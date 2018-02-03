Why does’t “free speech” allow the teaching of creationism in public schools?

I guess I’ve given the answer to the title question before, but not explicitly. Adam Laats has raised it in a new post on his website I love you but you’re going to hell: Awkward Conversations about school and society. The relevant post is “Does Jerry Coyne support creationism?” Laats describes himself as “an historian interested in culture and education in the United States. He taught middle- and high school for ten years in sunny Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He now teaches at Binghamton University (State University of New York).” His profile’s at the second link.

Laat’s beef seems to be this: if I, Professor Ceiling Cat Emeritus, favor free speech on college campuses, why don’t I favor free speech in the classroom? The example he has in mind is the teaching of creationism in science classes, which I oppose. Aren’t I, then, a hypocrite (or at least inconsistent) to allow free speech by Steve Bannon about matters that could be far more harmful than the teaching of creationism in biology class? Why aren’t both “free speech”? Why do I find U of C faulty and students who want to censor Bannon “reprehensible”, but have no quarrel with those who want to keep classrooms creationism-free?

Before I answer those questions—and the answers are no-brainers—I have to say that I’m puzzled about why Laats criticizes me. For he says in his essay that he agrees with me on all counts: “almost all speakers should be allowed to speak on university campuses”, and creationism should not be taught in the classroom, even under the so-called “academic freedom” laws designed to sneak God into science class in the guise of “critical thinking.” So if we both agree, what is Laat’s beef? Why did he write that post.

I think the answer is two-fold. First, he says “maybe I’m just mad because [Coyne] poked fun at ‘humanities’ types like me.” Well, I’m not sure what kind of “humanities type” Laats is. If he’s just a regular scholar (he’s in the Department of Teaching, Learning & Educational Leadership), one engaged in decent scholarship, I have no quarrel with him or his endeavors. My love of the humanities in general is well established. But if he’s an obscurantist postmodernist who writes trivial and impenetrable stuff about the whiteness of pumpkins and the like, then, yes, I’ve poked fun at that “type.” But that, of course, is completely irrelevant to his arguments.

The other beef I discern is this (my emphasis):

When I (and maybe Prof. Coyne would join me) argue against such creationist free speech laws [the “critical thinking” bills that have been proposed in several states’, our motives and goals are not “reprehensible.” We are trying to protect a vital idea—that mainstream science and creationist alternatives are not merely equally valuable scientific understandings. Academic freedom for instructors and free speech for students doesn’t include the right to teach and preach worse science as if it were equal science. People are certainly free to speak their minds about creationism, but schools do not have to pay people to engage in that kind of speech. Given all that, I don’t understand why Coyne is so quick to bash his Chicago colleagues. Sure, he may disagree with them, but he should recognize his own objections to some purported “free speech” claims. If he did, he would likely have a different take on the “reprehensible” actions of his Bannon-busting colleagues.

I still don’t understand. I do not recognize creationists’ desire to teach goddy stuff in the classroom as a “free speech” claim. The courts have, in fact, repeatedly recognized that teaching creationism in schools violates the very amendment that protects free speech: the First Amendment. Besides protecting public speech, that Amendment also prohibits the entanglement of government with religion. Creationism has been banned in public school classes time after time, and for the same reason: it’s the unconstitutional promulgation of particular religious views in an arm of the government (the schools). When I went after Eric Hedin, who taught Christian views in a science seminar at Ball State University (a pubic school), it was on First Amendment grounds. And, indeed, he was eventually prohibited from teaching any more creationism—a result that won me the Discovery Institute’s “Censor of the Year” award.

As for teaching other lies in the classroom, well, yes, I oppose them, but not on constitutional grounds. If someone taught alchemy in chemistry class, I’d be against that, too, but I wouldn’t call the FFRF on them, for it’s not religion. It’s just awful teaching. And the responsibility to police bad teaching (including lying) in the classroom rests with the school or university alone, not with the courts. That doesn’t mean, though, that I wouldn’t let the relevant people know about it if I thought they didn’t. I’d have to take it on a case by case basis. Hedin’s actions, however, were reported to the FFRF, which threatened Ball State with legal action.

That’s why I would fight tooth and nail to keep creationism out of a public school or university classroom (including my own University, which is private), but wouldn’t try to ban a creationist speaker hosted by my own University. When someone in physics invited William Dembski to speak here in 2014, I expressed my concern, but didn’t try to get his invitation rescinded.

In fact, when Laats ponders my so-called dichotomy of behavior, and tries to find out why I favor free speech for speakers but not teachers pushing creationism, he hits on the correct reason:

Professor Coyne might object that Hedin taught religious ideas as science.

But then he responds inaccurately:

Surely Prof. Coyne knows better than me how difficult it is to articulate a simple definition of “science.” Shouldn’t scholars have the freedom to explore those boundaries?

But it doesn’t matter what the definition of “science” is: the First Amendment prohibits pushing religion in the classroom, and creationism is religion. Scholars don’t have the right to “explore” the role of God in the history of life. As I said, I’d object to scholars lying to their students, but would try to take legal action only against lies that violate the Constitution. The courts have defined what “free speech” means, and it doesn’t mean pulling down the wall between church and state.

So I’m baffled by Laats’s piece, especially since we agree on all counts. I can only guess that this is some kind of confusing tirade against me for criticizing the humanities. But I only criticize one species of humanities!

So it goes.

h/t: To a reader who gave me this link, whose name I’ve lost. Please email me and I’ll give the appropriate credit.