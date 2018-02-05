A reader gets a botfly

My own botfly saga has been recounted here several times before, and it’s appeared on NPR’s RadioLab, which picked it up from my friends’ book Tropical Nature. The upshot was that I got a botfly maggot in my head on a field course in Costa Rica, and reared the maggot until it came out of my scalp (and then died despite my efforts to get it to pupate). This still grosses out nearly everyone who hears the story, though some biologists will understand why I was curious to rear it. I explain on RadioLab the ordeal and my reasons for hosting the fly, with the segment beginning at 0:46:15).

Mely, a student at the University of Arizona, found out about my botfly from the RadioLab piece and wrote me, with pictures and videos, telling her own story. She too, got bit by a botfly-egg-carrying mosquito while taking a tropical biology course in Ecuador. With her permission, I’ll reproduce her emails:

Her first email:

I came across your botfly story on Radiolab. I too have joined the club as of this January. I received my parasite friend at the Ecuadorian Amazon and I am returning tomorrow for additional research. It’s a pretty exciting story, if you ever want to hear it and it actually came out ALIVE! I only allowed mine to incubate for ~a month before I decided to give him the eviction notice.

Apparently the bot, which was in her neck, was so painful that she had it removed by the pros (mine was not that painful and so I kept it in; besides, it’s dangerous to remove it because it could cause an infection). Of course I asked for more details, and got this reply:

On January 19th, I decided in a split moment that I was tired of the pain and swelling, so I went to Urgent Care. Urgent Care thought I had an infection from an unidentified bug, although they asked if I had gotten malaria (I had taken Malarone throughout the duration of my trip, so we ruled that out). I went home with a round of doxycycline and promptly threw it up. I decided to return the medication and pursue my University’s Campus Health. Luckily, they treat an international audience, so within 10 minutes of my appointment, a nurse knew exactly what it was. She decided that the best course of action was a local surgery to lesion out the botfly and to confirm her suspicion. After many shots of novocaine, with an awkward angle on my neck, she and another nurse were able to see the botfly but were not successful in getting it out in one shot. They decided to flush my lesion with a fluid solution, slapped a huge band-aid on my neck and asked me to return the following morning. At this point, I was shocked and happy to find out my predicament and decided not to look anything up until after my surgery. I named my parasite “Pepe” and asked it that night to exit my neck on good terms. The following morning, my mother joined me and it was a similar scene to the day before: many shots of novocaine, awkward neck angle on a chair, and the botfly finally got out of my neck! It was still alive and covered in my blood (this particular moment was kind of reminiscent of an eerie childbirth scene, except the child was my botfly). I got patched up and I took the botfly home with me. Since I was on “survivor-high”, I immediately called my friend, a Ph.D. candidate at the University’s Entomology Department, and asked if I could show him my parasite. He got excited and introduced me to many professors and entomologists, who also got excited about watching my botfly squirm and wriggle before their eyes. Once the excitement was over, we placed the botfly in a centrifuge tube with ethanol solution (which I still have today in my possession). And now I feel like I’ve earned a cool story and bragging rights about my botfly. I will include two youtube links to videos I took on my phone when it was still alive (I couldn’t mute them, therefore classical music is playing in the background). [JAC: If you’re squeamish, you may not want to watch.]