Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on another frigid and snowy day: Monday, February 5, 2018. The temperature in Chicago is -2° F (-19° C), and I froze my ears walking to work. It’s World Nutella Day, and despite the fact that the stuff is universally loved, I tried it for the first time last year and didn’t like it. In the U.S. it’s National Weatherpersons Day (why couldn’t they call it “National Meterologists Day”?).
In sports news (a rarity here), every American knows that, against all odds, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Superbowl; the score was 41-33. I even watched a bit of it. And so we’ll sign off at the sports desk until next year.
Not much happened on this day in history. On February 5, 1852, the Hermitage Museum opened in St. Petersburg, Russia. I spent two days visiting it a few years ago, and it’s the best art museum I’ve ever seen, as it’s in a royal palace. On this day in 1885, King Leopold II of Belgium established the Congo as a “personal possession”—a corporate entity that he controlled. On this day in 1909, Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland announced his creation of the world’s first artificial plastic: Bakelite. (I had a Bakelite clarinet when I played in my junior high school band.) Exactly a decade later, the film and entertainment studio United Artists (still going) was founded by Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith. On February 5, 1939, Franco became the “Caudillo”—the leader of Spain who served—if that’s the right word—until his death in 1975, and the big news is that he’s still dead. Finally, on this day in 1988, Manuel Noriega was indicted on drug smuggling and money laundering charges. He was jailed in the U.S. in 1992, then extradited to France in 2010, and then to Panama in 2012, where he died in prison in May of last year.
Notables born on February 5 include Robert Peel (1788), the conjoined twins Daisy and Violet Hilton (1908), Red Buttons (1919), Hank Aaron (1934), Al Kooper (1944), Charlotte Rampling (1946) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (1962). Here’s a live performance of my favorite song by Al Kooper (the original by Blood, Sweat & Tears is here).
Those who expired on this day include Thomas Carlyle (1881), Marianne Moore (1972), and Wassily Leontief (1999).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili made a pun.
A: What are you doing there?Hili: I’m working behind the screens.
Ja: Co tam robisz?
Hili: Pracuję za ekranem.
In Winnipeg, Gus’s staff watched the great Turkish cat documentary Kedi, and Gus joined in. If you like cats, or Turkey, watch it! The staff report (with photos):
I finally got to watch Kedi! Gus found it riveting, but he didn’t care for the fight scenes. He leapt on to the railing after the first meow and tried to find the cat. Later, he settled onto the harpsichord bench and stared intently at the screen for the duration. The only other times he has been interested in the television is when there were birds.
Here’s a d*g + cat tweet found by Grania:
And another, which is the best biology tweet of the decade. It shows how science can solve a long-unanswered philosphical conundrum:
Grania also sent an owl:
Two tweets sent by reader Gethyn (half of the staff of Theo, the espresso-drinking cat):
And two tweets found by Dr. Cobb. Look at that lizard scuttle for blueberries!
And this is surprising—and sad:
I watched the last quarter on the Google game results page – no images of game play, just numbers and things. Sad, but, we all have our little ways.
The patriots excel at overcoming such odds, but also excel at disappointing everyone at the worst possible time.
One has to wonder what did the other 92 percent of seniors think was the cause of secession. Just thought it was a nice idea? If they still teach history in high school there are some teachers out there who have failed. Maybe this survey was taken in Alabama?
It was about state’s rights and economics, of course! That’s the crap you’ll hear in Missouri other southern states, outside the more liberal cities and suburbs anyway.
As for the Stupor Bowl, which I didn’t watch, did Philadelphia win or lose? I mean yeah, he team gets a shiny hunk of metal but the rest of the citizenry gets riots and looting.
Well, Missouri is the “show me” state which means in a nice way – dense. So just extend that statement – States rights to do what? Have Slaves. Are the people of Missouri familiar with the Missouri Compromise of 1820? Maybe the Kansas-Nebraska Act or Dred Scott?
It was an official part of the curriculum for 4th grade Virginia history (and other grades where US History was somewhat Virginia-centric)in the 1950’s. Probably was on the exams, but like Jeff Sessions, I can’t recall. Don’t know when or if that changed.
Every Lost Cause revisionist knows that tariffs and states’-rights were the cause of “The War Between the States.” This is one instance where I’m hoping the answer to the stat in the NPR tweet is bog-standard ignorance, rather than the inculcation of students in a debunked narrative.
“War Between the Stetes” is polite talk, in front of Yankees and Eggheads. “War of Northern *Aggression” is what they mean.
*Aggression meaning those dang-nab tariffs on slaves.
I think the answer on the other 92% is simple. They didn’t know. “Civil War? Yeah, I heard of that.”
I read the article. Half thought it was taxes and tariffs. So basically they thought secession was part of the Revolution and not the Civil War. Which means there’s another problem with how well history is being taught. How they would have answered the question if the words “Civil War” were included is unknown.
The way history is taught in young countries like yours and mine is a problem. We’re proud of our countries, and a lot of our identity is tied up in the good stuff about them. But there was bad stuff too, and some of it is worse than bad, and it’s hard to talk about.
So they focus on the good stuff. The article says there’s a lot taught about heroes like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglas, and almost nothing on the white supremacist attitudes that made slavery possible, or the reality of the brutality, cruelty etc suffered by slaves.
The article, of course, makes no mention of the role of religion. If it gets a mention, I suspect that’s only positive too.
My favorite Al Kooper story:
The Rock Bottom Remainders, a rock group formed by Dave Barry, Stephen King, Amy Tan, Barbara Kingsolver, and several other authors, engaged Al Kooper as their music director.
The group toured around the country a few times to raise money for literacy programs.
Dave Barry’s description of Kooper’s main contribution was to periodically say, “Maybe we’d better not do that song”, after hearing the band give it a try.
It’s a pity they never did Reading Festival…
I saw The Remainders some years ago, in a tiny Coconut Grove bar I’d occasionally frequent, “rehearsing” for an upcoming gig at the Miami Book Fair. Warren Zevon (who was buddies with South Florida novelist and journalist Carl Hiassen, who also occasionally frequented the same bar) was sitting in with them on a fretless bass.
Lucky you! WZ was an amazing musician and song writers (and front man). Waaaay too soon gone.
Helluva piano player and not bad on guitar as well.
— why couldn’t they call it “National Meterologists Day”? —
I think ‘Meteorologist’ is a protected name. You’d require a degree in meteorology. A weatherperson may or may not be a meteorologist.
I believe you are correct on that. Just as being a Meteorologist does not make you a forecaster either.
It is embarrassing how little Americans know about the Civil War.
Because I and maybe two other people in the U.S. are concerned with this, I did a quick check on this. It was a NPR report or article but all they are doing is parroting the Southern Poverty Law Center who did this study and then reports their reasons or excuses for this poor finding. They say it is the failure of the schools to teach “hard history” today. Now, I have no idea what they mean by the term hard history, it is simply history and there is nothing hard about it. Attaching this term “hard” to the subject of history is wrong and is nothing more than giving a pass to our poor education system. I guess if the students know nothing about math or science it is because they are not teaching hard math and science.
Jeff Hall is – they say – a Civil War savant.
I think they mean “hard” as opposed to “soft”, not “hard” as in “difficult”.
Soft history sounds to me like propaganda, because facing complex and uncomfortable issues would upset someone.
All you have to do about the Civil War is read a few of the declarations of secession. Most of them specifically mention the preservation of slavery as their primary reason for leaving.
So learning the reality of something is hard because it might upset some kids. Then the education system is in worse shape than I thought. Instead of thinking the kids might have slept through class we have an educational system that alters reality so as not to upset someone. Not so different from promoting ignorance for the sake of the child.
Not all weatherpersons are meteorologists. Many weatherpeople are just pretty faces who read a report in front of a green screen. Meteorologists are actually trained and certified.
https://www.ametsoc.org/ams/index.cfm/about-ams/
Dara O’Briain talks about protected terms – like nutritionist (not) vs dietitian (protected), toothiologist vs dentist. I imagine weatherperson vs meteorologist falls into that realm.
Yes I remember that bit!
… ah, I like your “toothologist vs. dentist” mnemonic… or whatever that is…
The US has a few less of these than elsewhere – like “engineer” is apparently not one, whence “networking engineer” or MCSE.
I went to grade school in Texas in the 50s and 60s. We were taught to call it The War Between the States and that it was fought over states’ rights. It wasn’t until high school that slavery was mentioned as the real cause. Looks like things haven’t changed much.
I have heard folks in the South refer to the Civil War as “The War of Northern Aggression.”
English is not my first language so I may be missing something but shouldn’t the question “Which came first, the egg or the chicken?” be rephrased into “Which came first, the chicken-egg or the chicken?”
Does the figure of 8% for the percentage of High School seniors who think slavery the reason the South seceded mean that the other 92% are not aware that there was a Civil War? The NPR report is incomplete.