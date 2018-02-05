Censored water-nymph painting put back on display in Manchester

Several days I reported that a lovely famous pre-Raphaelite painting, “Hylas and the nymphs“, created in 1898 by John William Waterhouse, was removed from display at the Manchester Art Gallery. Just to remind you, here it is:

Although the Guardian reported that the curator denied it was censorship, it clearly was—as indicated by her remarks.

Clare Gannaway, the gallery’s curator of contemporary art, said the aim of the removal was to provoke debate, not to censor. “It wasn’t about denying the existence of particular artworks.” The work usually hangs in a room titled In Pursuit of Beauty, which contains late 19th century paintings showing lots of female flesh. Gannaway said the title was a bad one, as it was male artists pursuing women’s bodies, and paintings that presented the female body as a passive decorative art form or a femme fatale. “For me personally, there is a sense of embarrassment that we haven’t dealt with it sooner. Our attention has been elsewhere … we’ve collectively forgotten to look at this space and think about it properly. We want to do something about it now because we have forgotten about it for so long.” Gannaway said the debates around Time’s Up and #MeToo had fed into the decision.

I’m pleased to report, though, that the Pecksniffery didn’t last long. After a huge outpouring of public criticism, the Manchester Evening News reports that Hylas and the Nymphs is back on view. Instead of admitting it made a mistake, though, the gallery is pretending that it got exactly what it wanted: debate.

Amanda Wallace, Interim Director Manchester Art Gallery, said: “We’ve been inundated with responses to our temporary removal of Hylas and the Nymphs as part of the forthcoming Sonia Boyce exhibition, and it’s been amazing to see the depth and range of feelings expressed. “The painting is rightly acknowledged as one of the highlights of our Pre-Raphaelite collection, and over the years has been enjoyed by millions of visitors to the gallery. “We were hoping the experiment would stimulate discussion, and it’s fair to say we’ve had that in spades – and not just from local people but from art-lovers around the world. “Throughout the painting’s seven day absence, it’s been clear that many people feel very strongly about the issues raised, and we now plan to harness this strength of feeling for some further debate on these wider issues.”

Wallace would make a good politician! That statement is a masterpiece of Weaselly Words. And now they’re going to “harness this strength of feeling” to get more debate? Why don’t they just harness it to stop censoring their damn artworks!

You can see some of the public outrage in a Guardian piece from last Friday. Here are tree letters:

Russell Blackford, a Friend of the Website, also weighed in against this censorship on his Metamagician site. He also includes a letter he sent to the art gallery:

I am shocked at your decision to remove “Hylas and the Nymphs” by John William Waterhouse, a work that I have loved for decades. My wife and I have a large print of it on one of our walls at home, and we’re proud of it. You are privileged to be the custodians of this treasured work of art, and it’s your responsibility to make it available to the whole world. Removing it from view, apparently for reasons based on political ideology, is an extraordinary act of cultural vandalism. I understand that it will no longer even be possible for the public to buy postcards of “Hylas and the Nymphs”. I urge you to reverse this appalling decision immediately. I’m tempted to urge that you also fire whoever was responsible. That would be going too far: we are all entitled to make mistakes, even serious ones, without losing our livelihoods. But the person responsible should certainly be counselled about the nature of their responsibilities, so they won’t do something like this again. Yours sincerely,

Russell Blackford

Newcastle, Australia

I wasn’t aware that the Museum had also removed postcards of the painting from sale! You’d think people would learn by now that this kind of censorship never works (well, maybe rarely in today’s climate), and simply produces the Streisand Effect. A painting as beautiful and renowned as this simply cannot be removed because it causes offense to some Pecksniffs.

