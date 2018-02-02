My favorite Eagles songs

It’s the end of the week and I’m taking off early to have some fun. Here’s some music to end the day—at least for me.
The Eagles is one of those groups, like Fleetwood Mac, that I learned to appreciate only after they’d faded away. Some of their songs I like, and some I have no use for. For many years I didn’t listen to the Eagles simply because I couldn’t stand the lyrics of “Take it Easy”, which seemed pretentious; and I still hate “Hotel California.” But here are two songs I really like—both live performances.
The first is a gorgeous ballad with two great guitar solos.”I can’t tell you why” was written by Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and lead singer Timothy B. Schmit (how many rock stars used a middle initial?). It was recorded in 1978, released on their album The Long Run in 1978, and was the first Eagles song to have Schmit as the lead singer. Sadly, while it made the top 10 in both the Billboard and Adult Contemporary charts, it didn’t get to #1 on either.
Wikipedia has some background:
Timothy B. Schmit came up with the song title and composed the nucleus of “I Can’t Tell You Why”, which he then presented to Glenn Frey and Don Henley and they completed the song together. Henley described the finished song as “straight Al Green”, and that Frey, an R&B fan as he came from Detroit and grew up with the music, was responsible for the R&B feel of the song. Frey said to Schmit: “You could sing like Smokey Robinson. Let’s not do a Richie Furay, Poco-sounding song. Let’s do an R&B song.”
Schmit describes the song as “loosely based on my own experiences”. Schmit said: “I had some writing sessions with Don and Glenn and I threw out a bunch of my ideas and that one [for “I Can’t Tell You Why”] stuck. I had [composed] a pretty good part of it, not a huge part but enough for them to think ‘That could be good’ and go with it. So Don, Glenn and I finished it over a few all night sessions.” “When it was being developed in the studio…I knew it was a great song. I [thought] ‘Yes! This is an amazing debut for me.’ When we finally mixed it, we had a little listening party at the studio. As people were hearing it, Don turned to me and said, ‘There’s your first hit.'”
Schmit sang the lead vocals on the song, with Frey and Henley singing counterpoint. Schmit also played the bass on the track, which has the distinctive bass riff believed by Schmit to have been devised by Frey. According to Henley, Frey came up with the counterpart on the song, and played the guitar solo on the song.
Be sure to enlarge this video.
“Lyin’ Eyes” was written by Henley and Frey, and is my second favorite Eagles song, conjuring up a lot of old feelings. Recorded in 1975, it reached #2 on the Billboard charts. It’s a lovely song with a sad story, and I always picture the young guy, lying on a cot, waiting for his married inamorata to arrive. The live version below is from 1977; Schmit apparently hadn’t yet joined the band, and I don’t see Joe Walsh here, either.
More from Wikipedia:
The title and idea for the song came when Glenn Frey and Don Henley were in their favorite Los Angeles restaurant/bar Dan Tana’s which was frequented by many beautiful women, and they started talking about beautiful women who were cheating on their husbands. They saw a beautiful young woman with a fat and much older wealthy man, and Frey said: “She can’t even hide those lyin’ eyes.” According to Henley, Frey was the main writer of the song, although he had some input with the verses and the music. The song was written when Frey and Henley were sharing a house in Trousdale, Beverly Hills. Frey said of the writing of the song: “…the story had always been there. I don’t want to say it wrote itself, but once we started working on it, there were no sticking points. Lyrics just kept coming out, and that’s not always the way songs get written.” During the Eagles 2013 concert tour, Frey stated it was written in just two evenings.
“Lyin’ Eyes” is the only song in the One of These Nights album that Frey sang solo lead on (he shared lead vocals with Henley on “After the Thrill Is Gone”).
The Eagles, I hear, gave great live performances, and this is one of them (I never saw them, but I’m sure some readers have).
“Desperado” and “Take it to the Limit,” in that order.
Two of my favourites also. That moment when Randy holds the high note towards the end of “Take it to the Limit” takes the breath away.
Walsh is wearing a bandana in the “Lyin’ Eyes” video.
Thanks!
I saw the Eagles with Fleetwood Mac and Boz Scaggs in (I think) 1977 at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh. I am pretty sure that it was the first live show with Joe Walsh in the band. They opened with “Take it Easy” and Glenn Frey cued Walsh for the first solo with a kind of a questioning “OK, Joe?” But Walsh nailed it. Very good show with great performances by all.
I think when they came back and did the Hell Freezes Over record, that was some of their best. It all use to be on You Tube but they seem to remove move of their stuff. I always thought Henley was the better singer so –
Learn to be Still
Heart of the Matter
Wasted Time
One of these Nights
The version of Hotel they did on the Hell Freezes Over album was the best to me.
Their version of “Ol’ 55”. And they could rock even without Joe Walsh—Check out “Out of Control”
Theres a lot of music out there – don’t miss out on new discoveries of old music….
For me, that’s Steely Dan. Had no interest when they were hip. Twenty years later I recognized the talent.
Mojo Nixon had a song about the Eagles. Like all of his it was weird, demented, rocking and funny. I saw him with Skid Roper at Toad’s Place in New Haven and Done Henley was there! Henley joined him on stage for Mojo’s classic “Don Henley Must Die”. He was loving it.
When they got to it, Henley solo’ed the line; “Don’t let him get back together with Glenn Frye”. I detected (possibly in error) that Henley was joking only a little.
I saw the Eagles twice. In 1977 and again on their History of the Eagles tour around 2013/2014. I was amazed at the quality of the later one (they’re old guys just like me). Both would be in the top 5 concerts I have ever seen.
I preferred most of their earlier work, and, in general, I prefer Glenn Frey’s vocals to Don Henley. My favourites are Lyin’ Eyes, Take It To The Limit, Peaceful Easy Feeling, James Dean, Train Leaves Here This Morning, New Kid In Town, and The Last Resort.
2016 saw a lot of major artists do the “Big Sleep” as Jerry might put it, but Glenn Frey’s death hit me the hardest by far. That was a big part of my youth.
Dan
For me, “Hotel California” has always had a smarmy, self-glorifying cooler-than-thou” tone.
But these many years later, one of its lyrics continues to resonate: “You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave.”
That nails it! Same vibe with “Take it easy”!
Yep i’d include those two, New Kid in Town, One of these Nights and Take it to the Limit in my collection of Eagles songs.
Someone has probably already mentioned this, but in the Lyin’ Eyes video, it looks to me like Joe Walsh is the Eagle wearing the bandanna on his head.
I Can’t Tell You Why is one of my top picks for the Eagles as well. This video is very nice, hadn’t seen it before. The vocals in particular are very impressive. The guitar solos . . ., were lacking a bit for me.
Desperado, Witchy Woman and their cover of Seven Bridges Road are some of my other favorites.
I listened to the Hotel California album a lot when it came out. Too much. I don’t think I actively dislike those songs anymore, but I automatically reach for the skip button these days when one pops up on “shuffle.”
The Dude rendered the ultimate critical judgment on The Eagles:
And, I guess, the cab driver rendered the ultimate critical judgment on Eagles’ haters. 🙂
Surprised he did run over him.
Only the Coens would have the Eagles fan be a black cab driver. 🙂
Btw, didn’t you sample “Hotel California” in a comment a couple days ago?
Clifford T. Ward was a middle initialer, though perhaps the term “rock star’ does not quite suit. Home Thoughts from Abroad is one of my favourite songs – simply beautiful.
The whole Desperado album was my favorite Eagles work. They were always good after that but a bit too commercial for my tastes. On the other hand, Joe Walsh remains one of my favorite guitarists of all time.
Why the hate for “Hotel California,” boss?
It’s never been a favorite of mine, either, though I really like Joe Walsh’s guitar playing on it. I also like the Spanish version of “Hotel California,” which in a Coen brothers’ in-joke, they also used in Big Lebowski, over the montage of “the Jesus” bowling.
I know some of you ci-devant hippies took exception to the line “we haven’t had that spirit here since ninety-sixty-nine.” I recall a Rolling Stone interview with David Crosby & Graham Nash where they were riding in a car when “Hotel California” came on the radio. The interviewer said they both gave the radio — and, by extension, the Eagles — the finger when that line came on. (Christ, the useless flotsam & jetsam I got bobbing around in long-term memory.)
Love both songs. Have tortured my family many, many times on long car trips singing along with The Eagles. I like to imagine that I’m harmonizing with them…. Good stuff.
Couple of Eagles antidotes:
In the early 70s, I lived in L.A. and one of my best friends was a cousin of Randy Meisner. At the time, the Eagles had just recorded “Desperado” but it hadn’t been released yet. Randy came over one afternoon with “Desperado” on a reel-to-reel and as it played, he gave a running commentary.
We, of course, went to the concert in L.A. to see them perform “Desperado”. At one point through the lead song, a scrim lifted in back of the stage, behind the group, and the whole L.A. orchestra joined in with the music. It fairly blew my mind at the time. At the end of the concert, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt and a couple of other well-knowns joined them on stage and did a few numbers.
Another time, Randy was describing what it was like to be on tour in Japan, and how the girls were freaking out over him and the other guys in the group. I think it was quite heady for him, a simple farm boy from Scott’s Bluff, Nebraska.
I never got to hang with the band or anything, but I did get to know Randy, and heard a lot of fun and interesting stories.
“Those Shoes” for me.
I’m a late Gen-Xer, so actually was first exposed to this through a Beastie Boys song that was basically “Those Shoes” with rap lyrics overlaid.
When I heard the Eagles original, I loved the dark lyrics about the lonely woman trying to navigate her way through the club scene. One of those songs that really screams “70s!”.
Those of us who don’t really care for The Eagles can still appreciate The Journey of the Sorcerer from the album One of These Nights, which is of course the theme music to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.