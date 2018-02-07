The North Korea/South Korea joint participation in the Olympics still puzzles me

I still don’t get the new comity between North and South Korea at the Olympics, in which the two teams will march together under a “unified Korea” flag, some teams have trained together, and the women’s hockey team will even be composed of players from both countries.

I recognize that this is South Korea’s attempt to independently forge some kind of relationship with the DPRK independent of the U.S., and kickstart talks, but I don’t see the point.

First, North Korea will under no circumstances give up its nuclear program, so bargaining for a cessation of that is out.

Second, North Korea will under no circumstances become a democracy or depose its leadership, which has an iron grip on the country. So bargaining for a cessation of that is out, too.

Third, the North will not unilaterally attack the South, for that would be suicidal given that the U.S. would immediately join the fray. Therefore there’s no point in bargaining about that, or about reducing the North Korean military.

Fourth, the military exercises performed by both sides haven’t really posed a danger, so bargaining about that, while it may diminish those exercises, won’t accomplish anything substantive.

Finally, most of the sanctions on North Korea are applied by other countries via the UN, not by the South alone. These sanctions haven’t done anything to ratchet back North Korea’s belligerence or its nuclear program. So even if South Korea liberalized its attitude and behavior toward the DPRK, what would it have to gain? And South Korea’s talks will have little effect on the U.S.’s own military plans.

So long as Kim Jong-un and his minions are in charge, there’s no hope that they’ll cut back on their nuclear program—the thing everyone’s worried about. Their nukes are a huge bargaining chip, but they won’t bargain them away. Nor will they unify with the South unless the South is willing to become like the DPRK under Kim Jong-il’s “leadership”. No chance of that.

I conclude that while North Korea achieved a propaganda victory in the Olympic kerfuffle, the South has gained nothing.

I’m not proposing that the U.S. attack the North, which would kill millions in both north and south. Nor should the UN loosen its sanctions, ineffectual though they are. The only sane strategy is to keep doing what we’ve been doing. That will of course eventually make the DPRK a nuclear power. We can’t stop that.

And I conclude that South Korea has been duped.