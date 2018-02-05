My grandfather killed his cousin!

Last week, as a result of a friend looking up my ancestry, I discovered some weird stuff in the family tree. First of all, the name “Coyne” extends back to Ireland at least as far as the early eighteenth century, back to one John W. Coyne of Galway. And it could go even farther back than that. For years I’ve been telling people that the name “Coyne” must have been changed from “Cohen” or “Cohan” in recent times to masquerade someone’s Jewishness. Further, it’s possible that the lineage of Coynes extending down to John’s grandson Peter Coyne, wasn’t Jewish at all. My cousin Jeff reported that the marriage of Peter to Pauline Zoffer in Brooklyn in 1874, though printed as a “Jewish wedding” in the papers, was actually a mixed marriage of a Jewish woman to a non-Jewish man, which caused great consternation in the Zoffer family.

What makes this weirder is that when I got my Y chromosome tested about ten years ago to see if I was a member of the Jewish kohanim tribe, I found out that although I wasn’t a member of this elite subgroup, my Y was definitely of Eastern European Jewish origin. Since my Y must have belonged to John W. Coyne and all his Coyne-ian ancestors, including my father (the Y is transmitted as if it’s attached to the father’s last name), it’s not clear why, if Coynes from John to Peter were gentiles, my Y was Jewish. (My dad was Jewish according to Jewish law, since his mother was Jewish.) I may get a fuller DNA test in the future.

Further, I found out that my uncle Emil—my father’s sister’s husband—was not Jewish, so that was a mixed marriage, too, even though a rabbi performed the ceremony. There’s clearly been some substantial outbreeding in my family tree.

The latest tidbit, which I mentioned a few days ago, was that my father’s dad sued what looked to be one of his relatives. This is from the Pittsburgh Press on August 1, 1928:

I asked my friend, who turns out to be a crack sleuth, to find out what happened with this lawsuit. And this is what was unearthed.

First, the Cinncinnati Enquirer from August 3, 1928, reports that the extradition request was successful:

And this, from the Uniontown, Pennsylvania Morning Herald exactly a week later:

The upshot: my paternal grandfather sued his own cousin, and the cousin died, surely from the stress! My grandpa killed his relative!

All I can say is “Oy gewalt!”