Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: It’s a snowy Sunday (February 4, 2018), and everyone in America knows it’s SUPERBOWL DAY, when the Philadelphia Eagles will play the New England Patriots in Superbowl LII (info here). The venue is the hideously named U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. I still remember the first Superbowl, which shows how old I am. It’s also National Homemade Soup Day, but most Americans will be showing down on chips with dip, pizza, Buffalo chicken wings, and nachos. In California and Missouri, it’s Rosa Parks Day. Even if you don’t watch the Superbowl, though, be sure to catch The Kitten Bowl V here at noon eastern US time.

You wanna predict the football winner? Go ahead:

As for the snow, I want winter to be over so my beloved duck Honey will return. I’ll be bereft if I don’t see her again.  And, like the groundhog, I saw my shadow this morning when I emerged from my den, which means six more weeks of winter!

Not much happened on February 4.  In Edo (the present day Tokyo), all but one of the Forty-seven Ronin commit seppuku to recover their honor after avenging their master’s death. On this day in 1789, George Washington was unanimously elected as the first President of the U.S. by the electoral college: the only time such a vote has been unanimous. He did it again in 1792.  On February 4, 1846, the Mormon pioneers began their trek from Nauvoo, Illinois toward Salt Lake City. In 1948, Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) gained independence from England.  On this day in 1974, the Symbionese Liberation Army kidnapped Patty Hearst from a house in Berkeley, California. She eventually started participating in their crimes, was convicted, spent 22 months in prison, and then had her sentence commuted by Jimmy Carter and was pardoned by Bill Clinton. Here’s her mug shot:

Finally, it was on this day in 2004 that Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook.

Notables born on this day included Fernand Léger (1881), Charles Lindbergh (1902), Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906), Rosa Parks (1913), Betty Friedan (1921), Dan Quayle (1947), Alice Cooper (1948), and Dara Ó Briain (1972). Those who died on this day include physicist Hedrik Lorentz (1928), Neal Cassady (1968, a hero of mine celebrating his 50th’s deathday), Karen Carpenter (1983; gone too soon!), Carl Robers (1987), and Betty Friedan (2006, died on her birthday).  Here’s a beautiful painting by Léger, “Woman with Cat” (1921):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants to get into the fooking sack:

Hili: Of course I will get inside, I just have to figure out how to do it.
A: But what for?
Hili: I do it on principle.

In Polish:
Hili: Oczywiście, że tam jakoś wejdę, muszę tylko zbadać jak to zrobić.
Ja: Ale po co?
Hili: Trzeba mieć zasady.

A picture of gus from Snowy Winnipeg, with a note from his staff Taskin:

Here’s a pic of Gus in the snow. It’s been very cold so he hasn’t gone out much, but the other day he kindly went to see if the bird feeders needed filling.

Can you spot the cat?

From Grania, a cat makes a magnificent leap:

Poor Ricky Gervais is packing on the pounds!:

This is a bandaid for his problem but not a cure! Only in America would something like this sell!

And a lovely picture of a blood moon.

h/t: Michael

24 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 6:48 am | Permalink

    First one, 1967 I think, the Packers and the Chiefs. It was played in the daytime and not the big deal they pretend now. Same teams repeated the following year. I use to pay attention to this stuff.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted February 4, 2018 at 7:31 am | Permalink

      In II the Packers won again, but I think their opponent was the Oakland Raiders.

      Yeah, they played those games in the daylight, someplace where it was warm. I used to pay attention in those days, too.

      Reply
      • rickflick
        Posted February 4, 2018 at 7:53 am | Permalink

        Yes, why do they stretch the season into February when any sane person should be indoors with a cat, dog, and a warm fireplace?

        Reply
        • whyevolutionistrue
          Posted February 4, 2018 at 9:28 am | Permalink

          My theory, which is mine (and becoming true), is that some day the baseball, football, and basketball seasons will all overlap.

          Reply
          • Randall Schenck
            Posted February 4, 2018 at 10:23 am | Permalink

            At the professional level, I think they do. Basketball does not finish until around June, well into Baseball season and football is overlapping basketball now.

            Reply
          • XCellKen
            Posted February 4, 2018 at 11:01 am | Permalink

            Football season is well under way while the World Series is taking place. An during that timeframe, the NBA is having pre season games. Don’t know if that counts

            Reply
            • Nobody Special
              Posted February 4, 2018 at 11:27 am | Permalink

              Just out of interest, how many countries compete for the World Series?

              Reply
      • Randall Schenck
        Posted February 4, 2018 at 8:02 am | Permalink

        Well, obviously I wasn’t paying that much attention. I am pretty sure they were not paying $3000 for a ticket in the cheap seats. The cost of going to one of these things is almost as obscene as politics.

        Off topic but just heard that Congressman Ryan tweeting out about a secretary who received a $1.50 a week raise with the new republican tax reductions. $78 bucks a year or less than Ryan makes in the congress in one hour. Like Trump says – biggest tax cuts in history.

        Reply
        • Nobody Special
          Posted February 4, 2018 at 11:32 am | Permalink

          http://www.cnn.com/2018/02/03/politics/paul-ryan-tweet-tax-cut-backlash/index.html

          House Speaker Paul Ryan deleted a tweet Saturday touting the GOP tax overhaul after critics called him out for appearing out of touch with the reality of low-income individuals’ financial situations.

          The tweet shared the story of a secretary who, according to a report by the Associated Press, was “pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week.”

          “A secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, PA, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week … she said [that] will more than cover her Costco membership for the year,” Ryan tweeted with a link to the full article.

          A basic Costco membership costs $60 a year.

          The sarcasm goes right over Ryan’s poor little noggin.

          Reply
  2. vampyricon
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 7:01 am | Permalink

    That reference to Dara Ó Briain made me laugh. I hope PCC(e) gets over his Honey blues soon, and I hope Honey comes back.

    Reply
  3. sherfolder
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 7:07 am | Permalink

    I still remember the first Superbowl, which shows how old I am. – I think that is what you meant?

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 8:15 am | Permalink

    The Patriots will almost certainly win, but I hope they lose since they have won so many. Eagles fans have a poor reputation, but even so I hope they win.
    Saturday Night Live had an especially funny skit last night about this whole issue, complete with parodies of the local accents.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted February 4, 2018 at 8:27 am | Permalink

      I saw a piece showing the competition between Boston and Philadelphia for more important city in revolution days. Now that one is more interesting and it might be a toss up.

      Reply
  5. GBJames
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    I’m so old I’ve forgotten the first Super Bowl.

    Reply
  6. Randall Schenck
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 9:23 am | Permalink

    I must say, regarding that first election back in 1789, George Washington did not get news of the results by phone or twitter. He lived about 250 miles from Philly at his place, Mount Vernon. A Charles Thomson was given the task of riding to Mount Vernon to give Washington the news and to accompany him back to take the job. That was a journey of 8 days one way.

    Reply
  7. George
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 9:35 am | Permalink

    What is a “fooking sack?” Just a more polite version of “f**cking?”

    The last Super Bowl I saw was in the early 1990s – Dallas and Buffalo I believe. Did not really watch it – was at a Super Bowl party. I do not like American football. I did not watch when the hometown Chicago Bears were in it about ten years ago, Like everyone in Chicago, I did watch the 1986 Super Bowl.

    I did watch Ireland-France play in the Six Nations (rugby) tournament yesterday. A wet miserable day in Paris. Not a very good game but a spectacular finish. Ireland has a new patron saint, Johnny Sexton.

    Reply
  8. Hempenstein
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 9:50 am | Permalink

    I hate football, and I generally don’t spread memes, but double negatives cancelled with this one.

    Reply
    • David Harper
      Posted February 4, 2018 at 10:38 am | Permalink

      There was no poll button for “Don’t care”, so here’s one I made earlier 🙂

      [x] Don’t care

      I’m not interested in the Six Nations rugby either, but at least those guys play the game without all that ridiculous body armour.

      Reply
      • XCellKen
        Posted February 4, 2018 at 11:04 am | Permalink

        How many of those rugby players weigh well over three hundred pounds ?

        Reply
        • Nobody Special
          Posted February 4, 2018 at 11:41 am | Permalink

          Not many, which is why play in Rugby Union is continuous for two forty-minute halves, rather than have the game stopped every thirty seconds so all can get their breath back after moving a yard or two in either direction.

          Reply
  9. darwinwins
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 10:44 am | Permalink

    The Patty Hearst case would be a good hook for a free will discussion.

    Reply
  10. JonLynnHarvey
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 11:10 am | Permalink

    To me, the most bizarre thing about Feb 4 (my birthday today) is that it is
    BOTH
    the day that in 1794 the French legislature abolished slavery throughout all territories of the French First Republic (re-established in the French West Indies in 1802)
    AND
    the day in 1861 that the Southern Confederacy was formed in Montgomery Alabama.
    (I remain proud to share the day with Betty Friedan, Rosa Parks, and Dietrich Bonhoeffer.)

    Reply
  11. Walt Jones
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 11:11 am | Permalink

    The sock tool is adaptive equipment to help people with injuries, strokes, or other medical conditions regain their independence – an important part of the healing process.

    Reply
  12. Torbjörn Larsson
    Posted February 4, 2018 at 11:43 am | Permalink

    Super blue blood moon over Svalbard 2018

    Apparently all three terms are of superstitious origins, from a recent astrologer inventing the ‘super moon’ – which is not visibly different – to get more customers over the “blue moon” of religious fasting calendars [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue_moon ]to the recent invention of ‘blood moon’ by pastors to get more customers.

    Ironically at least one reporter find the specific claims I think the image alludes to false and questionable as well:

    “At the end of January was a striking example of fake astronomy news. A total lunar eclipse (visible in the western United States) occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 31. However, the headline for an article in the science section of The New York Times said, “Watch the Super Blood Blue Moon Before You Go to Work on Wednesday.” Although the eclipse part of the headline was true, the other elements were questionable.

    The claim was made that there was a (1) blue moon, (2) blood moon and (3) supermoon. Let’s examine them one at a time. …

    … As a matter of fact, 2018 has no blue moons at all! …

    … Thus, the January eclipse was not a blood moon [but a partial eclipse, as in the image]. …

    … I suspect that The New York Times has got the supermoon description wrong or at least imprecise to be more generous. …”

    [ http://www.carrollcountytimes.com/lifestyle/columnists/cc-lt-star-points-020418-story.html ]

    Reply

