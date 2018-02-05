Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on another frigid and snowy day: Monday, February 5, 2018. The temperature in Chicago is -2° F (-19° C), and I froze my ears walking to work. It’s World Nutella Day, and despite the fact that the stuff is universally loved, I tried it for the first time last year and didn’t like it. In the U.S. it’s National Weatherpersons Day (why couldn’t they call it “National Meterologists Day”?).

In sports news (a rarity here), every American knows that, against all odds, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Superbowl; the score was 41-33. I even watched a bit of it. And so we’ll sign off at the sports desk until next year.

Not much happened on this day in history. On February 5, 1852, the Hermitage Museum opened in St. Petersburg, Russia. I spent two days visiting it a few years ago, and it’s the best art museum I’ve ever seen, as it’s in a royal palace. On this day in 1885, King Leopold II of Belgium established the Congo as a “personal possession”—a corporate entity that he controlled. On this day in 1909, Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland announced his creation of the world’s first artificial plastic: Bakelite. (I had a Bakelite clarinet when I played in my junior high school band.) Exactly a decade later, the film and entertainment studio United Artists (still going) was founded by Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith. On February 5, 1939, Franco became the “Caudillo”—the leader of Spain who served—if that’s the right word—until his death in 1975, and the big news is that he’s still dead. Finally, on this day in 1988, Manuel Noriega was indicted on drug smuggling and money laundering charges. He was jailed in the U.S. in 1992, then extradited to France in 2010, and then to Panama in 2012, where he died in prison in May of last year.

Notables born on February 5 include Robert Peel (1788), the conjoined twins Daisy and Violet Hilton (1908), Red Buttons (1919), Hank Aaron (1934), Al Kooper (1944), Charlotte Rampling (1946) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (1962). Here’s a live performance of my favorite song by Al Kooper (the original by Blood, Sweat & Tears is here).

Those who expired on this day include Thomas Carlyle (1881), Marianne Moore (1972), and Wassily Leontief (1999).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili made a pun.

A: What are you doing there? Hili: I’m working behind the screens.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tam robisz?

Hili: Pracuję za ekranem.

In Winnipeg, Gus’s staff watched the great Turkish cat documentary Kedi, and Gus joined in. If you like cats, or Turkey, watch it! The staff report (with photos):

I finally got to watch Kedi! Gus found it riveting, but he didn’t care for the fight scenes. He leapt on to the railing after the first meow and tried to find the cat. Later, he settled onto the harpsichord bench and stared intently at the screen for the duration. The only other times he has been interested in the television is when there were birds.

Here’s a d*g + cat tweet found by Grania:

And another, which is the best biology tweet of the decade. It shows how science can solve a long-unanswered philosphical conundrum:

Science 1, Philosophy 0. Bringing this up is sure to make you very popular at dinner parties. pic.twitter.com/4Kb5qxOzfs — Lucas Lynch (@lucasjlynch) February 4, 2018

Grania also sent an owl:

Owl just fit right in here. pic.twitter.com/jJ5Vm1Sj0n — Life on Earth (@planetepics) February 4, 2018

Two tweets sent by reader Gethyn (half of the staff of Theo, the espresso-drinking cat):

When you feed the birds in Glenfinnan and the stag decides he wants a bit too @GlenfinnanHouse #scot #wildlife pic.twitter.com/LTv5zQVmpv — Glenfinnan House (@GlenfinnanHouse) February 3, 2018

It’s just a crayfish in a bucket but doesn't it look like it’s taking over the entire planet? https://t.co/eidQJBJ4YN pic.twitter.com/gN6h9aFZ55 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 3, 2018

And two tweets found by Dr. Cobb. Look at that lizard scuttle for blueberries!

everyone shut up and watch this video of a bearded dragon eating blueberries pic.twitter.com/NVLLGNL9DE — yikes (@okaysham) February 3, 2018

And this is surprising—and sad:

A new report found that only 8 percent of high school seniors surveyed said that slavery was the reason the South seceded in the Civil War. https://t.co/HwQAk0vtIj — NPR (@NPR) February 4, 2018