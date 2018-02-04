The world’s saddest wildlife tale

Update: Grania called my attention to these tweets and posts by Nicole Serratore, a freelance journalist; apparently even Nigel’s tragedy can get politicized!
I thought the first one must surely be satire, but someone saved a screenshot of her linked Facebook post—one that she’s since deleted. So I think both are serious: why would Serratore have deleted the post were it satirical? And Serratore’s tweets below that deleted post imply that she’s still on about Nigel!
And there’s this:
Can’t we let the poor, lonely gannet be instead of using him to further our ideology? But maybe the whole thing is satirical: these days it’s hard to tell satire from genuine belief.
I first encountered the story of Nigel via this amazing Twitter post:
Not sure that linked correctly, and the original post seems to have been deleted. Essentially she excoriates Nigel for perpetuating rape culture and male hegemony, or something.
I just took a quick look at MildlyBitter’s Twitter feed. “Mildy” bitter is nowhere near strong enough, but maybe she’s being facetious. BitterTwistedPsychologicalWreck might be more accurate. But perhaps that name was already taken.
#notallgannets
My heart breaks for Nigel this morning.
Mine breaks for Nicole who seems to be suffering from a serious case of ideological delusion.
Maybe the story is, messing around with nature sometimes does not go well. If the birds wanted to be there, they will do it without your help.
That’s just awful. They need to rethink this plan.
Great. Now we are going to apply all of human moral values back on to nature? This should be fun. Perhaps I need to alert Ms Serratore to the war mongering, baby killing coots I study. Oh wait, the adult females are also do the battles for territory and baby killing too. This may not fit her “feminist” narrative. This kind of projection of human values onto nature drives me crazy.
Policing Pygmalion now?
Ya know, when I was a child, I also imbued many of my toys with human feelings, but I was a CHILD. Little did I know that by pretending to shoot my G. I. Joes I was actually committing the crime of murder! Oh, the horrors I committed dismembering my Lego people! I shall go immediately to my local police department and turn myself in.
I wonder, does one now need to ask one’s sex aids for consent prior to use? Must one continually ask for consent during use? If the batteries go dead, does that mean that consent has been denied? What if they are not battery operated, do dildos and flesh lights perpetrate rape culture against inanimate objects? Will blow-up dolls ever get their own #metoo movement? I’m so thankful we have someone like Serratore to guide us through these troubled times! 😒