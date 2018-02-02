World Hijab Day versus Wear A Kimono Day

Yesterday was World Hijab Day, a recent holiday confected to celebrate (and justify) the Muslim symbol of oppression. The description in Wikipedia says this:

World Hijab Day is an annual event founded by Nazma Khan in 2013. The event takes place on February 1st each year in 140 countries worldwide. Its stated purpose is to encourage women of all religions and backgrounds to wear and experience the hijab. Event organizers describe it as an opportunity for non-Muslim women to experience the hijab.

Of course the hijab is most often worn as a garment of “modesty”, designed to prevent men from experiencing uncontrollable lust if they see a woman’s hair. That’s reprehensible because it puts the onus on the woman to prevent sexual objectification and assault, exculpating men for of responsibility for what they do in the throes of tonsorial concupiscence. Yet Muslims pretend that wearing it is not only feminist, but “empowering”. Here’s the WHD website, calling up Rosie the Riveter (click on screenshot to go to site; there’s also a Twitter page and a Facebook page):

While I think it’s a woman’s right to wear it if she wants, I share the sentiments of Alishba Zarmeen, a Pakistani-Canadian feminist and activist:

Many Muslim women, of course, are forced by their governments or societies to wear the hijab, and either remove it in places like Iraq as a symbol of defiance, or take it off when visiting other countries. In those cases, the garment is surely not a “choice”. When it was made mandatory in Iran in 1979, women demonstrated en masse against it. But they were powerless against a theocratic government, and now all women in Iran are covered. Even in the West, where many hijabis say that wearing it is their own choice, I don’t always believe them. Lots of women are forced to put on the hijab as young girls, and are kept from removing it by familial or peer pressure.

As the Muslim women Asra Nomani and Hala Arafa wrote in the Washington Post in 2015, urging Western women not to wear the hijab out of a misplaced “solidarity”:

Women and girls, who are sometimes called “enforce-hers” and “Muslim mean girls,” take it a step further by even making fun of women whom they perceive as wearing the hijab inappropriately, referring to “hijabis” in skinny jeans as “ho-jabis,” using the indelicate term for “whores.” . . . As Americans, we believe in freedom of religion. But we need to clarify to those in universities, the media and discussion forums that in exploring the “hijab,” they are not exploring Islam, but rather the ideology of political Islam as practiced by the mullahs, or clerics, of Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Islamic State. In the name of “interfaith,” these well-intentioned Americans are getting duped by the agenda of Muslims who argue that a woman’s honor lies in her “chastity” and unwittingly pushing a platform to put a hijab on every woman. Please do this instead: Do not wear a headscarf in “solidarity” with the ideology that most silences us, equating our bodies with “honor.” Stand with us instead with moral courage against the ideology of Islamism that demands we cover our hair.

But yesterday women throughout the West gleefully put on the hijab, hoping to have some kind of Muslim experience. Here, for example, is an article about women at the University of Akron (click on screenshot to see the article):

There you’ll find stuff like this: “It feels really comfortable,” said Amanda Leach. “I wouldn’t feel at all repressed wearing this if I was a Muslim woman.” Well, now, doesn’t that depend on where she lives and her background? How clueless can you get?

You can find articles about Hijab Day all over the Internet; every one I’ve seen has been approving or enthusiastic. Here are a few more (click on the screenshot to go there). Al Jazeera: Afaf Nasher, executive director for the New York chapter at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), believes the yearly initiative helps break the “false stereotypes” about the religious head covering. “A Muslim woman wearing a hijab is hypocritically viewed as foreign, submissive, and backwards,” she told Al Jazeera. “WHD shines a positive counter-message by highlighting the diversity and strength of Muslim women who observe hijab.” [JAC: Yes, many of them “observe the hijab” under governmental or familial compulsion!] Time Magazine: The BBC, which also has a video asking non-Muslim women why they’re wearing the hijab: Now I can understand the feeling of non-Muslim women that wearing the hijab shows solidarity with their Muslim sisters. But why wear the garment of their sisters’ oppression to do so? It’s as if we should show solidarity with African-Americans by walking around with shackles during Black History Month. Why not do something against the faith-based oppression itself, oppression imposed by men? To make a statement about the supposed oppression of Muslims by non-Muslims, they’re also tacitly approving the oppression of Muslim women by Muslim men. That leads to confused tweets like this one: "I am covering today in support of #WorldHijabDay because I believe that oppression of any kind is uncivilized and we all should be able to practice our faith free of discrimination and mistreatment."-Angelic (USA) pic.twitter.com/LTEwW62Zy4 — World HijabDay (@WorldHijabDay) February 2, 2018

Many women just wore the headscarf out of the house without having it draped upon them by Muslim hijabis. That brought to mind the incident in 2016 when women in Boston were invited to try on a kimono in front of a Manet painting at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, just to see what wearing one felt like, as well as to match the painting. That brought down the wrath of Leftist youth, who decried this as blatant cultural appropriation. And it eventually led to the Museum’s cancelling of Kimono Wednesdays. A few photos from my post back then:

Why is hijab-wearing not only okay, but positively wonderful, while kimono-wearing is a no-no? Why is World Hijab Day extolled as “an opportunity for non-Muslim women to experience the hijab”, while opportunities for non-Japanese women to experience the kimono are seen as racist?

It’s not as if some American Asians don’t see themselves as oppressed, either (see here or here, for instance). The reason is that organizations like CAIR (the Council on American-Islamic relations), actively promote the victimhood image of Muslims, and the hijab is one external sign of Islam.But it’s also an external sign of one of the religion’s bad features. Sadly, CAIR and other groups have learned well how to sell features of the faith that violate liberal values.

Now Muslims are vilified and demonized by some Americans, and I abhor that. But I also abhor the idea of covering up your body because men tell you to do so—an idea that then becomes an internalized cultural norm that often masquerades as a “choice”. Remember, too, that the most demonized religion in America, at least judging by the rate of hate crimes experienced by its adherents, is Judaism. There are twice as many hate crimes for each Jewish person as there are for every Muslim. Should we then have World Yarmulke Day to decry anti-Semitism, asking all men to put on a beanie? I don’t think so.

The best way to show solidarity with Muslims, I think, is to fight against true bigotry against them, and support the efforts of oppressed Muslims to be free. Muslim women are far more subjugated in places like Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and Iran than they are in the U.S., and one of the ways they’re held down is that men dictate what they can wear, as well as who they can be with, whether they can drive, and what jobs they can take. How on Earth does it show solidarity to wear a symbol of that misogyny—not calling for its wearing to be made voluntary, but unreservedly approving its wearing throughout the world?

I’ll end with a statement from Ensaf Haidar, a Saudi-Arabian/Canadian human rights activist who’s married to the imprisoned Saudi dissident Raif Badawi:

As ex-expert in wearing the #Niqab & #hijab i know well the suffer and i ensure it's a symbol for #Slavery #NoHijabDay#WorldHijabDay — Ensaf haidar (@miss9afi) February 2, 2018