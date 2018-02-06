Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Gareth Price sent us some lovely landscape photos (landscapes count as “wildlife”). His notes are indented and I’ve put his captions under each photo.

Here are some landscapes and waterfalls, all taken in Oregon (I live in Portland) except the view of Yosemite.
Except for the one of the Punchbowl Falls, they are all high dynamic range photos ie they are fusions (done in software) of three photos taken at different exposures: one normal, one overexposed and one underexposed.
The Yosemite photo is taken from Olmsted point. My dad and I were taking a road trip around California and visited Yosemite. Unfortunately, we had a longish drive and couldn’t stay in the valley into the evening to take photos; however, as we passed Olmsted Point, the sun was catching the peaks beautifully so I jumped out quickly with my camera. The light only lasted a few minutes. Half Dome is on the far right.

Yosemite panorama 

The Punch Bowl Falls are along Eagle Creek in the Columbia Gorge. Sadly, this is where a wildfire was started back in September and this trail, along with many others, is closed and apparently may not open for a year or more.

Punchbowl Falls

The photo of South Sister is taken from Sparks Lake.

South Sister

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 6, 2018 at 8:00 am and filed under landscapes, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

15 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 8:08 am | Permalink

    Breathtaking

    I guess iPhone/iOS HDR is only so good – if you want real good HDR, gotta get a dedicated camera and stand-alone programs.

    Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 8:25 am | Permalink

    Gareth, don’t forget TLC’s warning about chasing waterfalls.

    Great pics, man.

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    Have a sister who lived in the Portland area for a long time. Some really nice things to see around there as shown here.

    Reply
  4. Cicely Berglund
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 8:42 am | Permalink

    Beautiful pics. Thank you. Lived on the west coast for many years.

    Reply
  5. Bruce Lyon
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 9:17 am | Permalink

    These are all stunning! Thanks!

    Reply
  6. Sue B
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 9:27 am | Permalink

    Beautiful pictures, Gareth. Thanks for sharing with us.

    Reply
  7. GreenPoisonFrog
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 9:41 am | Permalink

    I’m sure there are animals somewhere in these photos so they definitely qualify for this type of post. Plus they are gorgeous pictures.

    Reply
  8. Stephanie Mayer
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 10:10 am | Permalink

    These are gallery-worthy photographs.

    Reply
  9. loren russell
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 11:41 am | Permalink

    Gareth’s remark about the Columbia Gorge wildfire that “was started” — a bunch of teenagers were having a ball videoing themselves as they threw fireworks into tinderdry forest on a popular trail. About 30,000 acres were burnt over the next month, and 100 or more hikers put at risk [fortunately the trails at the top of the bluffs link together, and an escape route was possible.

    I get angry each time I drive that highway. I know the kids had no choice but to start the fire. I have no choice but to be angry..

    Reply
  10. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 11:46 am | Permalink

    Fantastic scenery! Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  11. Joe Dickinson
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 12:21 pm | Permalink

    Beautiful. It’s been too long since I’ve been to Oregon.

    Reply
  12. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 12:47 pm | Permalink

    A couple pictures don’t look sharp to me, and I figure it is an issue of alignment of the separate pictures taken for HDR. Interesting technique, though, and it looks like it would be fun to try.

    Reply
  13. Heather Hastie
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 2:36 pm | Permalink

    These are just lovely. And gorgeous, stunning, breathtaking, wonderful …

    Reply
  14. Paul Doerder
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 3:14 pm | Permalink

    Splendid scenery. Encourages me to get my tripod and try HDR.

    Reply
  15. cruzrad
    Posted February 6, 2018 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    All beauties.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: