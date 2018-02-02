Tom McLeish continues his accommodationism in Physics Today

Why on earth does the magazine Physics Today want to publish a piece trying to reconcile science and religion, and arguing that those who say they’re in conflict are actually damaging science? (Click on screenshot.)

The author of this accommodationist screed is Tom McLeish, professor of physics at Durham University, whose work is supported by Templeton). We’ve met him before—when I criticized his Conversation essay on exactly the same topic. Templeton is sure getting its money’s worth out of the guy! His arguments are the same as before, so I needn’t reprise them in detail. There are four:

a.) Early scientists were motivated by religious impulses. To wit (and again):

Newton himself is testimony to the deep formative role of Christian theology in the rise of experimental and mathematical sciences. Far from being a sort of secular triumph over centuries of dogmatic obscurantism, the writings of early modern scientists such as Newton and Robert Boyle make it clear that they were motivated by the theological philosophy of Francis Bacon.

Yes, they always drag Newton into this, and, like others, his urge to do science may have been motivated in part by a desire to understand God’s working. But their researches were secular, and insofar as they did sneak in divine explanations (i.e., Newton’s idea that God kept the planets in their orbits), they were wrong. Further, this “inspiration” no longer obtains, as most scientists in both the UK and US—and a vast majority of the good scientists—are atheists. So while we can give religion a soupçon of credit for inspiring science centuries ago, it does almost nothing to inspire science today. In fact, I don’t know of any scientist who has said that their religion motivated their science. There are religious scientists, but they judiciously wall off the atheism they assume when they enter the lab, and the superstition they swill when they enter their church.

McLeish even resurrects the Book of Job, as he did in his Conversation article, as a wellspring of scientific inquiry:

I’d heard that a respected national theater company had long wanted to create a work based on the ancient book of Job. I admit to a personal love for that ancient poem. No one really knows where it came from, but for my money it contains the most sublime articulation of the innate curiosity into nature that still drives science today but that has clearly deep human roots. Its probing questions seek answers to where hail, lightning, and clouds come from; why stars can be clustered together; how birds navigate huge distances; how the laws of the heavens can be applied to Earth; and so on. . . . Anyone who has not read beyond the superficial yet ubiquitous stories of conflict between science and religion that receive so much airtime today would be surprised to see such deep entanglements of scientific and religious thinking, from the ancient past of the book of Job to current scientifically informed political decision making.

Only someone marinated in the faith could construe Job as an inspiration for the doing of science Has any scientist ever said, “Yes, when I read Job I decided to spend my career answering some of those questions posed by God”? In fact, God is simply asking Job rhetorical questions to show that He had power over the poor boil-afflicted mortal.

b.) Even modern scientists are motivated to do science by their faith. McLeish has dug up some outliers:

. . . the play that so impressed me, staged by the Riding Lights Theatre Company in the elegant renaissance church of St Michael le Belfrey in York, featured a 20th-century Job as a research physicist. After the performance a panel of scientists discussed how their faith supports their scientific research.

Of course, if you lined up a thousand American or British scientists, and asked them “how does your faith support your scientific research?”, you’d find the vast majority, even the religious scientists, saying, “What? It doesn’t!” What motivates scientists is curiosity and ambition, not a desire to understand the workings of God. Maybe people like Ken Miller, an observant Catholic, are exceptions, but they’re few and far between. And, of course, faith can’t support scientific research as it’s actually done, because all scientists do their work as atheists—as practical materialists and naturalists.

c.) Faith is not the belief in things for which there’s no evidence. My response to this claim is “Yes it is!” McLeish likes to think that faith is more sophisticated (my emphasis):

The “literal” reading of texts such as Genesis—as if they were scientific documents rather than part of a story in which we inquire about the universe—is a 20th century aberration away from orthodox Christianity. Conversely, misrepresenting faith as mindless adherence to beliefs in the face of evidence to the contrary needs to give way to a more thoughtful understanding. The term can describe painstaking engagement with the world through the true stories we are part of. Reflecting the vital presence of what we might call “reasoned hope,” faith is not so very far from descriptions of the experience of doing science

Yes, because it’s wrong to read Genesis as if it tells a true story, but absolutely correct to read the New Testament as if it does tell a true story: a story about Jesus, his divinity, his miracles, and his Resurrection as the source of our salvation. I doubt that McLeish would think the Jesus myth is simply a “story in which we inquire about the universe.” Jesus as metaphor certainly wasn’t part of the “orthodox Christianity” that McLeish praises. Isn’t it curious that when science disproves a bit of scripture, it miraculously turns into a “story in which we inquire about the universe.”

As for faith as “reasoned hope”, that’s about the best euphemism for “belief without evidence” that I’ve seen. What “reasoned faith” means is this: “I want to believe in God and Jesus, so I reason out ways that they must be real.” To pretend that “faith is not so very far from descriptions of the experience of doing science” is simply a lie. There’s a huge difference between Francis Collins’s accepting Jesus after seeing three frozen waterfalls, and physicists accepting relativity because it met several predictions made by Einstein. Until those predictions were met, relativity was a credible but unsubstantiated idea. In contrast, Collins changed from atheism to evangelical Christianity simply by gazing at frozen water, which he alone construed as evidence for the Trinity. I’d love to ask McLeish: “What, exactly, is the evidence that have convinces you that Jesus and God are real? And how come that evidence, unlike scientific evidence, hasn’t been found universally convincing?”

d.) The claim that science and religion are at odds is dangerous to science. To wit:

Maintaining the view that science and religion are in conflict does no one any favors and is hurting science. The damage comes not only through a warped transmission of history but also because it suggests to religious communities that science is a threat to them rather than an enterprise they can celebrate and support. . . . Driving an unhistorical and unrealistic wedge between science and religion has got to stop. It leads, in part, to the optionalism that we see in some public and political attitudes toward science, from climate change to vaccination. It damages the educational experience of our children, and it impoverishes our understanding of our own science’s historical context. Human beings live not only in a physical world but within historical narratives that give us values, purpose, and identity

The reason that people don’t support evolution, vaccination, or anthropogenic climate change has nothing to do with people arguing that religion and science are at odds. It comes from pure faith: a belief in things that make you feel good, and which you’ll support in the face of evidence. Those opponents would be just as vociferous if people like Andrew Dickson White, Richard Dawkins, and I had never existed. The problem is not science/religion incompatibilists like me. The problem is people like McLeish—people who claim that there’s scientific value, empirical value, in faith. It’s religion that’s the issue, and it poisons science by either making people deny it (creationism) or by making people think there are ways besides empirical investigation to suss out truth—the “method” of faith.

McLeish has dined well on Templeton’s largesse. Given that most physicists are atheists, why does Physics Today publish this nonsense?

h/t: Eli