My grandfather killed his cousin!

Last week, as a result of a friend looking up my ancestry, I discovered some weird stuff in the family tree. First of all, the name “Coyne” extends back to Ireland at least as far as the early eighteenth century, back to one John W. Coyne of Galway. And it could go even farther back than that. For years I’ve been telling people that the name “Coyne” must have been changed from “Cohen” or “Cohan” in recent times to masquerade someone’s Jewishness. Further, it’s possible that the lineage of Coynes extending down to John’s grandson Peter Coyne, wasn’t Jewish at all. My cousin Jeff reported that the marriage of Peter to Pauline Zoffer in Brooklyn in 1874, though printed as a “Jewish wedding” in the papers, was actually a mixed marriage of a Jewish woman to a non-Jewish man, which caused great consternation in the Zoffer family.
What makes this weirder is that when I got my Y chromosome tested about ten years ago to see if I was a member of the Jewish kohanim tribe, I found out that although I wasn’t a member of this elite subgroup, my Y was definitely of Eastern European Jewish origin. Since my Y must have belonged to John W. Coyne and all his Coyne-ian ancestors, including my father (the Y is transmitted as if it’s attached to the father’s last name), it’s not clear why, if Coynes from John to Peter were gentiles, my Y was Jewish. (My dad was Jewish according to Jewish law, since his mother was Jewish.) I may get a fuller DNA test in the future.
Further, I found out that my uncle Emil—my father’s sister’s husband—was not Jewish, so that was a mixed marriage, too, even though a rabbi performed the ceremony. There’s clearly been some substantial outbreeding in my family tree.
The latest tidbit, which I mentioned a few days ago, was that my father’s dad sued what looked to be one of his relatives. This is from the Pittsburgh Press on August 1, 1928:
I asked my friend, who turns out to be a crack sleuth, to find out what happened with this lawsuit. And this is what was unearthed.
First, the Cinncinnati Enquirer from August 3, 1928, reports that the extradition request was successful:
And this, from the Uniontown, Pennsylvania Morning Herald exactly a week later:
The upshot: my paternal grandfather sued his own cousin, and the cousin died, surely from the stress! My grandpa killed his relative!
All I can say is “Oy gewalt!”
Who says genealogy is boring!
Good thing we aren’t an honor culture with sins of the father and all.
And he still didn’t get his money back.
Sometimes, actually most the time, you are better off not knowing the relatives…living or dead. Grandfather always told me, You can pick your friends but you can’t pick your relations.
My father told me this as one of his nightly bromides: “Jerry, you can pick your nose but you can’t pick your relatives.”
Another one: “I don’t know where Mom is, but we’ve got pop on ice.”
You can pick your friends & you can pick your nose, but you can’t pick your friend’s nose, were the words of wisdom I got.
That second line might work in Chicago or Uniontown, but get too far east of Pittsburgh and there’s only soda in the fridge.
“The nuts don’t fall far from the tree”. Thats’ the one I kept hearing when growing up.
In English the saying is “nuts don’t fall far from the tree” ? In Germany we grow up with: “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”.
There are worse ways to go than to “die fighting.”
So … murder by shpilkes aforethought?
I love this stuff. And it was not that long ago. It really makes me think of the momentum of change in our civilization in only a century. Routine actions are quite different today.
Own of my own grandfathers was jailed for stealing food on a train to support his family (eight kids) on ranch. He was pardoned by the governor, set free, but had to walk or hitch most of his way back home. Not much safety net back then in society.
Your family sounds as inwardly litigious as mine. My nana and her sisters, if they weren’t accusing one another of stealing things from their respective homes, they were suing or issuing restraining orders against one another.
My last words with two of my siblings were with lawyers all around. One big happy family.
Regarding that Y chromosome thing: by any chance was the milkman Jewish? 🙂
Who ever heard of a Jewish milkman?
Just because he came from Ireland doesn’t mean that he wasn’t Jewish or at least of Jewish descent, and the change of Cohen to Coyne could have been to blend into Irish society.
Genealogical research is fascinating as it uncovers a lot of family secrets. When I was researching some of my own family documents from the UK registry I discovered that my grandmother was pregnant with my uncle when she got married in the early 1920s. This was news to my mother as she never knew when her parents got married and it explained a lot of things that had been said and done when she was growing up.
Yes, I know that. There’s a Jewish genealogist in Galway that might be able to clarify things for me.
Jerry, I would encourage you to follow up with that genealogist.
The genealogist from the Swiss Genealogical Society that I worked with was wonderful. She traced my family back to the 1600s, and uncovered a lot of great information.
I got to meet her when we went to Switzerland three years ago, so I could thank her in person.
That headline suggested a much bloodier story!
“Since my Y must have belonged to John W. Coyne and all his Coyne-ian ancestors, including my father (the Y is transmitted as if it’s attached to the father’s last name), it’s not clear why, if Coynes from John to Peter were gentiles, my Y was Jewish.”
Perhaps this is a story involving a local milkman… 😉
Isn’t it possible that the Coynes in Galway originally came from Eastern Europe?
I am to afraid to do my geneology. I really don’t want to look at my past.
A grandfather in Uniontown PA, by golly! This is a “me, too” post. My paternal grandparents were in Uniontown, too!
My daughter and I had plans back in October to take a day trip to Uniontown and go past Grandpa’s and Grandma’s house, and then to the cemetery to see if we could find the gravestones, because I wanted to check on dates. But I took a fall and broke my knee and spent five weeks in a wheelchair and them some more weeks on crutches and a walker, so that was the end of that. But when Spring comes we’ll make that day trip.
My dad’s family was in Oak Park, out in your neck of the woods. My dad was a Penn State math professor and had degrees from the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois. Somewhere in this house I have his diplomas. I need to find them and see when and where he got which degree.
One of my dad’s colleagues at Penn State was Teresa Cohen. She was very respected, eminent. I do believe she was one of the Kohanim.
How many Jewish women are named Teresa? When I moved to Long Island, someone told me that all the women she knew named Teresa were Italian or Irish (Catholics, of course).
According to dollartimes, $2.500 is worth $35,624.86 in today’s money.
So you are the beneficiary of some serious hybrid vigor then?
i would be cautious about definitive conclusions about a y chromosome. though if you are J1 that’s kind of rare in a non-jew in eastern europe.
any of the standard SNP tests could pick up non-jewish ancestry probably.
This is wonderfully fascinating!
Crime story unfolds here – what title follows next?: The secret love affairs of my ancestors have been discovered in letters which were hidden in a public library -?