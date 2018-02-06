Reader Gareth Price sent us some lovely landscape photos (landscapes count as “wildlife”). His notes are indented and I’ve put his captions under each photo.
Here are some landscapes and waterfalls, all taken in Oregon (I live in Portland) except the view of Yosemite.
Except for the one of the Punchbowl Falls, they are all high dynamic range photos ie they are fusions (done in software) of three photos taken at different exposures: one normal, one overexposed and one underexposed.
The Yosemite photo is taken from Olmsted point. My dad and I were taking a road trip around California and visited Yosemite. Unfortunately, we had a longish drive and couldn’t stay in the valley into the evening to take photos; however, as we passed Olmsted Point, the sun was catching the peaks beautifully so I jumped out quickly with my camera. The light only lasted a few minutes. Half Dome is on the far right.
The Punch Bowl Falls are along Eagle Creek in the Columbia Gorge. Sadly, this is where a wildfire was started back in September and this trail, along with many others, is closed and apparently may not open for a year or more.
The photo of South Sister is taken from Sparks Lake.
Breathtaking
I guess iPhone/iOS HDR is only so good – if you want real good HDR, gotta get a dedicated camera and stand-alone programs.
Gareth, don’t forget TLC’s warning about chasing waterfalls.
Great pics, man.
Have a sister who lived in the Portland area for a long time. Some really nice things to see around there as shown here.
Beautiful pics. Thank you. Lived on the west coast for many years.
These are all stunning! Thanks!
Beautiful pictures, Gareth. Thanks for sharing with us.
I’m sure there are animals somewhere in these photos so they definitely qualify for this type of post. Plus they are gorgeous pictures.
These are gallery-worthy photographs.
Gareth’s remark about the Columbia Gorge wildfire that “was started” — a bunch of teenagers were having a ball videoing themselves as they threw fireworks into tinderdry forest on a popular trail. About 30,000 acres were burnt over the next month, and 100 or more hikers put at risk [fortunately the trails at the top of the bluffs link together, and an escape route was possible.
I get angry each time I drive that highway. I know the kids had no choice but to start the fire. I have no choice but to be angry..
Fantastic scenery! Thank you for sharing.
Beautiful. It’s been too long since I’ve been to Oregon.
A couple pictures don’t look sharp to me, and I figure it is an issue of alignment of the separate pictures taken for HDR. Interesting technique, though, and it looks like it would be fun to try.
These are just lovely. And gorgeous, stunning, breathtaking, wonderful …
Splendid scenery. Encourages me to get my tripod and try HDR.
All beauties.