Templeton gives millions of dollars to promote “intellectual humility”

Perhaps readers can help me out with this one. First, remember that the goal of the John Templeton Foundation (JTF) has always been what its namesake specified in its will—Sir John’s money was to be used to promote the use of science as a way of helping make “spiritual discoveries”, i.e., entangling fact and faith. As Wikipedia notes:
. . . . .one of the major goals of the Templeton Foundation is to proliferate the monetary support of spiritual discoveries. The Templeton Foundation encourages research into “big questions” by awarding philanthropic aid to institutions and people who pursue the answers to such questions through “explorations into the laws of nature and the universe, to questions on the nature of love, gratitude, forgiveness, and creativity.”[29]
Templeton asserts that the purpose of the Templeton Foundation is as follows:
We are trying to persuade people that no human has yet grasped 1% of what can be known about spiritual realities. So we are encouraging people to start using the same methods of science that have been so productive in other areas, in order to discover spiritual realities.— Sir John Templeton, Interview with Financial Intelligence Report
What, pray tell, is a “spiritual reality”?
“Big Questions”, of course, is a euphemism for “spiritual and religious questions”, as the JTF has been sweeping the religious aspect of its mission under the rug. Here’s part of its mission statement (click on screenshot to go to site):
Note the questions. Some are already answered by science (Do we have free will? Is evolution directional? Are we immortal?), and the answers are all “no”. But of course the motivation for those questions is religious, not scientific. As for “What is love?”, do they seriously think they’ll be able to answer that? However, this shows the religious foundations that still underlie the JTF’s activities.
And the JTF is loaded. Loaded with so much dosh that they can easily skew the direction of research—in science, in sociology, in psychology, and in theology—toward the aims they want. Look at this money! $77.4 million awarded just in 2016! And the endowment is huge!
Reader Michael called my attention to one of Templeton’s recent funding areas: “science and humility”, for whose study the JTF has appropriated millions of dollars. For example, in 2013-2015 it gave 2.7 million dollars to St. Louis University to study “the philosophy and theology of intellectual humility”.
Here’s the original announcement of the grant from St. Louis University . (The middle two paragraphs come straight from Templeton’s description of the grant, in the screenshot below).
The emphases are mine:
The Philosophy and Theology of Intellectual Humility
Saint Louis University has received a generous grant from the The John Templeton Foundation to explore the subject of intellectual humility. The Templeton Foundation will contribute over $2.7 million to the project, with contributions by SLU bringing the total grant to over $3 million. The Philosophy and Theology of Intellectual Humility project will focus on a variety of philosophical and theological issues relevant to the topic of intellectual humility. The project is being led by John Greco and Eleonore Stump.
Intellectual humility is an intellectual virtue, a character trait that allows the intellectually humble person to think and reason well. It is plausibly related to open-mindedness, a sense of one’s own fallibility, and a healthy recognition of one’s intellectual debts to others. If intellectual humility marks a mean between extremes, then related vices (on the one side) would be intellectual arrogance, closed-mindedness, and overconfidence in one’s own opinions and intellectual powers, and (on the other side) undue timidity in one’s intellectual life, or even intellectual cowardice.
The project will focus on a variety of philosophical and theological issues relevant to the topic of intellectual humility, as informed by current research in the empirical sciences, including: virtue epistemology; regulative epistemology; peer disagreement; intellectual humility, intellectual autonomy and deference to authority; religious pluralism; divine hiddenness; intellectual humility and theological method; biases, heuristics, dual-process theories and evolution; intersubjectivity and mind reading.
The Saint Louis University effort complements the activities and research occurring under Templeton’s Science of Intellectual Humility project by encouraging philosophers and theologians to integrate empirical research on questions surrounding intellectual humility into their own investigations.
Note, please, that this project is “informed by current research in the empirical sciences”. What I take this to mean is that the project is aimed, as is so often the case with Templeton, at doing down naturalism and criticizing “scientism”, at the same time promoting religion by looking for “divine hiddenness” and using the “theological method”. They don’t appear to address this topic “informed by current work in theology”. While scientists themselves can be less than humble, science itself is, and any scientist saying they were using faith to discern the truth would be laughed out of the field. All of us, even if personally arrogant, must couch our findings in terms like “this suggests that. . . ” or “we suspect. . .”. Yet theologians generally operate with certainty or near certainty, and nobody accuses them of a “lack of humility.”
As far as I can see, then, “intellectual humility” is aiming an arrow directly at science, not at theology. For when the dust settles, theology and religion are far more arrogant than science, with doubt being at best a trivial part of theology, rarely encouraged in religion, with religion having no tools to ascertain what is really true. What can be more arrogant than holding as firm truth that there is a God and his son/alter ego Jesus was killed and resurrected to expiate our sins? Or that Allah dictated the Qur’an to Muhammad through an angel, and that Qur’an is the final truth. It will be a cold day in July when Templeton decides to examine the “intellectual arrogance” of theologians!
And now Templeton has given another $5.75 million to the Humanities Institute of the University of Connecticut (click on screenshot) for another mushbrained humility initiative:
Part of the announcement (my emphasis):
The John Templeton Foundation has awarded $5.75 million to the UConn Humanities Institute for research on balancing humility and conviction in public life.
The grant is the largest for the humanities ever awarded to UConn, and is one of the largest humanities-based research grants ever awarded in the United States.
. . . The grant will allow the Humanities Institute, which is part of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, to sponsor three high-profile public forums; summer institutes for high school teachers on how to incorporate intellectual humility into their classes; an online course on project themes; and a series of awareness-raising media initiatives. The co-principal investigator for the project is Brendan Kane, an associate professor of history and associate director of the Humanities Institute.
The project’s research activities include a visiting fellowship program hosting leaders from the academic, media, and non-profit sectors; an international research funding competition targeting interdisciplinary teams of researchers pursuing project themes; four research workshops hosted at UConn; and a collaboration with UConn’s Mellon Foundation-funded “Scholarly Communications Design Studio” for the presentation of project research in new interactive modalities.
And their definition of “intellectual humility”:
For the purposes of this CFP, intellectual humility can be understood to involve the owning of one’s cognitive limitations, a healthy recognition of one’s intellectual debts to others, and low concern for intellectual domination and certain kinds of social status. It is closely allied with traits such as open-mindedness, a sense of one’s fallibility, and being responsive to reasons. Traits and behaviors opposed to intellectual humility and its allied traits, then, would include closed-mindedness, overconfidence in one’s opinions and intellectual powers, dogmatism, an exaggerated sense of intellectual autonomy, reluctance to pursue and consider new evidence, intellectual arrogance, and intellectual vanity.
For the life of me, I can’t see the value of investing $8 million in studies of “humility”. My take, as I said, is that this money is meant to fund studies of “scientism”: the overreach of science beyond its so-called proper boundaries, and the role that close-mindedness among scientists (e.g., towards God) impedes intellectual advance.
But I welcome other people’s takes. Templeton is really good at cloaking its accommodationist agenda, and I can’t quite figure this one out.
Finally, a cartoon comment from reader Pliny the in Between:
Your conclusion is probably quite apt. Since Templeton’s conclusion is foregone, I suspect their humility is faux.
Religion has ALWAYS consisted of obvious arrgance and overconfidence CLOAKED in false humility. We can see this when folks constantly use the verb “to know” instead of “to believe”: I “know” Grandma is looking down on us, I “know” Jesus loves me, I “know” the universe was created with ME in mind, etc. The humility argument is grasping at the same straws that they reach for when they cannot rebut Richard Dawkins’ actual arguments, and shift attention to his “stridency”.
I think they should fund “spiritual humility”, which is the practice of the ways to STFU about spirituality.
Oh wait… that would be free of cost.
I can’t wait to see the “research” on divine hiddenness.
Can certainly understand St. Louis U attachment to this quest for money and this would be right up their spirituality lane. I went to school there many years ago although to a separate part called Parks College. There was a live in Priest and we had a pretty good bar where you could drink beer and eat lots of popcorn if you were old enough. I think the father spent more time there than I did. He knew how to work a room.
Talk about virtue signaling! A prize for “intellectual humility”; “for research on balancing humility and conviction in public life” — that takes the cake.
JTF funding a study regarding intellectual humility is the best one I’ve heard since Melania announced that her cause as First Lady would be anti-bullying.
Ah yes, that world, in which claiming knowledge of supernatural events is humble and accepting that you can do no such thing is arrogant.
This is very much my response too. It’s somewhat odd that theists – confident that atheists’ lives, being the fortuitous product of evolution and destined for oblivion, lack ultimate significance in contrast to theists’ own wonderful, God-created origins and heavenly future – should be so confused about who lacks humility.
I have no problem with people studying intellectual humility or whatever and earning grants to do it
I *do* have a problem with the Templeton agenda, which makes doing the above with their money a sort of performative contradiction, if I can use the Marxist jargon.
If they want to encourage intellectual humility they should give all the money to ameliorating the Dunning-Kruger effect.
Classic oxymoron: “spiritual reality”.
The “scientism” angle is a good guess, but I suspect they aim in a different direction this time.
The term “Virtue Epistemology” caught my attention. The SEP describes what this is about:
One Dr. Keith Korcz provides a paper on Virtue Epistemology as part of a course (at UCS Lousiana, he has a YouTube debate on “Does God Exist?”, where he seems to represent the atheist argument, but I haven’t watched it). The paper explains:
All of this, with a bit of squinting, gives off a Strong Programme vibe (i.e. postmodern territory), because it also shifts the focus from knowledge to the knower, but I know nothing of this school of thought.
The examples cited in the SEP article are interesting (see Passerby), but my first intuition is that knowledge is an interconnected web of models, or a crossword puzzle of sorts that fits too well together to be dependent of any virtues, and which is at the same time tethered to something “out there” (reality/nature).
Here’s the possible Templeton connection (from the paper):
So the goodness and (no doubt) godliness of the researchers (as determined by armchair judges such as Plantinga) are to be given greater weight than the actual results and the science that leads to them?
“…Templeton’s Science of Intellectual Humility project by encouraging philosophers and theologians to integrate empirical research on questions surrounding intellectual humility into their own investigations.”
1) Humility should involve recognizing that all beliefs about spirituality are at best tenuous, tentative, and provisional, and that science ought to operate independently from religion.
2) Faith which advocates slavery and subjugation of maligned classes of people is by definition arrogant. This happens quite a bit in religion.
3) Regardless of what case one makes that “scientism” is arrogant, religious fundamentalism is surely at least equally (and actually much more) arrogant.
And, as Dan Dennett has noted, ” “[ accusations of scientism are] an all-purpose, wild-card smear… When someone puts forward a scientific theory that [religious critics] really don’t like, they just try to discredit it as ‘scientism’.”
PCC(E):
All of us, even if personally arrogant, must couch our findings in terms like “this suggests that. . . ” or “we suspect. . .”.
I think this is a very important point. It’s *the* one thing that theologians and spiritual folk refuse to allow into their thinking or discourse, for obvious reasons.
And they don’t realize that apparently blunt statements like “evolution is a fact” is built on a few million carefully qualified statements that locate a piece of information on a sliding scale from “so certain it would be a waste of time to test it again” to probable, likely, to speculative…. (And the scale goes on into wrong, stupidly wrong, and then theology, and then Deepak Chopra.)
And all the public usually sees is the theologian wafting about vaguely and a scientist appearing to speak like a Grand Inquisitor. And then when challenged with something like “Well how did life begin?” the scientist suddenly appears to collapse into a meek “We don’t know, but we’re working on it.”