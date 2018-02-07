What’s with Trump’s hair?

I don’t like to comment on the appearance of my political enemies, but I really can’t make out what’s going on here with Trump’s hair. Does anybody know?

h/t: Grania (who thinks he has mange)

  1. keithf4
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 11:37 am | Permalink

    This video seems to explain it. Plastic surgeries to cover up balding + styling

  2. Maria Jinich
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 11:38 am | Permalink

    He is completely bald!

  3. GreenPoisonFrog
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 11:38 am | Permalink

    My guess is that he has a large comb over and he didn’t adequately secure it. He seems to use a lot of product in his hair and didn’t use enough this time around.

  4. Christopher
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 11:43 am | Permalink

    Nasty. He looks like the Crypt Keeper!

  5. alexandra Moffat
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 11:45 am | Permalink

    well, he loves to use the word fake about everything so let’s call it fake hair even tho it may be attached to his scalp. Any kind of cosmetic plastic do-over is fakery of a sort. I do exclude from that definition those who repair injuries.
    Everything that trump touches becomes fake by association…..

    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 5:28 pm | Permalink

      Like the Midas touch but instead of turning things to gold, Trump turns it to a fake version of whatever the item was.

  6. Marta
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 11:45 am | Permalink

    Sure.

    It’s a single hair that he’s wrapped around his head a few thousand times and glued.

    I’m worried these pictures will make him cry, and he’ll assuage his humiliation by launching a nuclear strike against North Korea.

  7. JonLynnHarvey
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 11:46 am | Permalink

    With apologies to Bob Dylan,

    “The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind”.

    • Ken Phelps
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:15 pm | Permalink

      Much as I like “The Devil’s Been Busy” or “Day of the Locusts”, I suspect “Disease of Conceit” is closer to the truth.

      *Post accidentally misplaced below as well.

      • Ken Kukec
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:29 pm | Permalink

        Blonde on Blonde … on blonde, and back over and around on blonde again.

        • Ken Phelps
          Posted February 7, 2018 at 2:52 pm | Permalink

          I’ll see that, and raise you “Idiot Wind”.

          • Christopher
            Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:31 pm | Permalink

            Ha! Took the words right outta my mouth!

            • Ken Phelps
              Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:33 pm | Permalink

              Do I hear a chorus of “Tweeter and the Monkey Man”?

            • Merilee
              Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:53 pm | Permalink

              Like the wind analogies, but I do NOT want to be reminded of the Cheetoh when I listen to my beloved Blonde on Blonde album🤢

              • Ken Kukec
                Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:39 pm | Permalink

  8. Randall Schenck
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 11:56 am | Permalink

    Three things are certain: Death, Taxes and there is something dead on Trump’s head.

  9. Rev. El Mundo
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:02 pm | Permalink

    Mange! Oh, that’s precious.

    It wouldn’t surprise me. After all, he is the son of an Orange-Haired Orangutan.

    • Merilee
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 1:02 pm | Permalink

      No dog would get close enough to him for him to catch mange😖

      • mayamarkov
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 2:32 pm | Permalink

        Actually, as far as I know, efficient mange in humans can be caused only by human itch-mites.

  10. Carl S
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:03 pm | Permalink

    Showing and commenting on this is treason, or so I’ve heard many people say.

    • Randall Schenck
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:06 pm | Permalink

      That’s right, we’re suppose to applaud.

    • Ken Kukec
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:46 pm | Permalink

      Everyone says so — that I can tell you.

  11. garyaustintx
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:05 pm | Permalink

    It’s a combover, blowing up in the wind. Mostly bald, covered by long, combed-over fringe hair.

  12. busterggi
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:07 pm | Permalink

    mange? wouldn’t that make Donald a chupacabra like it does coyotes & foxes?

  13. ploubere
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:13 pm | Permalink

    For me, his physical appearance, hair, hand size etc. are not the things we should be focused on. I don’t like to see people resort to making fun of those aspects in an attempt to criticize him.

    There are innumerable legitimate criticisms to make of him, all about his behavior, not his looks.

    • Marta
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

      a) I, for one, can focus on more than one thing at a time.

      2) Trump is an especially vicious critic of women’s physical appearance. He’s got it coming.

      • Merilee
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 1:59 pm | Permalink

        +1

        • Claudia Baker
          Posted February 7, 2018 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

          +3 and then some

      • ploubere
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

        I think that’s a poor argument, that since Trump does it doing it back is justified.

        • Marta
          Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:02 pm | Permalink

          It isn’t an argument.

          It’s justice.

          • Ken Kukec
            Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:31 pm | Permalink

            +1 Reminds of the line from Russell Crowe in this clip.

        • dabertini
          Posted February 7, 2018 at 6:55 pm | Permalink

          Agreed. Taking the high road is the better choice. No one does it better than PCC(E).

    • mayamarkov
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

      I would agree with you if his head just looked awful. However, his energetic attempts to hide the result of balding, quite natural for a male of his age, betray instable personality (at least to me).

      In my country during the communist era, everybody made fun of the way our dictator Zhivkov combed his hair in a hopeless attempt to hide the vast bald area:
      http://www.novinite.com/articles/103262/Todor+Zhivkov+Impressed+Greeks+with+His+Knowledge+about+the+Macedonian+Problem

      • Claudia Baker
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 2:59 pm | Permalink

        “betrays unstable personality” – you hit the nail on the head (so to speak) with this. If he has to go to such lengths to hide the fact that he is bald or balding, he is very insecure, and this does not bode well for a leader of a country. Especially one with a ‘big button’.

        Plus, he’s just an asshole. His behaviour demonstrates this clearly, so, I say, fair game to criticize him, appearance and all.

        • ploubere
          Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:30 pm | Permalink

          So criticize his behavior, not his looks. If he were a woman and was criticized for her looks, wouldn’t that bother you?

          • Paul S
            Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:46 pm | Permalink

            Not if said woman spent her time criticizing how people looked. Trump opened the door and invited the criticism.

          • Ken Kukec
            Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:47 pm | Permalink

            There’s room for both in my book.

            • Filippo
              Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:55 pm | Permalink

              Just for the record, as a matter of principle and fairness, I gather that there is room for you yourself in your book.

              • Ken Kukec
                Posted February 7, 2018 at 6:50 pm | Permalink

                Sure, I try not to take myself too seriously, either. There are many chapters in that book, and I’m the goat or the fool in more than a few. 🙂

      • Filippo
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:08 pm | Permalink

        I think Trump deserves the ridicule, to the extent that he ridicules others for chinks in their physiognomy, and especially for his ridicule of someone with a physical disability.

        That said, do you (and any other poster here who shares your view) hold that a female suffering from alopecia (at least several million world-wide), and who dons a hairpiece in an effort to cope with it, “betray[s] instable personality”?

      • Ken Kukec
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:36 pm | Permalink

        Exactly. The ridiculous elaborateness of Trump’s comb-over alone bespeaks instability. Guy like that shouldn’t have his finger on the button.

    • Yakaru
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 6:03 pm | Permalink

      He won the nomination by labeling Jeb “low energy” (coming a from the now laziest president ever) and Lyin’ Ted, after saying Cruz’s father was involved in the JFK assassination; and won the presidency by saying Hillary lacked stamina — again something which he confuses with the manic state which he considers healthy.

      I say give the freak a buzz cut.

  14. Ken Phelps
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:14 pm | Permalink

    Much as I like “The Devil’s Been Busy” or “Day of the Locusts”, I suspect “Disease of Conceit” is closer to the truth.

  15. steve b
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:19 pm | Permalink

    I read a magazine article some time ago, but I don’t remember where, which said that Frump was bald, and wore a wig which was attached by painstakingly weaving it to his few remaining hairs.

  16. RodWilson
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:29 pm | Permalink

    Years ago Trump used our university building to host a party for one of his nearby construction projects. During the ceremony the wind blew his hair – I don’t even know how to describe it- it was like a sheet that got tilted upright. It really looked shockingly bad and he seemed unconcerned about it.

    * I’ve got to give him credit for springing for some very good hors d’oeuvres and other delectables.

    ***Other than some minor flirting with an attractive student I was with he was very cordial and civil. Not at all arrogant or bombastic.

    Reply
  17. Kevin Henderson
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:29 pm | Permalink

    Darth Trumpius. His light saber is gold. He never uses it, he just likes to have one.

  18. Roger
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:33 pm | Permalink

    Shave it off and wear a toupée for cryin out loud man.

  19. jblilie
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:37 pm | Permalink

    Once, at a previous job, a coworker had his hair parted, horizontally, at the juncture of his head to his neck (in back, obviously).

    He was combing his neck hair up and over the top of his head!

    I walked down the stairs behind him one day and noticed the part line. It took a little while to figure it out. Yikes!*

    Trump’s fake hair is something similar. Hank knows where Trump’s part line might be!

    Just another example of how phony, through-and-through phony, the guy is.

    (* I am a male of late middle age (at best!) and I too have pattern baldness. A few years ago I just went with the #1 clipper all over, and I wear a hat for warm and sun protection. I’ve also never gone for hair coloring, wrinkle reduction of any kind. I can’t stand phony. And der Drumpfenführer is pure, weapons-grade phony.)

    • mayamarkov
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

      You are wiser than him. A relation of mine started to lose hair early and shaved his head. He felt better this way, though I always feared that some people not knowing him could consider him a skinhead.

      It is OK to be bald!

  20. paultopping
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:39 pm | Permalink

    Polonium poisoning?

    • Ken Kukec
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:43 pm | Permalink

      And Putin has the antidote. That would explain everything …

    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 5:34 pm | Permalink

      Ha ha, that’s what happens when you have tea with former KGB agents.

  21. Ken Kukec
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:41 pm | Permalink

    Haven’t seen waves and cut-backs and vortices and eddies like those in Trump’s coif since the last time I surfed the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore.

    • Randall Schenck
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 5:12 pm | Permalink

      Been there a few times when we lived in Kaneohe but was not a surfer. The undertow was extreme at times.

  22. Niek
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 12:58 pm | Permalink

    In the Michael Wolff book, it is said that Ivanka Trump gave the secret away:
    “She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray.”.

    • Hempenstein
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 5:43 pm | Permalink

      Yep, figured someone else saw that, too. The spray’s Just For Men, and the longer it remains there the more it oxidizes to some orange compound. Maybe that’s the real reason for the frequent trips to FL and NJ – shampoo, re-application of JFM, and a wait till it turns orange again.

    • Yakaru
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 5:46 pm | Permalink

      That seems to be it. The Telegraph (which I won’t link to) says this:

      “Stevenson believes the precise procedure Trump undertook was called the Fleming/Mayer Flap, where a piece of the scalp is found with hair on and then it is cut on three sides to create said flap. This sliver of skin is then twisted, pulled and forced into a new position on the hairline where the faulty follicles are.

      You are basically stretching the hairy part of your scalp over to the parts that have no hair – a stomach-churning concept that is now widely discredited.”

  23. Stonyground
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 1:12 pm | Permalink

    I really don’t understand men who have a problem with going bald. There is baldness on both sides of my family so I never had any chance of keeping my hair but it has never bothered me. I had an uncle who wore a toupee for years, it never looked natural and everybody knew. The comb over is very odd. Surely comb over men everywhere must realise deep down that they are fooling nobody, not even themselves. I just cut mine very short once it started to thin, now I just shave it once or twice a week.

    • mayamarkov
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

      Yes, the problem is only in the minds of some men! I am a woman and, like other women I know, have never cared how much hair guys have.

    • Ken Kukec
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:52 pm | Permalink

      I once stood behind a guy on an elevator with the most elaborate comb-over ever (the guy had the comb-over, not the elevator). It was so mesmerizing to behold, I missed my floor. Trump’s is a close second.

  24. eedwardgrey69
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    It’s trying to escape and I can’t blame it.

  25. R.H.
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 1:29 pm | Permalink

    He’s TRUMP, He’s TRUMP, He’s TRUMP,

    What’s with that hair?

    • Ken Kukec
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 1:52 pm | Permalink

      In his recent tweet claiming total vindication, he referred to himself as “Trump” — although no one seems to have sussed out yet what the semiotic quotation marks he put around his own name were meant to connote.

      • musical beef
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

        I doubt he even had a concrete reason.

        • Ken Kukec
          Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

          Yeah, random quotation marks and capitalizations, de trop exclamation points, and misspellings seem to constitute the Trumpian lingua franca. 🙂

    • darrelle
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:47 pm | Permalink

      Trump lingered last in line for brains,
      And the one he got was sorta rotten & insane!

      (love that song)(and it’s by The Presidents Of The United States!)

  26. Art
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 2:28 pm | Permalink

    Thank the gods for MAGA hats!

  27. Vaal
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:27 pm | Permalink

    Well, since we’ve “gone there…”

    What about Trump’s sons? They’ve apparently inherited his off-kilter, insular idea of hair styles.

    Weird full manes of hair slicked back by gel.

    No one I know their age looks remotely like that. It’s like two lil’ Gordon Gekkos.

    • vierotchka
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:55 pm | Permalink

      Not to forget Trump’s mother…

    • Ken Kukec
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:06 pm | Permalink

      Like two little Patrick Batemans, is the vibe I get off Les Frères Trump.

    • Filippo
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

      How many people do you know?

      Can you provide a link to a list of “approved” hairstyles?

      • Vaal
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 7:02 pm | Permalink

        Filippo,

        If you don’t recognize their hair as out-of-style…then I’m guessing you don’t pay attention to style 😉

        It’s total 80’s greasy prep. This Salon article nails their look:

        https://www.salon.com/2016/03/03/american_psycho_for_prez_donald_trumps_sons_epitomize_the_80s_style_yuppie_villainy_of_his_campaign/

        • Filippo
          Posted February 7, 2018 at 7:27 pm | Permalink

          “If you don’t recognize their hair as out-of-style…then I’m guessing you don’t pay attention to style ”

          True enough, I pretty much don’t pay attention to “style,” though I do page through the NY Times to see what the current sartorial obsessions are.

          Is Faith Popcorn still one of the “go-to” style gurus one should consult in order to remain in the “cool” crowd?

  28. vierotchka
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:33 pm | Permalink

    Oh my goodness! LOL! So the bald eagle (pun both intended and unintended) was right!

  29. Max Blancke
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

    He is an old man, with the same sort of thinning hair that most men his age experience. He is somewhat vain, so he styles it elaborately. There are millions of people who do more or less the same thing.
    When they get rained on, or get hit with the right gust of wind, the truth is revealed.
    The normal and polite thing to do is to pretend not to notice.

    • Merilee
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:51 pm | Permalink

      Somewhat vain???

      • Filippo
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:20 pm | Permalink

        The fashion, cosmetics, exercise (equipment) and auto industries, to name a few, rely on human primate vanity, no?

        Regarding the fashion industry, how much fatuous obsession is directed at women compared with that directed toward men?

        • Diana MacPherson
          Posted February 7, 2018 at 5:37 pm | Permalink

          I think Merilee was putting the emphasis on the “somewhat” with regard to Trump.

    • Ken Kukec
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:23 pm | Permalink

      Because if anyone has set a high-water mark for “normal and polite,” it’s Trump:

  30. Jessy Smith
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

    Clearly evidence for shape shifting lizardmen controlling the USA. It explains so much.

  31. nicky
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:03 pm | Permalink

    Fake Hair! Treason! Sad.

    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 5:38 pm | Permalink

      It really is. So sad.

  32. paultopping
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:11 pm | Permalink

    If you think we are perhaps putting too much time into commenting on Trump’s hair and looks, there’s always someone willing to go farther: http://twistedsifter.com/2018/02/photoshopping-trumps-face-onto-the-queens-gallery/

    • Merilee
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:38 pm | Permalink

      Poor Liz doesn’t deserve this.

      Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:45 pm | Permalink

      Explains the cancelled state visit. 🙂

      • Don
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 5:31 pm | Permalink

        And why he says he hates to swim.

  33. Mike McDowell
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 4:15 pm | Permalink

    Photographic overexposure.

  34. Don
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 5:18 pm | Permalink

    Trump’s coiffure is no more than an elaborate, expensive, self-deluding, scarcely credible lie, a foolish gloss that only serves to expose his absurd vanity.

    It goes a long way toward revealing a small, utterly self-engrossed man.

  35. Merilee
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 6:51 pm | Permalink

    Speaking of Dylan..

    • Michael
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 6:57 pm | Permalink

      More Dylan:

      Even the president of the United States must sometimes have to stand naked.

      • Merilee
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 6:58 pm | Permalink

        The thought made me just about toss my cookies.

      • Ken Kukec
        Posted February 7, 2018 at 7:45 pm | Permalink

        Gawd, I hadn’t thought about that line from “It’s Alright, Ma” in a while. And now that I have, in this context, I wish you hadn’t’ve thought about it (and mentioned it), either. 🙂

  36. Michael
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 6:58 pm | Permalink

    He should just shave it and go for the full Mussolini.

    • Merilee
      Posted February 7, 2018 at 7:21 pm | Permalink

      It couldn’t look any worse.

  37. Helen
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 7:02 pm | Permalink

    I remember seeing on news reports and on radio how Bill Clinton spent over three hundred dollars for his haircuts. My memory could be off. I always wondered why anyone cared what he paid as long as taxpayers did not.
    I wonder now after seeing this post if he paid for them, or taxpayers. I also wonder if Trump is paying for this, whatever you call it.

  38. vampyricon
    Posted February 7, 2018 at 7:16 pm | Permalink

    I’ve heard of people growing out their hair on one side then using it to cover the bald spot on their head. Trump is possibly doing something similar. Either way, eww.

