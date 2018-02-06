Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s Tuesday, February 6, 2018. Foodimentary says it’s National Chopsticks Day, but chopsticks aren’t even a food. And it’s a UN-decreed day: International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation.

Oh, be sure to listen to the BBC’s free-speech discussion today. It’s already been on but will be broadcast again at 21:30 GMT (4:30 pm EST in the US). I hope it will then be archived.

On this day in AD 60, it was, as Wikipedia claims, “The earliest date for which the day of the week is known. A graffito in Pompeii identifies this day as a dies Solis (Sunday). In modern reckoning, this date would have been a Wednesday.” On February 6, 1840, New Zealand became a British colony with the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi. It’s my understanding, though, that not all Maori tribes signed on, and even the interpretation of the existing agreement is contentious. On this day in 1918, British women got the right to vote, though they had to be over 30 and meet some property requirements. Full women’s voting rights in Britain, equivalent to those of men, weren’t established until 1921. On February 6, 1952, Elizabeth II became the queen of the UK and Commonwealth after her father George VI died. Apparently at the moment she became queen she was in a treehouse at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya. Finally, today marks the beginning of the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, as the Round Table Talks with Solidarity and other dissident groups began in Poland on February 6, 1989.

Notables born on this day include Aaron Burr (1765), Charles Wheatstone (1802), J. E. B. Stuart (1833), Babe Ruth (1895), Ronald Reagan (1911), Mary Leakey (1913), François Truffaut (1932), Tom Brokaw (1940), Bob Marley (1945) and Kate McGarrigle (1946).

Those who joined the Choir Invisible on February 6 include Joseph Priestley (1804), Gustav Klimt (1918), Barbara Tuchman (1989), Danny Thomas (1991), Arthur Ashe (1993), and Max Perutz (2002). Here is the great Klimt with his beloved cat:

Meawhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is acting like a typical cat:

Hili: After doing some thinking I’ve come to a conclusion. A: What conclusion? Hili: I will go inside now and I will go out a moment later.

In Polish:

Hili: Po dłuższym zastanowieniu się doszłam do wniosku.

Ja: Jakiego?

Hili: Teraz wrócę do domu, a wyjdę za chwilę.

Here’s today’s comic, from Bizarro (first sent by reader Pete, then by many others). It would have been a much better strip had the hand puppet said “. . .free will is not an illusion.” And that puppet should have been labeled “Dennett.”

A tweet found by Grania: Those who watched the t.v. show “Frasier”, will remember his curmudgeonly dad, played by John Mahoney. Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago at age 77. And you’ll also remember what the cartoon below means:

Frasier fans around the world sighing a quiet “noooo” today pic.twitter.com/FRaq6Tw0u4 — Omid Djalili (@omid9) February 6, 2018

A happy Siamese:

So we showed our new kitten our heated blanket. This was the result…? pic.twitter.com/3nNtjmTckx — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) February 4, 2018

I feel like this today:

Completely cranky kitty cuffs calm collected Kermie pic.twitter.com/laRF1q1yx0 — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) February 5, 2018

Note an error in the translation given in the tweet below (the placement of “only” should be after “like”, not “I”).

I came here to send this to someone saying “it u” but honestly I think I’m having choice paralysis, there are so many of you people pic.twitter.com/clhgMxHPIz — you heard it here first: tweting is bad (@alexhern) February 5, 2018

Lovely footage of a whale disporting with dolphins:

Stunning drone footage captures a gray whale frolicking with dolphins off the coast of Oceanside, California. https://t.co/CAoZE7kJqZ pic.twitter.com/5VFgJjYavv — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2018

Matthew sent this: be sure to turn on the video to see cryptic mantids in action:

Some cool insects 🙂 🌸🍃 🎥IG: insecthaus_adi pic.twitter.com/77XWd82ycM — Nature is Amazing 🌿 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 4, 2018

God on the couch:

Finally, a tweet found by reader BJ, in which sheep become staff:

"I recently bought comfy beds for my cats, but they still prefer to sleep on my sheep.." pic.twitter.com/sNr9Un9gPq — Life on Earth (@planetepics) February 3, 2018