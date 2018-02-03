Caturday trifecta: Cats rescued from freezing weather, people surprised with gift kittens, one-eyed cat guides his blind brother

We have three videos (and lagniappe) today. The first shows the capture, rescue, and adoption of two freezing feral cats, Clarence and Midnight.

**************

Here’s a compilation video of people getting kittens as presents (and one little girl retrieving her lost cat Cursor after it had gone missing for three years). I dare you not to tear up!

**************

Finally, a heartwarming video of two kittens, one blind and the other with only one eye. After they were adopted, the one-eyed moggie served as the companion and guide to the other:

**************

Lagniappe! A kindle of kittens, purring and rolling around. You will find this very relaxing!

Lagniappe from Grania: a lovely Latvian cat story, which you can read at the link (and see the Latvian stamp with the kitty):

My favorite fairy tale is this Latvian story about an abused, homeless cat who brought joy to a sad king. This is the only English translation I've found online. #FolkloreThursday #NationalStorytellingWeek https://t.co/zOmAgmmVwT pic.twitter.com/a7iHRxFWXd — Undine (@HorribleSanity) February 1, 2018

h/t: Grania, Michael