Remember to send in your photos! We have some shots from a new contributor, Robert Ashton. His notes are below:

Photos taken outside Beaumaris Castle, built at the very end of the 13th century. In #1 a female mallard duck [Anas platyrhynchos] and her duckling are in the foreground. #2 is a close-up. #3 is a gull (don’t know species) enjoying a crab for breakfast.

4-8 are photos of what I believe are guillemots, nesting on the cliffs near the Anglesey lighthouse (photo #4). In #5 a man standing next to me with binoculars swears there was a puffin in the area but I’m damned if I could see it. They do have puffins in the area.

JAC: These are probably the common murre, Uria aalge, also known as the common guillemot.

After a hiatus, Stephen Barnard has sent several pictures. The first is a formal portrait of his border collie Hitch, named after you know who. Note the false eyespots, bred to deceive predators (JUST KIDDING).

Here’s a cat that Stephen live-trapped as a feral kitten—along with her brother—last June. They were named Jerry Coyne V and Jerry Coyne VI, and were both adopted. (There are several Jerry Coyne cats, and my goal is to populate the world with namesake cats. Free books to those who name their cat after me!)

Here’s a photo of Jerry Coyne VI, taken by Jeanine, her primary staff. Her working name is Juniper, or Juni for short. [JAC: I object to the names being changed.]

Here are the siblings Jerry Coyne V and Jerry Coyne VI, shortly after being trapped last year. How fast they grow!

Sent from Belize, where Stephen went fishing over the holidays:

Here’s a flash photo of one of the Yellow-crowned Night Herons (Nyctanassa violacea) that hang out on the back of my room.

And a landscape from Stephen’s ranch in Idaho: