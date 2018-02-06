Satirical ICE posters deemed “hate speech” at Stanford University

Isaac Kipust is a student at Stanford University, which, though a private school, has a free speech policy that makes it equivalent to a state university—that is, speech is protected under the courts’ interpretation of our First Amendment. This is the case for all universities in California. As Stanford’s President and its Provost wrote:

Certain types of speech are not permitted under university policy (and, in some cases, state or federal law) – for example, threats of harm that constitute a hate crime, instances of unlawful harassment, or speech that disrupts classes or other university functions. But our commitment to free expression means that we do not otherwise restrict speech in our community, including speech that some may find objectionable. In addition, a state law in California known as the Leonard Law prevents private universities from placing restrictions on students for speech that is protected by the First Amendment; in fact, a speech code Stanford had in the early 1990s was struck down in court under this law.

Unfortunately, the University didn’t practice its own policy in the incident Kipust describes. As he reported in the Stanford Review (a conservative/libertarian student paper), students in his dorm distributed the following poster asking people to report activities of ICE (the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency). This is, of course, a liberal poster meant to call attention to legal but unsavory activities of ICE.

(Full disclosure here: while I think that some deportations are okay, both the Obama and—especially—Trump administrations deported a number of people that should have been allowed to stay in the U.S.: people who had integrated well into American society and were making contributions, despite coming here illegally long ago. And the deportations of people already living here, as opposed to arrests at or near the border, have increased under Trump. I further support the DACA policy for “dreamers.”)

At any rate, Kipust, though reporting that his feelings about immigration aren’t fully formed, felt affronted by that sign, and made his own, which he also put up in the dorm:

I wouldn’t have done that, of course, and even Kipust admits that it “definitely wasn’t the smartest or most eloquent argument I ever made” and lacked “the intellectual rigor to which I must hold myself.” (He also criticizes the Right for inviting “provocateurs” like Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter to speak.) The sign is of course not a serious call for reporting, but a satire of the first sign, and surely can’t be construed as “hate speech”.

But it was. Kipnus’s posters were taken down and he was called to a meeting with Stanford authorities and three offended students who, he reports, cried during the meeting (my emphasis):

Asking students to report ICE activities against illegal immigrants is hardly different from asking them to report police officers and FBI agents to protect common criminals. And yet, on Wednesday afternoon, I discovered that all my flyers had been removed. Kimball Residential Fellows (RFs), biology Lecturer Andrew Todhunter and his wife Mrs. Erin Todhunter, informed me that since three students felt unsafe and hurt, they and the Kimball RAs [resident assistants] had removed my flyers. Later that evening, I met with the Kimball RFs, RAs, three aggrieved students, Ms. Kadesia Woods of Residential Education, and Associate Dean of Students Dr. Alejandro M. Martinez, who directs Stanford’s policies on “Acts of Intolerance.” According to them, my flyers were “hate speech” and hence inappropriate for the Kimball community. Because they apparently mocked a flyer protecting an identity group, they constituted an act of intolerance. Most egregiously, because of their effect on the three crying students at the table, I was not permitted to repost my flyers. I arrived at the meeting expecting to confirm that my flyers were protected by Stanford’s policies on free speech advertised by President Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Drell in November. Instead, I was told that feelings trumped my right to express speech others might find objectionable. The fact that my flyers were censored because they made students cry stunned me. If speech’s impact mattered more than its content, then the possibilities for censorship were limitless. For instance, at the meeting, the other students—some University staff—were visibly emotional; I was not. Emotions are too subjective a criterion for some arguments to be accepted and others denied.

Here Stanford was clearly violating its own free speech policy. Two days later, Kipust met with the Lead Residence Dean, Dr. Lisa De La Cruz-Caldera. This time he came armed with formidable documents:

I brought with me a strongly worded defense from Professor Michael McConnell, Director of the Constitutional Law Center at the Law School, which stated that posting my flyer appeared to fall clearly within my rights because “at Stanford, lawful speech cannot be restrained or suppressed merely because it is offensive to others.” Professor Peter Berkowitz, a Senior Fellow and free speech expert at the Hoover Institution, quietly observed and took notes on my invitation and the advice of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. I was keen to prove to Stanford administrators that I might only be one student, but student liberties have strong and powerful defenders across the Stanford community. Luckily, Dr. Cruz-Caldera chose to respect Stanford’s free speech policy. She conceded that it was wrong for staff to take down my flyer, and went even further, stating that no flyer containing speech protected by the First Amendment should ever be removed for its content. Laudably, she is now working to shape a new policy on flyers in dorms that will prohibit restrictions on content.

So all’s well that ends well, and Stanford ultimately did the right thing. What’s telling for me is that three students were actually crying during the meeting: weeping over a poster that was not only satirical, but simply supported the law—invidious though the application of that law may be.

These hyper-emotional reactions are familiar to me by now, but the only time I saw it in the past was when black people were getting physically attacked with dogs and billy clubs during the civil rights marches of the Sixties. That was real, physical pain and the normal human reaction to such brutality. But these days that kind of pain has become equivalent to the kind of emotional offense that is now deemed “painful”, “unsafe,” and a physical threat. Students need to get a grip.