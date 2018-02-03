Here, from Facebook, is a list of the world’s most venomous snakes, as measured by the LD50 (the amount of venom it take to kill 50% of a given prey type, expressed as milligrams of venom per kilogram of prey). Note that the top 11 are all from Australia, as are 21 of the top 25.

Now why are there so many venomous snakes in Australia? (I think the same holds for venomous spiders.) I can think of two or three reasons, and I’m sure it’s been discussed in the literature, but it’s Saturday and I’ll leave this for readers to think about or look up.

But I do want to mention the #1 most venomous snake: the Inland taipan. How venomous is it? Ask Wikipedia (my emphasis):

Based on the median lethal dose value in mice, its venom, drop for drop, is by far the most toxic of any snake – much more so than even sea snakes – and it has the most toxic venom of any reptile when tested on human heartcell culture. Unlike most snakes, the inland taipan is a specialist mammalhunter so its venom is specially adapted to kill warm-blooded species. It is estimated that one bite possesses enough lethality to kill at least 100 fully grown men, and, depending on the nature of the bite, it has the potential to kill someone in as little as 30 to 45 minutes if left untreated. It is an extremely fast and agile snake that can strike instantly with extreme accuracy, often striking multiple times in the same attack, and it envenoms in almost every case.

Of course that raises the question of why it’s wasting venom if its prey are smaller than humans (which they are), and it could kill even a kangaroo dozens of times over with a single bite. I’ll leave that for you to ponder as well. In the meantime, here’s a video on the critter and the overly macho man who provokes it (if you want to see Steve Irwin doing the same thing, go here):