Tweeticle: College student who wouldn’t try on hijab demonized, hijabis call for her expulsion

February 1 was World Hijab Day, devoted to furthering Islam by letting non-Muslims engage in sartorial cultural appropriation (see my post here). One of the pretenses made by some hijabis is that they find this garment of oppression “empowering” (see below). But here’s a case in which a hijabi was “empowered” to bully a non-Muslim student who politely refused to don the headscarf.
From Twitchy and Theredelephants.com we have the tale of Kathy Zhu, a student at the University of Central Florida who appears to be a political conservative. As always, I issue the caveat that I’m not on her side of the aisle, but what happened to her is irrelevant to her own politics. What happened simply shows how intersectionalists treat someone considered ideologically impure in these divisive days.
On Hijab Day, Zhu came across a booth on her campus offering students the chance to try on a hijab (and get one free). She politely refused to try on the headscarf, and then posted pictures of the booth on Twitter along with some religious commentary, with which I agree:
I’ve enlarged the pictures:
One of the hijabis at the booth got angry that Zhu not only refused politely, but took a picture. Further, Zhu committed the sin of “not asking questions”, after which she would of course have learned how wonderfully feminist and empowering the veil is.
Then things got nasty, as the hijabi called “I’m still here” called for readers to write to the University’s student conduct office to get Zhu expelled, since “Ignorance will not be tolerated.”
Zhu responded, as did others:
This is the crux of the issue: these days, political, religious, and ideological disagreement is not subject to simple discussion, either in person or on social media. No, the violator must be personally attacked, fired, or have their life ruined in other ways.
What have we come to? I can’t imaging having somebody fired for this. When Eric Hedin taught creationism at Ball State, and I wrote to his department and posted on it this site, I always emphasized that I wanted his illegal teaching of creationism stopped as a violation of the Constitution; but I didn’t want Hedin fired, and said so.
We (and by this I mean both Right and Left) have to stop trying to personally damage those with whom we disagree. There should be no punching of Nazis, no calling for ruining someone’s life.
In the end, Mohammed Tawhidi, the Australian “Imam of Peace”, weighed in (yes, he is indeed a Muslim scholar, but is quite liberal):
Here’s his letter, which he sent to the University’s Office of Student Conduct:
Now I seriously doubt whether the University will do anything to Zhu, and I hope they defend her. I’m not sure, though, whether the University, as Tawhidi claims, provides “special treatment to a certain group of students.” I’m sure that if Orthodox Jews wanted a booth giving gentiles an opportunity to wear the yarmulke (skullcap), the University would have provided it.
Saying that the hijab is “empowering” or “a symbol of understanding” is like saying that a chastity belt is “empowering” or “a symbol of understanding”.
Hijab are symbols of restriction to women’s rights, the fact that anyone who’s not an Islam apologist can claim that they’re good for women with a straight face is laughable.
Uh, hello? “There is no compulsion in any religion …” Just what planet is this guy from?
He’s quoting directly from the Qur’an here.
It’s Sura 2:256. Some scholars claim this verse is abrogated others not. Clearly Mohammed himself felt that Islam could be spread by conquest, as history shows.
He’s quoting a message which, according to most muslims, has been abrogated by later messages in the Qu’ran and the ahadith
Tawhidi is Shia, so he doesn’t accept some collections of ahadith, but in the Sahih Bukhari (one of the six books of ahadith considered canonical by Sunni muslims) it is written:
“The Prophet added, “Certainly I decided to order the Mu’adh-dhin (call-maker) to pronounce Iqama and order a man to lead the prayer and then take a fire flame to burn all those who had not left their houses so far for the prayer along with their houses.”
No compulsion indeed.
Most muslims sects don’t allow forced CONVERSIONS to islam these days, but LEAVING islam is another thing, for both Sunni and Shia muslims.
Has no one pointed out that all such Islamic “modesty” traditions are necessary because Muslim men cannot control their own behavior, that they would be incited to irreligious behavior by the lascivious exposure of the human female form? This is not only ludicrous, but disgusting. We should not be focused on the behavior of women in this arena but mocking Muslim men for their weakness.
Hmmm, that might work.
I think that in important. The conversation won’t change until more men get on board with it.
Islam is a religion which severely restricts women’s rights and promotes abuse.
The Qu’ran and ahadith (which, contrary to what some islam apologists would have you believe are an integral part of many muslim sects) are full of messages which are appalling to anyone who believes in Enlightenment principles and human rights, including, of course, women’s rights.
Physical abuse of wives is recommended. Women’s witnessing is worth half of that of men. Sexual slavery is allowed if the enslaved women aren’t muslim. Adulterers are to be killed. There’s no concept of spousal rape. Child marriage is supported and encouraged. Women are said to be “unclean”, less intelligent and pious than men, and to be under the authority of their fathers, husbands or other male relatives.
Promoting one of the symbols of muslim oppression of women, the veil which is supposed to hide the “sinful” hair of women from the gaze of men, lest they’re led into temptation by the “sinner”, as “empowering”, is a sick joke.
“I’m not sure, though, whether the University, as Tawhidi claims, provides ‘special treatment to a certain group of students.'”
I think you’re right…in the case of religious activities like this. But when it comes to publicly starting a harassment campaign against another student and trying to get them expelled for disagreement, I can’t imagine Ms. Zhu would be treated with the “sensitivity” and “understanding” that will likely be offered to Ms. im stil here, if Ms. im still here gets reprimanded at all.
I am a bit concerned for Ms Zhu, since elsewhere student conduct offices have a history of over-reacting in favor of the merest accusation of intolerance.
Agreed. I fear that, at the very least, she’ll receive the Lindsay Shepherd treatment.
Tad ironic that we have to start hoping there are some conservatives in the UCF administration….
I would have loved to have had a booth next to this one with a poster of Vida Movahed (the girl in Iran who waved her hijab with a stick) with a banner saying something like “Support Freedom for Iranian Women”.
…which would come off as weird from an American white male I suppose.
Only weird to those who think that ideas should be evaluated according to which social group one person belongs to.
To those who are interested in human rights and Enlightenment principles, not weird at all.
I notice that the signs are conveniently provided by an apparel company, Bella Hijabs, great way to advertise your products. The slot after “My hijab” is blank, to be filled in by whatever the hijab wearer wishes. On the website one finds this declaration, which I must link to via their Instagram account https://www.instagram.com/p/BerGiSlFLVq/ promoting even-handed treatment of women who chose to wear the hijab as well as those who don’t. The penultimate sentence states: “Were all struggling somehow, please be kind.” These campus hijab jihadis obviously got the signs but didn’t get the massage.
“My hijab empowers me.” That’s a loathsome sentiment.
“These campus hijab jihadis obviously got the signs but didn’t get the massage.”
…and there will be no happy ending to the story.
I wonder how this person would have reacted if there had been a booth giving out free yarmulkes?
Interesting to note that the hijab booth signs refer to http://www.bellahijabs.com, an online store for hijabs, etc. From their About page:
Bella [bel-uh] – Italian for beauty.
Since launching its physical storefront in 2012, Bella Hijabs established itself as a chic store where customers can shop for hijabs and modest wear. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Bella Hijabs launched an online store in 2015 to expand its product-offering worldwide. Bella Hijabs strives to bring you products of the highest quality at low prices.
“A truthful and honest trader will be a companion of the prophets, the righteous and the martyrs on the Day of Judgement.” [Tirmidhi]
Not only should the university not expel Zhu, they should issue a statement condemning this bullying. It’s one thing for the Muslim student to voice disagreement with Zhu but it’s quite another to head up a squad of bullies to harass her. It’s a good teachable moment for the university to show how disagreement works in a civilized, liberal democracy.
Civilized, liberal democracy. Oh, I forgot, you live in Canada.
Same stuff happens here. We just had a lot about WLU, but google Concordia University in Canada for example, or Carleton in Ottawa for a long history of such stuff. Coyne posted about a kerfuffle last yeat at Queen’s, which is Canada’s most selective school, our Berkeley. It’s here too 😦
When I was a TESOL teacher in Los Angeles, my colleagues and I had many Muslim students, both men and women, generally in their 20s, mainly from Saudi Arabia. The Saudi king at the time was funding their studies at schools like mine and at the American universities that they hoped to attend later because, I was told, he wanted a larger cadre of fluent Saudi speakers of English in his kingdom.
The Saudi women in my classes, whose classmates included Saudi men along with people of many non-Muslim nations, dressed in a variety of ways: one in a burka (yet her late third-trimester pregnancy was evident, and her baby was born in Los Angeles); several in hijabs; others exactly like non-Muslim women.
Two in the latter group once said in class that they wanted to wear the hijab and did so at first, only to adopt regular Western feminine clothing because non-Muslims kept insulting them while they were walking to and from school.
Now we get this newfangled version of such bigotry in reverse.
Wear the hijab, don’t wear it, debate the symbolism of it if you wish, agree to disagree if an impasse is reached, do not resort to banning, deplatforming, rioting, and the like.
Can university students who are immersed in difficult scientific and other studies really be finding these notions so hard to understand?
Apparently so, nowadays, at least among a significant minority. Should this attitude metastasize, genuine higher education is finished.
A worst-case scenario, and perhaps alarmist. Yet many such scenarios, as we all know, have come true and are continuing to come true in whatever remains of the grotesquely disunited USA.
I suppose that if the University does the right thing and refuses to expel the student on the grounds that there are no grounds, accusations of Islamophobia will be levelled at those responsible for failing to meet the demands of ‘im still here’ (who has yet to learn the not-so difficult art of punctuation despite her University education).
I’m a little confused about her claim to own the campus, though; surely if it is her campus, she can kick Ms. Zhu out without needing to stir up the hordes of the perpetually offended.
