes patagonicus] was caught on film having loads of fun with bubbles! Bubbles are used as an engagement tool at the aquarium, as penguins are quirky, inquisitive and playful characters.”
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
that is great
Deft bubble-catcher, sometime bubble-popper.
I love seeing a bubble perched on what looks like the pointy end of a spear, although I know the beak isn’t all that sharp.
Glen Davidson
If there is a god (or a bunch of them) he (or they) did a good job with the penguins.
(Although I would have granted them speech, and maybe left out all that necrophilia stuff, but that’s just my opinion.)
Penguins are awesome!
I did some research on the necrophilia thing Yakaru mentioned. Apparently there is a four page pamphlet printed in 1915, written by a gentleman named Dr. George Levick documenting the horrific sexual turpitude of penguins. here is a link to it: http://www.penguinscience.com/reprints/10%20Russell.pdf