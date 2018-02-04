The world’s saddest wildlife tale

Read it here.

Update: Grania called my attention to these tweets and posts by Nicole Serratore, a freelance journalist; apparently even Nigel’s tragedy can get politicized!

I thought the first one must surely be satire, but someone saved a screenshot of her linked Facebook post—one that she’s since deleted. So I think both are serious: why would Serratore have deleted the post were it satirical? And Serratore’s tweets below that deleted post imply that she’s still on about Nigel!

This might be harsh since Nigel is now dead, but… Even concrete birds do not owe you affection, Nigel. Stop wooing a bird who is not interested. https://t.co/Hhy0GyOqdn — Nicole Serratore (@MildlyBitter) February 2, 2018

And there’s this:

I'm available to write the feminist perspective on Nigel the gannet's non-tragic death should anyone wish to pay me. — Nicole Serratore (@MildlyBitter) February 2, 2018

Can’t we let the poor, lonely gannet be instead of using him to further our ideology? But maybe the whole thing is satirical: these days it’s hard to tell satire from genuine belief.