I have a few things I want to post (and also want to conserve readers’ wildlife photos—send ’em in!), so we’ll have a short wildlife post today. We have our first animal selfie from reader Rob Kraft, whose note is indented (he adds that the time and date stamp are incorrect):
I captured this photo a few weeks ago on my trail cam. Although the camera often takes pictures of squirrels, I am usually looking for pictures of rarer animals. I thought this squirrel selfie deserved to be shared with others, especially fans of squirrels.
And reader John McLoughlin from New Mexico found a misshapen raven:
We enjoy feeding and watching our local corvids, particularly the ravens. To this end, we purchase cheap fryer chickens and impale them on our corvid table, which is mounted on a post outside our kitchen window. A few minutes ago this (04 Feb 2018) morning, an unusually endowed raven appeared and proceeded to load up. Unfortunately, I had to hand only my phone and must apologize for the poor image quality, but look at this beak!I wonder whether the beak is inborn or the result of some injury. Whatever the cause, the bird seems better than the average raven at hacking into the chicken.
That would be birds for the birds. Never seen that done. Seem to be on a bird theme today.
Love those squirrels.
Squirrel! And crow!
I had a pair of ravens in my barn at the place where we used to live, and one of them had a misshapen beak. Both upper and lower points were skewed, in opposite directions, so she was still able to close her beak completely. She was there for many of the fifteen years that we lived there, finally dying of what was probably just old age. The male acquired another mate shortly before we moved, but she was never as calm and friendly as her predecessor.
The pair we have living outside our barn here seem to be perfectly normal.
John, where are you located in NM?
L
THE last raven pic is … you know….
It looks like a person or something from a horror story…
Love the selfie!
Intrigued by the idea of a feeding station for ravens. Intrigued but, honestly, kind of repulsed by that weird raven and its dinner. Interesting, though.
John McLoughlin, if you’re reading: any particular reason you settled on chickens for your raven-feed?
The blurriness makes those raven pics eerie.
Cute squirrel…I have to get a trail cam.