Tweeticle: College student who wouldn’t try on hijab demonized, hijabis call for her expulsion

February 1 was World Hijab Day, devoted to furthering Islam by letting non-Muslims engage in sartorial cultural appropriation (see my post here). One of the pretenses made by some hijabis is that they find this garment of oppression “empowering” (see below). But here’s a case in which a hijabi was “empowered” to bully a non-Muslim student who politely refused to don the headscarf.

From Twitchy and Theredelephants.com we have the tale of Kathy Zhu, a student at the University of Central Florida who appears to be a political conservative. As always, I issue the caveat that I’m not on her side of the aisle, but what happened to her is irrelevant to her own politics. What happened simply shows how intersectionalists treat someone considered ideologically impure in these divisive days.

On Hijab Day, Zhu came across a booth on her campus offering students the chance to try on a hijab (and get one free). She politely refused to try on the headscarf, and then posted pictures of the booth on Twitter along with some religious commentary, with which I agree:

I’ve enlarged the pictures:

One of the hijabis at the booth got angry that Zhu not only refused politely, but took a picture. Further, Zhu committed the sin of “not asking questions”, after which she would of course have learned how wonderfully feminist and empowering the veil is.

Then things got nasty, as the hijabi called “I’m still here” called for readers to write to the University’s student conduct office to get Zhu expelled, since “Ignorance will not be tolerated.”

Zhu responded, as did others:

This is the crux of the issue: these days, political, religious, and ideological disagreement is not subject to simple discussion, either in person or on social media. No, the violator must be personally attacked, fired, or have their life ruined in other ways.

What have we come to? I can’t imaging having somebody fired for this. When Eric Hedin taught creationism at Ball State, and I wrote to his department and posted on it this site, I always emphasized that I wanted his illegal teaching of creationism stopped as a violation of the Constitution; but I didn’t want Hedin fired, and said so.

We (and by this I mean both Right and Left) have to stop trying to personally damage those with whom we disagree. There should be no punching of Nazis, no calling for ruining someone’s life.

In the end, Mohammed Tawhidi, the Australian “Imam of Peace”, weighed in (yes, he is indeed a Muslim scholar, but is quite liberal):

Here’s his letter, which he sent to the University’s Office of Student Conduct:

Now I seriously doubt whether the University will do anything to Zhu, and I hope they defend her. I’m not sure, though, whether the University, as Tawhidi claims, provides “special treatment to a certain group of students.” I’m sure that if Orthodox Jews wanted a booth giving gentiles an opportunity to wear the yarmulke (skullcap), the University would have provided it.