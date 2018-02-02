My favorite Eagles songs

It’s the end of the week and I’m taking off early to have some fun. Here’s some music to end the day—at least for me.

The Eagles is one of those groups, like Fleetwood Mac, that I learned to appreciate only after they’d faded away. Some of their songs I like, and some I have no use for. For many years I didn’t listen to the Eagles simply because I couldn’t stand the lyrics of “Take it Easy”, which seemed pretentious; and I still hate “Hotel California.” But here are two songs I really like—both live performances.

The first is a gorgeous ballad with two great guitar solos.”I can’t tell you why” was written by Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and lead singer Timothy B. Schmit (how many rock stars used a middle initial?). It was recorded in 1978, released on their album The Long Run in 1978, and was the first Eagles song to have Schmit as the lead singer. Sadly, while it made the top 10 in both the Billboard and Adult Contemporary charts, it didn’t get to #1 on either.

Wikipedia has some background:

Timothy B. Schmit came up with the song title and composed the nucleus of “I Can’t Tell You Why”, which he then presented to Glenn Frey and Don Henley and they completed the song together. Henley described the finished song as “straight Al Green”, and that Frey, an R&B fan as he came from Detroit and grew up with the music, was responsible for the R&B feel of the song. Frey said to Schmit: “You could sing like Smokey Robinson. Let’s not do a Richie Furay, Poco-sounding song. Let’s do an R&B song.” Schmit describes the song as “loosely based on my own experiences”. Schmit said: “I had some writing sessions with Don and Glenn and I threw out a bunch of my ideas and that one [for “I Can’t Tell You Why”] stuck. I had [composed] a pretty good part of it, not a huge part but enough for them to think ‘That could be good’ and go with it. So Don, Glenn and I finished it over a few all night sessions.” “When it was being developed in the studio…I knew it was a great song. I [thought] ‘Yes! This is an amazing debut for me.’ When we finally mixed it, we had a little listening party at the studio. As people were hearing it, Don turned to me and said, ‘There’s your first hit.'” Schmit sang the lead vocals on the song, with Frey and Henley singing counterpoint. Schmit also played the bass on the track, which has the distinctive bass riff believed by Schmit to have been devised by Frey. According to Henley, Frey came up with the counterpart on the song, and played the guitar solo on the song.

Be sure to enlarge this video.

“Lyin’ Eyes” was written by Henley and Frey, and is my second favorite Eagles song, conjuring up a lot of old feelings. Recorded in 1975, it reached #2 on the Billboard charts. It’s a lovely song with a sad story, and I always picture the young guy, lying on a cot, waiting for his married inamorata to arrive. The live version below is from 1977; Schmit apparently hadn’t yet joined the band, and I don’t see Joe Walsh here, either.

More from Wikipedia:

The title and idea for the song came when Glenn Frey and Don Henley were in their favorite Los Angeles restaurant/bar Dan Tana’s which was frequented by many beautiful women, and they started talking about beautiful women who were cheating on their husbands. They saw a beautiful young woman with a fat and much older wealthy man, and Frey said: “She can’t even hide those lyin’ eyes.” According to Henley, Frey was the main writer of the song, although he had some input with the verses and the music. The song was written when Frey and Henley were sharing a house in Trousdale, Beverly Hills. Frey said of the writing of the song: “…the story had always been there. I don’t want to say it wrote itself, but once we started working on it, there were no sticking points. Lyrics just kept coming out, and that’s not always the way songs get written.” During the Eagles 2013 concert tour, Frey stated it was written in just two evenings. “Lyin’ Eyes” is the only song in the One of These Nights album that Frey sang solo lead on (he shared lead vocals with Henley on “After the Thrill Is Gone”).

The Eagles, I hear, gave great live performances, and this is one of them (I never saw them, but I’m sure some readers have).