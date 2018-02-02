My Tribune op-ed on Bannongate at the University of Chicago

When I wrote my post on “Bannongate” the other day, which decried some students’ and professors’ attempts to prevent Steve Bannon from debating at the University of Chicago this fall, I thought, “Maybe I should write an op-ed for the student newspaper.” Then I thought, “Go big or go home—why don’t I try the Chicago Tribune?” I’ve never published in the Trib before, and rarely write an op-ed, but now seemed the time. So I dashed one off, vetted it to the paper’s op-ed editor, and—she liked it! It was put online yesterday, should be in the paper paper today, and you can read it by clicking on the screenshots below:
The piece speaks for itself, and says nothing that I haven’t emphasized on this site before. But as the cancer of Free Speech Buttery spreads, we all need to speak up against the repression of speech—and the deplatforming of speakers—because what they say is “offensive”.
It was posted yesterday because I read it last night. I was happy to see it because there had been a ‘letter to the editor’ earlier in the day on the same subject. The author agreed with your summary of free speech, but he also denigrated the U of C and I knew that was wrong.
First-rate job, Jerry, should serve as a template against any de-platforming effort
There’s no way the University will ban Bannon, though I’m sure they’ll take security precautions to prevent illegal disruption. I was speaking as justification for my view, and, implicitly, for the University’s.
On point, and should aggravate the regressives. Which will be fun.
Said clear and concise. Now we see the responses.
As I opined in a comment on an earlier post here, maybe the real threat on college campuses is not the left wing SJW but the infiltration neo-fascists.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/white-supremacist-propaganda-spreading-on-us-campuses-report/
It’s actually possible for more than one threat to exist at a time. The existence of one does not somehow preclude the other.
More importantly, incidents like those in the article aren’t tolerated on any campus. And there aren’t student groups, classes, professors, and petitions preaching the importance of engaging in them.
Is this really a big problem? Is white-supremacy and or neo-fascism being adopted by students or faculty at any significant rate? Or are people merely coming on campus and handing out pamphlets and the like?
If the latter, is it really a problem? Is there reason to worry that this propaganda will be effective at recruiting any significant number of students or faculty to white-supremacist or neo-fascist causes?
In either case, why would another threat make the left wing SJW threat any less of a threat? Aren’t we capable of opposing many threats at the same time?
I did just see this show up in my news feed… I do think perhaps it is spreading, and on the radio yesterday they were discussing a poll where about half of young people thought diversity was harmful and that evangelicals were a persecuted group. I don’t know what to think other than these are issues we’ll need to grapple with, together, as a society.
Excellent, supremely logical and compelling.
A good letter. One of my favorite quotes is ‘there is learning in all things’, and I do believe that is true. The more we try to isolate ourselves from and refuse to listen to the ‘opposing’ side’s view, the more detached we’ll become from what they actually think (leaving us less able to counter the views we deem harmful). For the same reason I listen to left and right radio when I commute, receive emails from both my democratic and republican representatives and read news from sources I don’t usually agree with along with my favorites, we should let Bannon speak.
Fantastic, and now that you know the op-ed editor, the Tribune op-ed page is a go-to for other topics.
Excellent response to those who wish to suppress and practice censorship. And it goes to the correct place – the city newspaper and not some twitter item.
Well done Jerry!
Very well said and best summarized with the last sentence:
“The words “I favor free speech” should never be followed by “but.””
I am Canadian. I’m a retired lawyer atheist. Been on this ball of dust long enough to see the only true market successfully weed out one bad idea after another.
The U.S. is an experiment and one that has passed many tests while failing others.
I lived through Viet Nam and the Civil Rights movement. I’ve watched my American cousins grow up during America’s greatest civil unrest since the 1930s.
Throughout its history, American civil rights have been tested.
Nothing bad comes out of debate. Nothing good comes from censorship.
Good job, Jerry. Thanks for speaking out.
Well done, Jerry. Not that I’d ever expect anything less!
Nice! I imagine rebuttals may be along the lines that Bannon does present a “clear and present danger” because his policies ‘put the lives of people of color and undocumented immigrants at risk’ or ‘normalize the ideology of people that want to erase our existence’. Don’t they always say that letting a conservative speak is going to cause people to die (somehow)? People should be better educated on what the clear and present danger standard really means.
Bannon is one scary dude.
As some one who hates most everything Bannon stands for, I certainly do hope the U. of Chicago allows him to debate. Debate is exactly what is needed! Make him defend his loathsome worldview. His rancid movement gets much more mileage out of any controversy from attempts to ban him.
