This year’s Edge question

Every year John Brockman, the literary agent for many scientists who write popular books (including me), asked all of us to answer a question as part of his online salon, Edge. Usually the questions involve writing short essays, maybe two hundred words or so, and I’ve contributed a few times. This year, however, will be the last such question, and it requires a single-sentence answer. Here it is:
For the 50th anniversary of “The World Question Center,” and for the finale to the twenty years of Edge Questions, I turned it over to the Edgies:
“Ask ‘The Last Question,’ your last question, the question for which you will be remembered.”
Click the screenshot for the answers, which are many, diverse, and in alphabetical order by respondent (go to the bottom of the linked page, where you’ll find 14 pages of answers—or rather, questions).
The questions I found most provocative and intriguing were those posed by Gregory Benford, Paul Bloom, Jimena Canales (I don’t quite get what she means), Oliver Curry, Dan Dennett, Keith Devlin, Neil Gershenfeld, Hans Halvorson, Marti Hearst, Bruce Hood, Dale Jamieson, Gordon Kane, Kai Krause, Janna Levin, Elaine Pagels (Ed Regis and Christopher Stringer’s questions resemble hers), William Press, Diana Reiss, Gino Segre, Dan Sperber, and Anton Zeilinger.
Several of us asked questions involving free will: along with me there’s Rebecca Goldstein and Robert Sapolsky, all of us assuming determinism is true and wondering about the consequences of accepting it.
The questions often fall into distinct areas, particularly the mechanism of cognition, how the laws of physics arise, what will happen to human evolution in the “Anthropocene” (Helena Cronin and David Buss have questions about sexual selection), the consequences of artificial intelligence, the problem of consciousness, and the limitations on our ability to know. Brockman’s task was hard, and I’m not sure whether my question is a “Last Question,” but I do think it’s an important one.
If you’d like, take a crack at giving your own answer in the comments.
I’ll just note that a fellow from the Discovery Institute- Steve Fuller- was a respondent but he didn’t ask a question about intelligent design or God.
I’ve gotten through K and feel a lot of the questions were wasted opportunities.
The question I would have asked would have something along the lines of what Hillis asked about how complex systems such as life arise. In lieu of that I’d ask if AI is destined to surpass us and be the ‘story’ of the next few billion years, with organic life and humanity just being the prologue.
Fuller is also a notorious postmodernist. (I suspect that there are fair numbers of pomo-style antirealists that are hiding religious convictions – JA Campbell was another.)
I’m surprised to hear that. I would have thought postmodernists would have almost as objectionable to religious folks at the DI as they are to scientists.
I see that PayPal founder Peter Thiel, who vibes as something of a Bond villain for the Age of Trump, was recently quoted as saying that, after the technological singularity comes, and runaway AI achieves world domination, the computers will probably keep us humans around for our entertainment value, as something akin to house cats.
As long as my computer treats me like Hili or Gus, I’ll be okay with that.
Yeah, I figure we humans could do worse.
Interesting that the majority of questions were to do with the life sciences (including consciousness). I suspect fifty years ago most would have been about subatomic physics and cosmology.
What was the next to last question?
Will it be the case that humans are the reason the universe is here at all?
I do not mean religious solipsism. I am wondering if humans or our descendants , carbon or otherwise, live long enough to control and make the universe, and are the very authors of this universe.
See Isaac Asimov, The Last Question, 1956.
How long will Homo sapiens survive?
(Backup question: Will Trump get more than 2 terms?)
More than TWO terms, that’s a dark question.
My question:
Will within the next 50 years through genetic manipulation human lifespan be extended indefinitely and, if so, is that a good thing?
I don’t know if this will happen, but if it does it will be the greatest scientific achievement ever. It would also probably spell the end of the human species.
My favorite cartoon: two middle aged paunchy balding men are talking at a bar. One says to the other: The trouble with all this healthy living is that all the extra years come at the end when you’re old.
I love the Sam Harris question:
“Is the actual all that is possible?”
If the answer was yes, then determinism would rule absolutely. However, I think the answer is “no”.
If I understand the question, Harris is asking if things could have been different than they are or is our belief that they could have been an illusion. It seems to me that the answer is trivially, ‘yes’, unless our basic understanding of physics is incorrect.
Do you include Thermodynamics, especially the Second Law of it, into physics? If every moment had only one way to go into the next, entropy would be a completely unknown concept.
Does Free Won’t exist?
Hilbert and Newton both gave lists of problems for posterity to work on.
Now we have a “crowdsourced” version, though I would say some of the questions are a bit “cranky”.
I also notice that nobody asked a question in chemistry – though there was one in geology (prediction of earthquakes), so not everyone was asking “deep questions” …
Interesting that so many ask, directly or indirectly, whether there is some magical difference between human and machine. I think I know the answer to that.
If asked, my last question would have been “Is there a last question?”
“Why are there no trees in the ocean?” Really? I enjoyed many of the questions, but some (like the above) seemed childish (in that a child would ask it).
Also this question is nice:
“How can we rebel against our genes if we are biological creatures without free will?”
From Itai Yanai.
And it’s not even necessary to invoke free will here. “How can we rebel against our genes, being biological creatures?” That’s completely enough for a very good question about how the world works.