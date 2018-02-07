I have a few things I want to post (and also want to conserve readers’ wildlife photos—send ’em in!), so we’ll have a short wildlife post today. We have our first animal selfie from reader Rob Kraft, whose note is indented (he adds that the time and date stamp are incorrect):

I captured this photo a few weeks ago on my trail cam. Although the camera often takes pictures of squirrels, I am usually looking for pictures of rarer animals. I thought this squirrel selfie deserved to be shared with others, especially fans of squirrels.

And reader John McLoughlin from New Mexico found a misshapen raven:

We enjoy feeding and watching our local corvids, particularly the ravens. To this end, we purchase cheap fryer chickens and impale them on our corvid table, which is mounted on a post outside our kitchen window. A few minutes ago this (04 Feb 2018) morning, an unusually endowed raven appeared and proceeded to load up. Unfortunately, I had to hand only my phone and must apologize for the poor image quality, but look at this beak! I wonder whether the beak is inborn or the result of some injury. Whatever the cause, the bird seems better than the average raven at hacking into the chicken.