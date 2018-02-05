Free-speech program tomorrow on Radio 4

Note that tomorrow Radio 4 in the UK will broadcast a 42-minute program on free speech and its potential “limits”. The first airing is Tuesday at 0900 GMT (4 a.m. Eastern time US), and will be rebroadcast the same day at 2130 GMT (4:30 pm Eastern time US). I suspect it will also be archived for a while. Note that there will be 60 people weighing in remotely, and I have no idea how this will work.

The site's summary:

Free speech is a cornerstone of democracy and freedom of expression is regarded as a fundamental human right. But even in democracies there are disputes about the limits to free speech. And most countries have laws restricting free speech, such as libel laws, or laws controlling forms of pornography. But should limits be placed on free speech? Should people be allowed to say and write whatever they like, even if it is untrue and is deeply offensive to vulnerable individuals or groups? Professor Sandel unpicks the philosophy of free speech.

h/t: Michael