A newspaper-stealing coyote

A coyote in San Francisco (yes, they’re there) was found to be the source of missing newspapers that had been delivered but disappeared. The deliveryman then observed the coyote playing with the purloined papers as if they were toys.

The thieving beast:

9 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Wily Coyote, indeed!

  2. Randall Schenck
    That is a great story. And these would be the highest end coyotes ever living in the Presidio. Very high class coyotes to be sure, they are probably reading the San Francisco Chronicle.

  3. busterggi
    Now that was a reasonable person’s response.

  4. JonLynnHarvey
    The article notes that many are in the Presidio. There are also several in Glen Canyon Park.

    Several months ago, when it was discovered that a mother coyote had just given birth to cubs in the Presidio, dog walking in that area was temporarily banned!!

  5. Serendipitydawg
    I like his solution, that is class.

  6. rickflick
    Good story. Sadly though, there are people who consider coyotes as pests and…let’s just say they would not have opted for this non-lethal solution.

  7. David Fuqua
    The coyote looks thin. Maybe someone could throw him a bone too.

  8. Randall Schenck
    I give the coyotes credit for making their way to Presidio. They had to come from the south, up highway one, there is really no other way. The military closed up and turned this fantastic area over to the City and they have managed to avoid turning it into a cement jungle like the rest of San Francisco. Let’s hope the coyotes get to stay.

  9. yazikus
    I had the opportunity a few years back to hear a lecture from an Urban Coyote Specialist – it was fascinating. However, don’t feed the coyotes, that will likely end with them being euthanized.

