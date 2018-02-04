Sam Harris chats with Russell Brand

I heard from Grania that this conversation took place, and could only imagine how it went down, especially given the difference in demeanor between these two guys. Russell Brand can be quite funny and articulate, but he can also be gonzo. Sam is never gonzo. I haven’t yet watched this two-hour video, but I’m putting it here in case you want some brain food instead of watching the Superbowl.
Apropos, here’s how readers predict the Superbowl outcome as of 2:30. (Not much of a vote, I have to say.) I voted for the Patriots, though all I know about this contest is that Tom Brady is a great quarterback. Kickoff is at 5:30 Chicago time, which is the same as Minneapolis time, where the game will be played. Yes, it will be played in the dark and in bitter cold; it’s insane that they’re not having it in, say, Florida.
On to the main event, which I’ll watch in pieces:
h/t: Vera
At least the game will be indoors, although folks attending will be facing a below 0 wind chill as they wait in the security lines.
They reported on NBC that they let people go through security inside at the Mall of America and then they were bused to the stadium. Sounds like a smart plan.
The game will be played in a dome, one that was recently built (and therefore presumably well-insulated).
I read that it’s still supposed to be wicked cold.
They have to move these big money events around and give other cities a piece of the green. Football is just the same as anything else in Trump Land. It is all about money and how much of it can I get. Keep those concussions coming.
I proudly didn’t vote, but I may open a beer and tune to the last 10 minutes of the game.
I think football has been this way in Obama Land, Bush Land, Clinton Land, Bush Land, Reagan Land…
The conversation between Sammy H and The Brand is audio not video – a shame, as I’d love to have seen Sam’s facial-expression when The B interrupts him for the umpteenth time refusing to answer any questions posed. Ultimately, a very frustrating two hours of listening – Sam has the patience of a (godless) saint, but I do wish he’d call-out his interlocutors sometimes, insist that they play the game rather than let them off the hook,
Chris G.
No, the video I put up is real video of them chatting. You may have listened to it on Sam’s site, but at least in the U.S. you can see this as video.
sub
Brand is living proof of wisdom of knowing what big words mean before ever trying to impress people by using them in conversation.
I watched the first 25 minutes or so but it is going to be hard to take. Russel Brand is so (without knowledge) on so many things he really does not belong here. Just to throw out one commanding point of his, How to your separate the colonialism and all that excessive power to say this group is extreme for this purpose or that. Sam easily covers this as he always does in short order but as usual, this type of person just drives on down the road as if nothing is affected. Why have a conversation with a person if you really don’t want to listen but only give your own opinion.
Bob Geldof had it spot on when he described Russell Brand. As this is a wholesome family site I won’t repeat it but it won’t take much googling to find out what I mean.
“I watched the first 25 minutes or so but it is going to be hard to take. Russel Brand is so (without knowledge) on so many things he really does not belong here.”
I can’t stand Russel Brand, and it’s mostly for this reason. He has many convictions of policy and morality, and he’s absolutely sure of himself, and will tell you his very superficial reasons as if they’re brilliant philosophy. He thinks he’s an expert on myriad issues, but he isn’t on any.
And many of his views are nutty bananas.
Screw the Patriots; they’ve won enough. Unless I’ve got a wagering interest pointing in the other direction (which, in this case, I don’t) always root for the underdog is my policy.
Anyway, Trump is all buddy-buddy — or at least thinks he is — with Brady and Belichick and the Pats. That there oughta be enough to convince any right-minded person to root the other way.
You’re right. Brady is buds with Trump. Maybe the Eagles will rip him a new one.
If listening to Brand starts to drive you insane, Steven Pinker was just on Joe Rogan’s podcast and although I haven’t listened to Sam and Russel’s convo, I’d imagine Rogan and Pinker’s to be a better discussion.