Caturday trifecta: Cats rescued from freezing weather, people surprised with gift kittens, one-eyed cat guides his blind brother

We have three videos (and lagniappe) today. The first shows the capture, rescue, and adoption of two freezing feral cats, Clarence and Midnight.
Here’s a compilation video of people getting kittens as presents (and one little girl retrieving her lost cat Cursor after it had gone missing for three years). I dare you not to tear up!
Finally, a heartwarming video of two kittens, one blind and the other with only one eye. After they were adopted, the one-eyed moggie served as the companion and guide to the other:
Lagniappe! A kindle of kittens, purring and rolling around. You will find this very relaxing!
Lagniappe from Grania: a lovely Latvian cat story, which you can read at the link (and see the Latvian stamp with the kitty):
h/t: Grania, Michael
The film of the blind cats reminds me of the time we kept two cats that were damaged goods. My daughter who brought them home from her vet practice loaned them to us while she was moving. One had lost a back leg, the other had a condition that caused wobbly locomotion. It would bump into the nearest wall when startled. They were very endearing and we thoroughly enjoyed their stay. When my daughter had settled in her new home, it was hard to give them up.