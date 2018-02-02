My Tribune op-ed on Bannongate at the University of Chicago

When I wrote my post on “Bannongate” the other day, which decried some students’ and professors’ attempts to prevent Steve Bannon from debating at the University of Chicago this fall, I thought, “Maybe I should write an op-ed for the student newspaper.” Then I thought, “Go big or go home—why don’t I try the Chicago Tribune?” I’ve never published in the Trib before, and rarely write an op-ed, but now seemed the time. So I dashed one off, vetted it to the paper’s op-ed editor, and—she liked it! It was put online yesterday, should be in the paper paper today, and you can read it by clicking on the screenshots below:

The piece speaks for itself, and says nothing that I haven’t emphasized on this site before. But as the cancer of Free Speech Buttery spreads, we all need to speak up against the repression of speech—and the deplatforming of speakers—because what they say is “offensive”.