A conundrum: What pollinates Venus fly traps?

The Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) is a familiar carnivorous plant in the family Drososeraceae. But, unlike sundews or pitcher plants, it’s the world’s only animal-eating plant that actively snaps a trap to ensnare its prey. Here’s a video showing the traps, which are highly modified leaves:

(Small prey can escape the traps through the teeth, and some say that’s an adaptation in the plant to avoid wasting digestive energy on food of low nutritional value.)

The mechanism of trapping and digestion both involve counting by the plant (not conscious counting of course, it’s the summation of stimuli probably combined with some threshold). As Wikipedia notes:

The mechanism by which the trap snaps shut involves a complex interaction between elasticity, turgor and growth. The trap only shuts when there have been two stimulations of the trigger hairs; this is to avoid inadvertent triggering of the mechanism by dust and other wind-borne debris. In the open, untripped state, the lobes are convex (bent outwards), but in the closed state, the lobes are concave (forming a cavity). It is the rapid flipping of this bistable state that closes the trap, but the mechanism by which this occurs is still poorly understood. When the trigger hairs are stimulated, an action potential (mostly involving calcium ions—see calcium in biology) is generated, which propagates across the lobes and stimulates cells in the lobes and in the midrib between them. It is hypothesized that there is a threshold of ion buildup for the Venus flytrap to react to stimulation. After closing, the flytrap counts additional stimulations of the trigger hairs, to five total, to start the production of digesting enzymes. The acid growth theory states that individual cells in the outer layers of the lobes and midrib rapidly move 1H+ (hydrogen ions) into their cell walls, lowering the pH and loosening the extracellular components, which allows them to swell rapidly by osmosis, thus elongating and changing the shape of the trap lobe. Alternatively, cells in the inner layers of the lobes and midrib may rapidly secrete other ions, allowing water to follow by osmosis, and the cells to collapse. Both of these mechanisms may play a role and have some experimental evidence to support them.

You can look up various evolutionary scenarios for the evolution of this complex adaptation, but we’re pretty clear on the selection pressure: like other carnivorous plants, the Venus fly trap grows in nutrient-poor soils like bogs, and trapping insects is a way to get the essential nutrient nitrogen lacking in those places. At present the species range is limited to small areas of North and South Carolina, as this interactive range map shows (extinct populations are dark). If you go to the map, you can see where other populations have been introduced.

The species is threatened by habitat loss and collectors, is listed as “vulnerable” and there’s a petition for its listing as “endangered.” I had one that I bought as a kid, but I think I killed it (as kids do) by overfeeding it.

Now the species, like all carnivorous plants, is an angiosperm—that is, it has flowers, and must be pollinated (in this case, cross-pollinated). And that raises a problem: How can you get pollinated if you trap most insects that land on your pads? If a pollinator stands a chance of being eaten when it’s attracted to your flowers, then that’s powerful selection against pollination!

Now pollination does have an upside: the flowers have nectar and so the pollinator gets some nutrition. But the traps secrete nectar, too: that (and perhaps the color) is why they lure insects.

But one would think that the chance of being killed by investigating the attractive pads exceeds the marginal benefit of getting nectar from the flower, and so one wonders how this plant gets by. Any insect that was attracted to the flower for pollinating stands a good chance of being killed, and this would select against the evolution of traps as well as against insects’ attraction to traps attraction. There are thus two conflicts:

Insects: pollinating and getting nectar versus being trapped

Plants: getting pollinated versus getting trapped food

Yet traps and pollinators evolved. How?

Well, two solutions immediately came to mind. One is that the flower grows far away from the traps, so insects attracted to the flower might avoid the traps (or those individuals attracted to both flower and trap would have their genes removed by selection from the population). And, sure enough, the Venus fly trap flower is physically far removed from the traps.

Another possibility, which turns out not to be the case, is that the the leaf-traps might not be active at the same time as flowering, so that although selection might operate during “trap season” against insects attracted to the traps, it would be mitigated or reversed by selection to be attracted to the flower in “non-trap” season. But, as a new paper by Elsa Youngsteadt et al. in the American Naturalist reports (free access to the pdf; reference below), there’s substantial overlap in the period when both flowers and traps exist.

There are other explanations. It’s likely the flowers evolved first, and possible that a guild of pollinators evolved an attraction to them. If the traps then evolved later, a different group of insects might have been attracted to those, so the trap/pollination conflict wouldn’t exist for any species. (There would still be the problem of selection against those individuals who were attracted to traps, though.)

At any rate, to see if there is a conflict between pollination and trap-visiting for the insects, and between food and pollination for the plants, you have to find out who pollinates Venus fly traps, and who gets caught in the traps. Surprisingly, until this paper was published, nobody knew squat about that.

Youngsteadt and her collaborators spent 29.5 hours sampling many insects that pollinated or visited D. muscipula at four sites on four days over the blooming period. They identified both insects that got caught and insects pollinating the flowers, dividing them into higher taxa if they couldn’t identify them as to species. They also washed the pollen off of each flower visitor, estimated how much of the pollen came from the Venus fly trap, and calculated an index of “pollinator importance,” which is the relative abundance of a given pollinator group among all pollinators multiplied by the fidelity of the insect to the plant (or rather, arthropods, as there were some spiders, too) multiplied by how much D. muscipula pollen the arthropod carried.

Results: There wasn’t much overlap between the species that got caught in the traps and the species pollinating the flowers. The most important pollinator by far was the sweat bee Augochlorella gratiosa, followed distantly by the longhorned beetle Typocerus sinuatus and the checkered beetle Trichodes apivorus.

40% of the trapped individuals were spiders, and among the 58% that were insects, most were ants and beetles not represented by the two important beetle pollinators. Here’s a diagram from the paper of the overlap between pollinators and prey showing the small overlap between species:

The upshot: Now this shows that the pollinators don’t face the problem of getting caught in the traps, as they don’t seem to visit the traps. But what this means is unclear. There are still several alternatives: the pollinators were selected to avoid visiting traps, or the leaves and flowers evolved at different times, with flowers attracting species that weren’t attracted to the later-evolving traps. The authors add “selection for divergence in the niches occupied by flowers and traps”, which is selection to avoid competition with other species, but I don’t see the traps as “niches”, any more than the mouth of a polar bear is a “niche” for a seal.

What the paper shows overall, it seems to me, is simply that the conflict between pollination and being eaten doesn’t exist for most insects. But it doesn’t explain whether that conflict existed at one time, nor why insects and other species haven’t been selected to avoid the traps. But of course adaptation in prey isn’t perfect: if it were, there would be no predators.

h/t: Matthew Cobb

_________

Elsa Youngsteadt, E. R. E. Irwin, A. Fowler, M. A. Bertone, S. J. Giacomini, M. Kunz, D. Suiter, and C. E. Sorenson. 2018. Venus flytrap rarely traps its pollinators. The American Naturalist, published online