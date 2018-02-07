Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on another snowy day: Wednesday, February 7, 2018. It’s National Fettuccine Alfredo Day, one of my favorite forms of pasta. And it’s snowing again in Chicago—only lightly today, but we’ll have snow on Friday and Saturday, too.

On this day in 1497, the actual Bonfire of the Vanities took place in Florence, during which supporters of Girolamo Savonarola burned cosmetics, art, and books. I had no idea Tom Wolfe’s novel was named after a real incident. On this day in 1898, Émile Zola began his libel trial for publishing this:

It was a letter to the French President accusing the French Army of anti-Semitism and obstruction of justice for having convicted Alfred Dreyfus of treason and sentencing him to life imprisonment. Zola’s intention was to be tried for libel so that new exculpatory evidence supporting Dreyfus could be publicized. Zola was convicted, and fled to England rather than go to jail. Returning to France within a year, Zola was offered by the new government a choice between a pardon and a re-trial; he chose the pardon, which meant that his legal guilt remained but he was allowed to go free. Dreyfus was fully exonerated in 1906.

On February 7, 1940, Pinocchio, Walt Disney’s second full-length animated film, was released (do you know the first one?). On this day in 1949, Joe DiMaggio became the first baseball player to get a $100,000 contract: the Yankees realized how much attendance had dropped when he was absent serving in WWII. On this day in 1964, two things happened: the Beatles landed in New York for their first US tour, and Cassius Clay converted to Islam, taking the name Muhammad Ali. In 1984, Astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert Stewart made the first untethered space walk using the “Manned Maneuvering Unit.” On November 7, 1986, President Jean-Claude Duvalier, a corrupt git, fled Haiti, ending 28 years of family rule. Finally—and this is amazing—it was only five years ago on this day that the US state of Mississippi officially “certified” the Thirteenth Amendment, making it the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. (It had, of course, been abolished long before, as adoption of an amendment requires only 3/4 of the states.)

Notables born on this day include Henry Fuseli, a painter of grotesque scenes (1741), Charles Dickens (1812), Laura Ingalls Wilder (1867), G. H. Hardy (1877), Sinclair Lewis (1885), banjo player and singer Dock Boggs (1898; see below), and writer and bank wrecker Matt Ridley (1958).

Those who expired on November 7 include Anne Morrow Lindbergh (2001), and Blossom Dearie (2009).

Below is a recording by Dock Boggs (died 1971); I have several of his songs on various collections of folk music. He was a weird-looking guy and sang weird songs, of which this is one. Even his name was weird. But, as Wikipedia notes,

[Boggs] is considered a unique combination of Appalachian folk music and African-American blues. Contemporary folk musicians and performers consider him a seminal figure, at least in part because of the appearance of two of his recordings from the 1920s, “Sugar Baby” and “Country Blues”, on Harry Smith’s 1951 collection.

Here’s “Sugar Baby”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being her usual solipsistic self. But she’s cute. Hili: I have a dream.

A: Me too.

Hili: Stop thinking about your dreams. Fullfil mine. In Polish: Hili: Mam marzenie.

Ja: Ja też.

Hili: Przestań myśleć o twoich marzeniach, zrealizuj moje.

Here’s a swell video tweet; I was surprised that the BBC allows such language, but I’m told that “The Mash Report” is a late-night comedy show. Still, no non-cable US television station would dare use such language—and so much the worse for us:

A simple message to the world from every woman ever… 👊#TheMashReport @EllieJaneTaylor pic.twitter.com/lt2oke7E05 — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) February 5, 2018

From Matthew, showing that cats are gases, expanding to fill the space allotted:

The main Google searches for “why do academics. . .?”:

Another from Matthew. I think I’ve put this up before, but it’s so freaking adorable that I’ll do it again:

Tiniest kangaroo takes his very first hops 💚 pic.twitter.com/hzdRXJH0Ka — The Dodo (@dodo) February 3, 2018

And who would have thought that turtles could be so fast?

For sheer brutal acceleration, top speed and power-to-weight ratio, you'd be hard pressed to beat the spiny softshell turtle. pic.twitter.com/AD0GSIItI2 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) September 4, 2017

From Grania. What kind of animal is that?

Also from Grania, a swell reflection photo:

And yesterday’s magnificent touchdown of two SpaceX boosters—perfectly synchromized. An amazing feat, and I’ll have more on this later.

Wow. SpaceX boosters successfully return to base, and in perfect synchrony. Oh, and there's now a Tesla Roadster in space. https://t.co/Kjf4pMJnaw. #FalconHeavy pic.twitter.com/HVef4M4O0z — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) February 6, 2018

Finally, we have a tweet from AstroSam, one of my great loves. Grania explains it:

The space car has the words DON’T PANIC on it, which is a reference to Douglas Adams Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Universe. She is referencing another part of the book which states that to be a good hitchhiker you always need to know where your towel is, and that you will be considered a hoopy frood (cool guy) for doing so.

Ha, ha… at @SpaceX there must be many froods who really know where their towel is 😉

Congratulations on amazing achievement!#FalconHeavy #DontPanic pic.twitter.com/GCqTzlZqZu — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) February 6, 2018