Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: It’s a snowy Sunday (February 4, 2018), and everyone in America knows it’s SUPERBOWL DAY, when the Philadelphia Eagles will play the New England Patriots in Superbowl LII (info here). The venue is the hideously named U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. I still remember the first Superbowl, which shows how old I am. It’s also National Homemade Soup Day, but most Americans will be showing down on chips with dip, pizza, Buffalo chicken wings, and nachos. In California and Missouri, it’s Rosa Parks Day. Even if you don’t watch the Superbowl, though, be sure to catch The Kitten Bowl V here at noon eastern US time.

You wanna predict the football winner? Go ahead:

As for the snow, I want winter to be over so my beloved duck Honey will return. I’ll be bereft if I don’t see her again. And, like the groundhog, I saw my shadow this morning when I emerged from my den, which means six more weeks of winter!

Not much happened on February 4. In Edo (the present day Tokyo), all but one of the Forty-seven Ronin commit seppuku to recover their honor after avenging their master’s death. On this day in 1789, George Washington was unanimously elected as the first President of the U.S. by the electoral college: the only time such a vote has been unanimous. He did it again in 1792. On February 4, 1846, the Mormon pioneers began their trek from Nauvoo, Illinois toward Salt Lake City. In 1948, Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) gained independence from England. On this day in 1974, the Symbionese Liberation Army kidnapped Patty Hearst from a house in Berkeley, California. She eventually started participating in their crimes, was convicted, spent 22 months in prison, and then had her sentence commuted by Jimmy Carter and was pardoned by Bill Clinton. Here’s her mug shot:

Finally, it was on this day in 2004 that Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook.

Notables born on this day included Fernand Léger (1881), Charles Lindbergh (1902), Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906), Rosa Parks (1913), Betty Friedan (1921), Dan Quayle (1947), Alice Cooper (1948), and Dara Ó Briain (1972). Those who died on this day include physicist Hedrik Lorentz (1928), Neal Cassady (1968, a hero of mine celebrating his 50th’s deathday), Karen Carpenter (1983; gone too soon!), Carl Robers (1987), and Betty Friedan (2006, died on her birthday). Here’s a beautiful painting by Léger, “Woman with Cat” (1921):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants to get into the fooking sack:

Hili: Of course I will get inside, I just have to figure out how to do it.

A: But what for?

Hili: I do it on principle.

A picture of gus from Snowy Winnipeg, with a note from his staff Taskin:

Here’s a pic of Gus in the snow. It’s been very cold so he hasn’t gone out much, but the other day he kindly went to see if the bird feeders needed filling.

From Grania, a cat makes a magnificent leap:

Such an impressive leap pic.twitter.com/f8dCCZ4Roh — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) February 3, 2018

Poor Ricky Gervais is packing on the pounds!:

I've got such a fat gut now, I have to sit down and lunge at my foot, then pull it towards me to put my socks on. I can feel my vital organs being pushed up into my throat. The worst thing is, it's all my own fault for being a greedy lump for the last few months. Insult me. pic.twitter.com/tsI9bJcTO3 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 3, 2018

This is a bandaid for his problem but not a cure! Only in America would something like this sell!

Easier to get one of these. pic.twitter.com/rp1gi1a3gG — Trouble Tara 🎼 (@SoNotThePoint_) February 3, 2018

And a lovely picture of a blood moon.

Super blue blood moon over Svalbard 2018 https://t.co/QXKwq5zsBh pic.twitter.com/cAf6chSAGZ — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) February 3, 2018

h/t: Michael