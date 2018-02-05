Trump’s postmortem on the Democrats’ reaction during the State of the Union address

Here is a narcissist in action. He can’t even let go of the tepid reaction of the Democrats during his State of the Union address; in fact, unbelievably, he calls it not only “un-American”, but treason.

He claims that Democrats care more about their own ideology than the good of the country, but doesn’t realize that he cares more about the image of The Trump than about the good of the country.

Pres. Trump says Democrats not applauding at the State of the Union were "un-American…can we call that treason? Why not." https://t.co/O9IQkjnRq7 pic.twitter.com/Z6CbTSajgL — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 5, 2018

h/t: Matthew Cobb