Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, February 2, 2018, and a frigid 5° F (-15° C) outside, with snow predicted today and through the weekend in Chicago. It’s National Tater Tot Day. I suspect they have these in Canada, and Wikipedia says they’ve also infected Australia and New Zealand, but not elsewhere. Actually they’re not bad! If you haven’t seen them, here’s what they look like.
Let’s learn about Tater Tots! From Wikipedia;
Tater tots are pieces of deep-fried, grated potatoes served as a side dish. They are recognized by their compact cylindrical shape and crispy colored exterior. “Tater Tots®” is a registered trademark of Ore-Ida (a division of the H. J. Heinz Company) that is often used as a generic term.
The product was created in 1953 when Ore-Ida founders F. Nephi Grigg and Golden Grigg were trying to figure out what to do with leftover slivers of cut-up potatoes. They chopped up the slivers, added flour and seasoning, then pushed the mash through holes and sliced off pieces of the extruded mixture. The product was first offered in stores in 1956.
Originally, the product was very inexpensive. According to advertising lectures at Iowa State University, people did not buy it at first because there was no perceived value. When the price was raised, people began buying it. Today, Americans consume approximately 70,000,000 pounds (32,000,000 kg) of tater tots, or 3,710,000,000 tots per year.
It’s also Groundhog Day, and the sky in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where Phil makes his prognostication, is predicted to be partly cloudy. We won’t know for a while, then, whether Phil will see his shadow (that forecasts 6 more weeks of cold weather). I hope he doesn’t, because maybe my beloved duck Honey will return early!
On February 2, 1709, Alexander Selkirk, after being marooned for 4 years on a desert island, was rescued, inspiring Defoe’s book Robinson Crusoe. And on this day in 1887, in Punxsutawney, the very first Groundhog Day was observed, so it’s been going 131 years. On February 2, 1901, Queen Victoria died at age 81; she had reigned for 63.5 years. And on this day in 1922, Joyce’s great novel Ulysses was published. In 1943, the ferocious Battle of Stalingrad came to a close, with the last German troops surrendering to the Red Army. On this day in 1959, the Dyatlov Pass incident occurred, in which 9 experienced hikers and skiers died, having cut their way out of their tents. The cause of their death has never been determined. Finally, on February 2, 1990, South African President F. W. de Klerk announced that the ANC was unbanned and promised to release Nelson Mandela from prison. It was the beginning of the end for apartheid, and both de Klerk and Mandela won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.
Notables born on this day include Hamnet Shakespeare, William Shakespeare’s only son. Hamnet died at only 11, but his twin sister Judith lived to be 77 and his eldest daughter Susanna lived to 66. On this day in 1882, James Joyce was born, so that Ulysses was published on Joyce’s 40th birthday. Also born on February 2 were Jascha Heifitz (1901), Ayn Rand (1905), James Dickey (1923), Stan Getz (1927), Evgeny Velikhov (1935), Tommy Smothers (1937; still with us), and Shakira (1977; hips don’t lie).
Getz and Coltrane, who had very different styles, were two of the greatest saxophone players of our time. Here they are playing together (with the Miles Davis Quintet) in a medley of three songs:
Those who died on February 2 include Dmitri Mendeleev (1907), John L. Sullivan (1918), Boris Karloff (1969), Bertrand Russell (1970), Sid Vicious (1979), and Philip Seymour Hoffman (2014, only 46).
Also, Buster Keaton, who died on February 1, 1966, had his death reported on the front page of the New York times on February 2. Note the second paragraph (h/t: Matthew):
Hili: You understand yourself that we have to have a talk.A: What about?Hili: About shopping or about what can be pleasing for a cat.
Hili: Sam rozumiesz, że musimy porozmawiać.
Ja: O czym?
Hili: O zakupach, czyli o tym, co może kotu sprawić przyjemność.
And up in Winnipeg, Gus got a good brushing yesterday, but wanted to nom the brush, too:
Matthew sent a tweet of maternal instinct gone wrong:
A tweet from Grania, who says the prediction is “freakishly correct”:
From Matthew, a Dramatic Ferret:
. . . and a cat chased by an otter:
Aerin Jacob has also experienced the 15 minutes of fame that come with a botfly:
Glad to see that both cat and otter have their headlights properly on.
Percy Shaw!
I can’t believe that cat was such a wuss. My first cat would’ve beat the shit out of that otter, tortured him until he revealed the location of his family, barged into their home and threatened to murder them if they ever stepped on his territory again, and then come home and sat in my lap, purring and nuzzling me and being the sweetest kitty that ever was. He loved and never so much as nipped at any humans or the other cat in his house, but if other animals stepped onto his territory outside, he became fierce. And his territory was anywhere he traveled 🙂
Maybe we saw too small a part of their interaction? Perhaps they were playing? Or maybe the cat was luring it into a trap.:-)
… & the Black dog? depression?
6 More Weeks of Winter: Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Royal Shadow
It’s February 2. In the northern US, we pretty much expect at least six more weeks of winter no matter what a big rat does.
And if there are ONLY six more weeks, we’ll be happy.
At least De Blasio didn’t have the opportunity to Phil again. He never will. Nobody trusts him anymore.
*to drop Phil again
Damnit..
Alfie seems embarrassed at being filmed. He has that, “Turn that thing off!”, look.
I’m going to mash potatoes and bake ‘em tater tot style for my low-cal no-fat no-sugar diet
UPDATE:
Potatoes are cooked. Mashing is next.
RESULTS :
Yum
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION:
Mashed nuked peeled potatoes and nothing but mashed nuked peeled potatoes on the stove top = Hash browns.
You’re welcome
Isn’t a tater tot basically a hash brown in a different shape?
That is a pretty good description. However, I would prefer hash browns anytime. Tater Tots tend to be a pre-maid fast frozen thing that is cooked or heated later. That is why the fast food industry uses them.
ITS amazing how little things make a big difference
Pretty much, but you can’t swirl your yolks in tater-tots.
Over here in GB a supermarket has hash brown fries ,very tasty .
That was Miles’s “first great quintet” Getz was sitting in with in the vid. Miles had a “second great quintet” in the Sixties, with Herbie Hancock and Ron Carter and Tony Williams and Wayne Shorter.
Cats could play, man.
O U alliterator U
I can’t take credit for the awesome alliteration.
Yes! All hail tater tots. Bow before the tater tots.
Generally speaking I don’t think much of tater tots. As Randy said up above most of the tots one encounters are poorly re-heated, already cooked & frozen.
But, a couple of times while I was doing some work in Miami I ate at a Triple D joint that had its tots featured on the show. Those tots are extremely tasty. The food at this joint is Asian inspired, as are their tots. The place also makes pork-belly Bánh mì steam bun mini-sandwiches, the thought of which is making me drool right now.
Count me as a tater tot fan. A basic, simple pleasure. And there are tons of recipes where they can be gussied up!
Was that Otter planning to make a meal of that poor cat ?
Of course I had to look up the Dyatlov Pass incident you mentioned. Very strange indeed.