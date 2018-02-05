Free-speech program tomorrow on Radio 4

Note that tomorrow Radio 4 in the UK will broadcast a 42-minute program on free speech and its potential “limits”. The first airing is Tuesday at 0900 GMT (4 a.m. Eastern time US), and will be rebroadcast the same day at 2130 GMT (4:30 pm Eastern time US). I suspect it will also be archived for a while. Note that there will be 60 people weighing in remotely, and I have no idea how this will work.
Click on the screenshot below when you want to hear it.
The site’s summary:
Free speech is a cornerstone of democracy and freedom of expression is regarded as a fundamental human right. But even in democracies there are disputes about the limits to free speech. And most countries have laws restricting free speech, such as libel laws, or laws controlling forms of pornography.
But should limits be placed on free speech? Should people be allowed to say and write whatever they like, even if it is untrue and is deeply offensive to vulnerable individuals or groups? Professor Sandel unpicks the philosophy of free speech.
The program is unlikely to tell listeners anything they don’t already know if they live in the UK. “Free speech” in this country has become a quaint subject that essentially means anything that doesn’t offend Muslims, feminists, homosexuals, black soccer players, transvestites who insist they’re women, and any other minority capable of filing a police complaint. It’s OK to insult white men. People in the UK have actually been jailed for tweets that have been found, by a magistrate no less, to be ‘offensive’. And the BBC, a bloated establishment bureaucracy long overdue for privatization or abolition, has colluded wherever and whenever it could.
I suspect you’re exaggerating somewhat.
I’m sure Rupert Murdoch would love to get his hands on some of the BBC. Or to see it disappear. The rest of us would not be so happy.
Those poor, oppressed white men, how long will the bigotry go on?
How long? All racial bigotry will go on until people, not unlike you, stop seeing others through race-tinted glasses.
What I see is that white men have oppressed pretty much everyone else since the founding of the Republic. Those are the glasses I’m looking through.
I guess if you know the final truth you can just prevent untrue speech.
How is this not inherently dependent upon some religion or religion-substitute being the unquestioned truth?
One might argue that “truth” is decided all of the time by government, but that ignores the fact that it is free speech, free debate, in the wider society that provides checks and balances on that and prevents governmental decisions from being treated as final truth.
When the government tells us what is true and prevents discussion, we’re just back to theocratic-type control.
Glen Davidson
Just a note Glenn, in some important ways Government does regulate what speech is true, punishing those who misuse it and we all agree they should. It just depends on what truth you’re dealing with.
In the U.S. courts have been careful to distinguish between speech that are claims of fact (or truth, if you will) and speech that is opinion, conjecture or art; the former can be restricted but the later can’t. This distinction is the basis of many criminal fraud cases as well as the point of many FDA regulations (as an example). Government actions can restrict our rights to free speech when that speech involves claims of fact (there are other restrictions on free speech we accept from the government) and in many instances it is the Government itself which determines what is “true”.
It’s complicated in some ways.
Yes, I said so, slightly obliquely. I then made the point that it requires free speech in the wider society to prevent the government’s decisions on truth from being effectively “final truth.”
Glen Davidson
How can you interview 60 people in 42 minutes?
I think in the interest of free speech, Professor Sandel and his contributors should be allowed to speak freely. The time to moan about them is afterwards.