SpaceX flight rescheduled

The Falcon Heavy Test Flight by SpaceX has been rescheduled for 3:05 pm EST, or 8:05 pm GMT. This will be the last notice I post by itself; check back here for updates. Click on the screenshot below to see it live—if it happens.
- Falcon Heavy Test flight rescheduled for 3:05 pm Eastern Time due to wind. See live broadcast at link (if it happen… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… 3 hours ago
My train was delayed yet again so I’m not going to complain about this. If rail companies still can’t get a four carriages to move along pre-laid tracks after 200 years of practice I’m prepared to give the rocket guys some leeway.
High altitude wind shear apparently causing delays. Now rescheduled to 3:45 EDT with a 15 minute launch window, but SpaceX has started loading fuel into the beast so that’s a good sign. If cancelled today then same launch window for tomorrow.
It currently says 3:45 EST, for what it’s worth.
The launch window ends at 4:00, so if they don’t launch at 3:45 then they won’t launch today.
If and when it happens, and if the video feed includes sound, it’ll be interesting to time the sound delay and calculate the distance of the camera from the launch site.
The video is now live as of 3:25 EST.
http://www.spacex.com/webcast
Good Sign! SpaceX has gone live on their website!
It’s also on TV. A chyron said Elon Musk gives it a 1/2 to 2/3 chance of success, but other sources quote him as “50-50.”
T – 11:00 min
T – 5:00 min
According to the animation, it’s going to send a car to Mars.
Great, the whole world thinks the USA is crazy, now the Martians will think so too.
T – 1:00 min
Liftoff.
Successful launch and booster recovery. Spectacular dual landing of side boosters. Center core still has not been reported safe aboard the drone ship.
Yes, they tend to lose camera on the reentry as they have several times before. At least they had a good camera at the site where the two side rockets came down. All and all, a pretty successful shot. 27 engines and they all worked.
Insanely successful.
Try to imagine how hard it was to coordinate all that and design it.
Back in the “good old days” all you had to do was get one can clear of earth.
We (in commercial airplane design) used to tease the space guys (mostly missiles): “ours has to come back!”
Yes, this stuff is way over my head but it seems to be a marriage of mechanical technology and computer that allows this to happen. I worked on simple jet airplanes many years ago and I barely knew how they worked.
That was amazeballs.
Wow. That was awesome. The two boosters landed simultaneously as well.
THAT WAS TOTALLY AWESOME!!!!!
That was amazing and emotional to watch.
Though I watched the SpaceX broadcast and I’m pretty amazed that even though they knew they may lose picture for the core camera, as has happened before, the two young hosts (whoever they were) seemed completely ill prepared for it and stammered their way ineptly in that down time. Seriously, that’s the best they could do for hosts?