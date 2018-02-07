I get creationist email: an optometrist extols the perfection of the eye (with Egnor lagniappe)

I woke up to find the email below in my inbox. I’ve eliminated identifying information except for the person’s profession and faith, which seem relevant. The writer purports to “believe in evolution”, but it seems he/she really doesn’t.

It’s very difficult to believe “nature” alone has created this amazing universe. I believe you made a great case for evolution in your book, but don’t believe we have the science to support the possibility that a creator and evolution cannot coexist in this world.

I think you may make some assumptions about a creator that may or not be true:

I would think you may have entertained the idea that a creator actually created the process of evolution. It’s seems quite brilliant to have life evolve as it’s [sic] surrounding environment evolved. I’ve thought about how I might create a world if I was able. I don’t think I would have come up with idea of evolution, but it seems like a “pretty good” way to do it.

I have been looking into human eyes for over 40 years. It’s virtually impossible for me to look into a human eye and not see the tremendous amount of thought and design that is involved in creating this amazing organ. Its [sic] very difficult for me to believe this is just “nature”, and I’m not even quite sure what that word means.

I really enjoyed your book on evolution. I am an [age redacted] Optometrist (raised Jewish) and have believed in evolution as long as I can remember. Your book help [sic] me better understand the process in an enjoyable manner.

So we have what appears to be a theistic evolutionist, and I’ve clearly failed in my mission. So, by the way, did Darwin and Dawkins, who have explained how a “well designed” eye could have arisen by natural selection.

Of course the eye isn’t perfectly well designed, as the optic nerve creates a “blind spot”, the photoreceptors face the wrong way, and light has to pass through other cells before it gets to the photoreceptors. This can be explained by how the eye evolved, but certainly doesn’t point to an optimal design by some Numinous Craftsman. For more on the imperfections of the eye, go here. I suppose if I were an omnipotent God, I’d have just created the world I wanted de novo rather than making (or impelling the evolution of) millions of species that weren’t quite right and had to go extinct. Thus the writer has the theological problem of explaining why god used evolution to bring life and different species into being. Note, too, that the concept of God as Cosmic Trickster, and even as malevolent, is required to explain evolution for this optometrist.

I wrote an email back to the optometrist, to wit:

Hello, Thanks for writing. I will try to respond to your claim. If you assume all that about a creator, then his work is indistinguishable from that of evolution itself. In that case, it’s more parsimonious to assume naturalistic evolution unless you have independent evidence, not just for a creator—since models show that pure naturalistic evolution can create the appearance of near perfection—but for a creator that is both a trickster and a prankster—and one that is not omnipotent. This is not the sort of god in which most people believe. You have no evidence for any of this, and, given that (unless you’re religious for reasons other than any evidence for God), the hypothesis of naturalistic evolution is the best one we have . I am going to remove the identifying information from your post and then put the anonymous parts of your email on my website, so you can see how my readers answer you, too. It will be on www.whyevolutionistrue.com today. cordially,

Jerry Coyne

I’ll write this person back with the link, so he/she can read what you said, and invite him to comment—reasonably. I don’t want a long back-and-forth argument, so if this person starts commenting I may cut off any discussion at some point. I don’t allow creationists to go on forever.

By the way, the theoretical paper showing that, starting with a light-sensitive eyespot, a camera eye can evolve purely naturalistically—and pretty quickly—is the 1994 paper of Nilsson and Pelger, which you can access free here. Richard Dawkins wrote a nice gloss on it in Nature called “The eye in a twinkling” (access also free).

Anyway, feel free to respond to this optometrist in the comments, but please be civil!

***********

Speaking of creationists, over at the Intelligent Design website Evolution News, Michael Egnor, who apparently spends his time poring over this site obessively, repeats the accusation of hypocrisy that Adam Laats leveled at me (see my response here). Egnor’s beef is that I favor free speech, but not the teaching of Intelligent Design in the classroom, so I’m a hypocrite. But what he fails to realize is that LAATS IS WITH ME ON BOTH POINTS. As I pointed out in my post, Laats actually agrees that public speech should be free (with the usual legal restrictions), and that creationism shouldn’t be taught in the classroom. Laats apparently just didn’t like the way I regarded my Chicago faculty colleagues who opposed “hate speech”. So Egnor got it all wrong.

Further, he still hews to the line that Intelligent Design isn’t a religious theory:

Hedin did not “teach creationism” though he did point out to students some readings about intelligent design, which is not a religious but a scientific idea.

Unfortunately for Dr. Egnor, the judge in the case of Kitzmiller v. Dover Area School District in 2005 definitively ruled that Intelligent Design was simply disguised religion, and that set a precedent in the U.S. that has barred ID from the classroom. Finally, Egnor repeats his claim that by telling my students the historical fact that Darwin’s materialistic explanation of evolution dispelled the creation stories of his milieu, I am apparently “teaching atheism.”

Poor dude. ID has made no headway in public and gained no scientific acceptance. Remember when they told us that scientific evidence for ID was “right around the corner” and it would be widely accepted within five years? That last bit was in the Wedge Document published twenty years ago. Having failed to get the popular and scientific acceptance that Egnor and his buddies promised, IDers are reduced to lashing out at evolutionists like me. But that does nothing to make ID acceptable: it’s just displacement behavior. In a way, I feel sorry for sad sacks like Egnor, embittered and reduced to attacking evolutionists instead of producing science supporting their creationist ID theory.

Egnor will be reading this, of course, so here’s a message for him: “Hi, Michael! Where is that scientific evidence you promised?”