Saturday: Hili dialogue

I am worried because for the first time in many years I have not been sent a Hili dialogue. I fear that something is wrong in Dobrzyn, and I hope it’s only that the power is down, which happens sometimes. I notice that Andrzej posted one several hours ago on his Facebook page, and I’ll use that, but the English translation is from Facebook, not Malgorzata, so it’s wonky. Perhaps a Polish reader can weigh in.

UPDATE: For some reason I’m not receiving Malgorzata’s emails. I’ll try to sort this out, but things are ok in Dobrzyn, and Malgorzata has sent an English translation

Good morning: it’s a frigid Saturday (February 3, 2018) in Chicago and we may get up to six inches of snow. It’s National Carrot Cake Day: the only cake or pie I like that’s made with a vegetable. (I can’t stand rhubarb pie or rhubarb in anything.) In Japan it’s Setsubun: a festival that marks the day before Spring begins (in February?).

The Google Doodle today honors the natal day of Elizabeth Blackwell (born February 3 1821, died 1910): the first woman to get her medical degree in the U.S. Her parents moved to the U.S. from England when she was eleven, and she got her MD in, as you might expect, an unusual way. Wikipedia notes this:

In October 1847, Blackwell was accepted as a medical student by Hobart College, then called Geneva Medical College, located in upstate New York. Her acceptance was a near-accident. The dean and faculty, usually responsible for evaluating an applicant for matriculation, were not able to make a decision due to the special nature of Blackwell’s case. They put the issue up to a vote by the 150 male students of the class with the stipulation that if one student objected, Blackwell would be turned away. The young men voted unanimously to accept her.

Those were the bad old days! She continued her studies in Europe after graduation and then returned to America where, as you might expect in that era, she didn’t get many patients. She did found London’s first medical school for women as well as New York’s Infirmary for Women and Children, and, retiring from medicine, was active in social and medical reform. (She also wanted to be a surgeon, but gave up that dream after she accidentally squirted some solution containing infectious conjunctivitis bacteria into her eye, and had to have her eye removed.) The Doodle is below, followed by a photo of Blackwell, a woman pioneer who persisted:

On this day in 1690, the colony of Massachusetts issued the first paper currency used in America. Two Constitutional amendments were passed on this day: the Fifteenth in 1870, guaranteeing the right to vote to all citizens regardless of race—but only males. It took another 50 years for women to get the right to vote. The Sixteenth Amendment was passed on February 3, 1913, imposing the hated Income Tax on us all. On this day in 1933, Hitler announced the German policy of “Lebensraum” (“living space”), which would extend Germany and its culture into Eastern Europe. And on a February 3 there was trouble on the African island where I used to work. As Wikipedia notes, on this day in 1953, “The Batepá massacre occurred in São Tomé when the colonial administration and Portuguese landowners unleashed a wave of violence against the native creoles known as forros.” I had no idea that had happened. February 3, 1959 was also The Day the Music Died: rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper (J. P. Richardson) were killed in a plane crash in Iowa. Finally, on this day in 1966, the Soviet Union’s spacecraft Luna 9 became the first such craft to make a soft landing on the Moon and send back photos.

Here’s a short documentary on The Day the Music Died:

Notables born on February 3 include Felix Mendelssohn (1809), Elizabeth Blackwell (1821; see above), Gertrude Stein (1874), Norman Rockwell (1894), Pretty Boy Floyd (1904), James Michener (1907), Simone Weil (1909), Henry “The Maneuver” Heimlich (1920), Morgan Fairchild (1950), and Eric Lander (1957). Those who fell asleep on this day include John of Gaunt (1399), Woodrow Wilson (1924), the Big Bopper, Buddy Holly, and Ritchie Valens (1959; see above), John Cassavetes (1989), evolutionary biologist Ernst Mayr (2005, one of my scientific heroes; died at 100), and Maria Schneider (2011).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being solipsistic again: Hili: Take your shadow away.

A: Why?

Hili: Nobody will recognize me.

In Polish: Hili: Zabierz swój cień.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Bo nikt mnie nie pozna.

A tweet found by Grania: Look at that beautiful cat!! Ear tufts!

A bad pun:

And another one from Grania, celebrating #NoHijabDay:

#NoHijabDay Yes, I was forced to wear the #Hijab, not only by my family, but also by my school. We had to wear it, or else we get lower grades. Now no more. It feels so liberating. Hijab is not a symbol of liberation, It is the symbol of oppression. pic.twitter.com/Cj4myw31Tl — Anoud R Al Ali (@__AnoudAl_) February 1, 2018

An illusion from Matthew. Apparently the spirals that look yellow are exactly the same color as those that look “cyan” (greeny) but the illusion of yellow comes from the white stripes. Look from a few feet away. I didn’t see the illusion at first, but Matthew explained:

The green striped spirals have white stripes in them but they look yellowish. If you enlarge you can see that those stripes are not different from the stripes in the cyan striped spirals

The yellow is not “illusory,” then: it’s cyan with white stripes.

There appear to be spirals of green and cyan and spirals of green and yellow, but the perceived yellow is illusory; it is actually white. pic.twitter.com/SEPg9ezF59 — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 3, 2018

And a similar one; the yellow stripes are not “actually white”, but black with white stripes.

There appear to be spirals of blue and black and spirals of black and yellow, but the perceived yellow is illusory; it is actually white. これを見た人には「その黄色は青の対比ですね」と言われそう。それでよいとは思いますが、その位置から対比効果が及ぶというのは未知だったのでは。 pic.twitter.com/G49iQfkPuk — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 3, 2018

More from Matthew: that tiny beetle larva crawling on the millipede’s head will actually KILL that millipede and eat some of it. Ain’t nature wonderful?

Love this photo by Carlos G Velazco-Macias on @inaturalist of a Phengodid glowworm attacking a several dozen times larger millipede. P.S. Millipedes are Phengodid's only prey #nofear #badass https://t.co/yJZUbVVz1q pic.twitter.com/J61ZHzFBfT — photocyte (@photocyte) February 2, 2018