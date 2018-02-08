A king penguin pops bubbles

From Sydney, posted just 4 days ago, we have a King Penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus) trying to spear bubbles with its beak. Curiously, if you look for “penguins pop bubbles” on YouTube, you’ll get several videos (e.g. here).

The notes:

“A King Penguin [ptenodytes patagonicus] was caught on film having loads of fun with bubbles! Bubbles are used as an engagement tool at the aquarium, as penguins are quirky, inquisitive and playful characters.”

 

6 Comments

  1. Tim Harding
    Posted February 8, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Reblogged this on The Logical Place.

    Reply
  2. Kelly MacKay
    Posted February 8, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    that is great

    Reply
  3. glen1davidson
    Posted February 8, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Deft bubble-catcher, sometime bubble-popper.

    I love seeing a bubble perched on what looks like the pointy end of a spear, although I know the beak isn’t all that sharp.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
  4. Yakaru
    Posted February 8, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    If there is a god (or a bunch of them) he (or they) did a good job with the penguins.

    (Although I would have granted them speech, and maybe left out all that necrophilia stuff, but that’s just my opinion.)

    Reply
  5. DrBrydon
    Posted February 8, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Penguins are awesome!

    Reply
  6. Brian Salkas
    Posted February 8, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    I did some research on the necrophilia thing Yakaru mentioned. Apparently there is a four page pamphlet printed in 1915, written by a gentleman named Dr. George Levick documenting the horrific sexual turpitude of penguins. here is a link to it: http://www.penguinscience.com/reprints/10%20Russell.pdf

    Reply

