A king penguin pops bubbles

From Sydney, posted just 4 days ago, we have a King Penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus) trying to spear bubbles with its beak. Curiously, if you look for “penguins pop bubbles” on YouTube, you’ll get several videos (e.g. here).

The notes:

“A King Penguin [ptenodytes patagonicus] was caught on film having loads of fun with bubbles! Bubbles are used as an engagement tool at the aquarium, as penguins are quirky, inquisitive and playful characters.”