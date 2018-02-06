SpaceX flight rescheduled

The Falcon Heavy Test Flight by SpaceX has been rescheduled for 3:05 pm EST, or 8:05 pm GMT. This will be the last notice I post by itself; check back here for updates. Click on the screenshot below to see it live—if it happens.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 6, 2018 at 12:35 pm and filed under space exploration. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

21 Comments

  1. Speaker To Animals
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 1:09 pm | Permalink

    My train was delayed yet again so I’m not going to complain about this. If rail companies still can’t get a four carriages to move along pre-laid tracks after 200 years of practice I’m prepared to give the rocket guys some leeway.

    Reply
  2. Tom Czarny
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 1:49 pm | Permalink

    High altitude wind shear apparently causing delays. Now rescheduled to 3:45 EDT with a 15 minute launch window, but SpaceX has started loading fuel into the beast so that’s a good sign. If cancelled today then same launch window for tomorrow.

    Reply
  3. Barney
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

    It currently says 3:45 EST, for what it’s worth.

    Reply
    • Dr. I. Needtob Athe
      Posted February 6, 2018 at 2:04 pm | Permalink

      The launch window ends at 4:00, so if they don’t launch at 3:45 then they won’t launch today.

      If and when it happens, and if the video feed includes sound, it’ll be interesting to time the sound delay and calculate the distance of the camera from the launch site.

      Reply
    • Dr. I. Needtob Athe
      Posted February 6, 2018 at 2:25 pm | Permalink

      The video is now live as of 3:25 EST.

      http://www.spacex.com/webcast

      Reply
  4. Tom Czarny
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 2:24 pm | Permalink

    Good Sign! SpaceX has gone live on their website!

    Reply
    • Dr. I. Needtob Athe
      Posted February 6, 2018 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

      It’s also on TV. A chyron said Elon Musk gives it a 1/2 to 2/3 chance of success, but other sources quote him as “50-50.”

      Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 2:34 pm | Permalink

    T – 11:00 min

    Reply
  6. rickflick
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

    T – 5:00 min

    Reply
    • Dr. I. Needtob Athe
      Posted February 6, 2018 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

      According to the animation, it’s going to send a car to Mars.

      Great, the whole world thinks the USA is crazy, now the Martians will think so too.

      Reply
  7. rickflick
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

    T – 1:00 min

    Reply
  8. rickflick
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 2:45 pm | Permalink

    Liftoff.

    Reply
  9. rickflick
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

    Successful launch and booster recovery. Spectacular dual landing of side boosters. Center core still has not been reported safe aboard the drone ship.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted February 6, 2018 at 3:00 pm | Permalink

      Yes, they tend to lose camera on the reentry as they have several times before. At least they had a good camera at the site where the two side rockets came down. All and all, a pretty successful shot. 27 engines and they all worked.

      Reply
      • jblilie
        Posted February 6, 2018 at 3:13 pm | Permalink

        Insanely successful.

        Try to imagine how hard it was to coordinate all that and design it.

        Back in the “good old days” all you had to do was get one can clear of earth.

        We (in commercial airplane design) used to tease the space guys (mostly missiles): “ours has to come back!”

        Reply
        • Randall Schenck
          Posted February 6, 2018 at 3:29 pm | Permalink

          Yes, this stuff is way over my head but it seems to be a marriage of mechanical technology and computer that allows this to happen. I worked on simple jet airplanes many years ago and I barely knew how they worked.

          Reply
  10. p. puk
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 3:02 pm | Permalink

    That was amazeballs.

    Reply
  11. RA
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 3:14 pm | Permalink

    Wow. That was awesome. The two boosters landed simultaneously as well.

    Reply
  12. mikeyc
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

    THAT WAS TOTALLY AWESOME!!!!!

    Reply
  13. Vaal
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

    That was amazing and emotional to watch.

    Reply
    • Vaal
      Posted February 6, 2018 at 3:33 pm | Permalink

      Though I watched the SpaceX broadcast and I’m pretty amazed that even though they knew they may lose picture for the core camera, as has happened before, the two young hosts (whoever they were) seemed completely ill prepared for it and stammered their way ineptly in that down time. Seriously, that’s the best they could do for hosts?

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: