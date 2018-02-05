Trump’s postmortem on the Democrats’ reaction during the State of the Union address

Here is a narcissist in action. He can’t even let go of the tepid reaction of the Democrats during his State of the Union address; in fact, unbelievably, he calls it not only “un-American”, but treason.

He claims that Democrats care more about their own ideology than the good of the country, but doesn’t realize that he cares more about the image of The Trump than about the good of the country.

h/t: Matthew Cobb

  1. GBJames
    sub

    Which in this case refers to the basement where he dwells.

  2. Douglas E
    In watching some of Obama’s SOTU speeches, I note that not only are the Republicans often sitting on their hands, but Speaker Ryan in 2016 notably was often motionless while Biden and others were applauding. Treason!!!

  3. JonLynnHarvey
    Essentially, an Orwellian Newspeak redefinition of Treason (which has been used all too often).

  4. azwangster
    They should have yelled out, “You Lie!”

    • Douglas E
      I was thinking the same thing; minor detail – Wilson shouted his insult at a speech to a joint session and not at the SOTU; still despicable. He got a dose of his own bile at a South Carolina town hall meeting last April with his constituents using his own words.

  5. Diana MacPherson
    Next people who don’t applaud hard enough will mysteriously disappear, just like in N. Korea.

  6. Merilee
    Despicable man.

  7. Randall Schenck
    The first 4 year old president. The White House is just a full time nursery and day care center when he isn’t entertaining Russians.

  8. ladyatheist
    The Dear Leader, erm…. Die Führer, erm…. president… apparently needs approbation at all times. He has his finger on the button and he worries about whether the people he demonizes kow-tow to him?

