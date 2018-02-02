Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, February 2, 2018, and a frigid 5° F (-15° C) outside, with snow predicted today and through the weekend in Chicago. It’s National Tater Tot Day. I suspect they have these in Canada, and Wikipedia says they’ve also infected Australia and New Zealand, but not elsewhere. Actually they’re not bad! If you haven’t seen them, here’s what they look like.

Let’s learn about Tater Tots! From Wikipedia;

Tater tots are pieces of deep-fried, grated potatoes served as a side dish. They are recognized by their compact cylindrical shape and crispy colored exterior. “Tater Tots®” is a registered trademark of Ore-Ida (a division of the H. J. Heinz Company) that is often used as a generic term. The product was created in 1953 when Ore-Ida founders F. Nephi Grigg and Golden Grigg were trying to figure out what to do with leftover slivers of cut-up potatoes. They chopped up the slivers, added flour and seasoning, then pushed the mash through holes and sliced off pieces of the extruded mixture. The product was first offered in stores in 1956. Originally, the product was very inexpensive. According to advertising lectures at Iowa State University, people did not buy it at first because there was no perceived value. When the price was raised, people began buying it. Today, Americans consume approximately 70,000,000 pounds (32,000,000 kg) of tater tots, or 3,710,000,000 tots per year.

It’s also Groundhog Day, and the sky in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where Phil makes his prognostication, is predicted to be partly cloudy. We won’t know for a while, then, whether Phil will see his shadow (that forecasts 6 more weeks of cold weather). I hope he doesn’t, because maybe my beloved duck Honey will return early!

On February 2, 1709, Alexander Selkirk, after being marooned for 4 years on a desert island, was rescued, inspiring Defoe’s book Robinson Crusoe. And on this day in 1887, in Punxsutawney, the very first Groundhog Day was observed, so it’s been going 131 years. On February 2, 1901, Queen Victoria died at age 81; she had reigned for 63.5 years. And on this day in 1922, Joyce’s great novel Ulysses was published. In 1943, the ferocious Battle of Stalingrad came to a close, with the last German troops surrendering to the Red Army. On this day in 1959, the Dyatlov Pass incident occurred, in which 9 experienced hikers and skiers died, having cut their way out of their tents. The cause of their death has never been determined. Finally, on February 2, 1990, South African President F. W. de Klerk announced that the ANC was unbanned and promised to release Nelson Mandela from prison. It was the beginning of the end for apartheid, and both de Klerk and Mandela won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

Notables born on this day include Hamnet Shakespeare, William Shakespeare’s only son. Hamnet died at only 11, but his twin sister Judith lived to be 77 and his eldest daughter Susanna lived to 66. On this day in 1882, James Joyce was born, so that Ulysses was published on Joyce’s 40th birthday. Also born on February 2 were Jascha Heifitz (1901), Ayn Rand (1905), James Dickey (1923), Stan Getz (1927), Evgeny Velikhov (1935), Tommy Smothers (1937; still with us), and Shakira (1977; hips don’t lie).

Getz and Coltrane, who had very different styles, were two of the greatest saxophone players of our time. Here they are playing together (with the Miles Davis Quintet) in a medley of three songs:

Those who died on February 2 include Dmitri Mendeleev (1907), John L. Sullivan (1918), Boris Karloff (1969), Bertrand Russell (1970), Sid Vicious (1979), and Philip Seymour Hoffman (2014, only 46).

Also, Buster Keaton, who died on February 1, 1966, had his death reported on the front page of the New York times on February 2. Note the second paragraph (h/t: Matthew):

Front page story from the New York Times, February 2, 1966 pic.twitter.com/HnGWEUZzGK — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) February 1, 2018

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili (already rotund) is wheedling for her next meal:

Hili: You understand yourself that we have to have a talk. A: What about? Hili: About shopping or about what can be pleasing for a cat.

In Polish:

Hili: Sam rozumiesz, że musimy porozmawiać.

Ja: O czym?

Hili: O zakupach, czyli o tym, co może kotu sprawić przyjemność.

And up in Winnipeg, Gus got a good brushing yesterday, but wanted to nom the brush, too:

Matthew sent a tweet of maternal instinct gone wrong:

The urge to brood is strong, as seen by this pigeon trying to incubate an orange. https://t.co/m6cyhVvZcA — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) February 1, 2018

A tweet from Grania, who says the prediction is “freakishly correct”:

A 1920s prediction of the horror and inconvenience that would occur if anyone ever invented a pocket telephone… pic.twitter.com/RrqhGRVUhl — Myko Clelland (@DapperHistorian) January 31, 2018

From Matthew, a Dramatic Ferret:

I am Dramatic Ferret 🐾 pic.twitter.com/yedZoJlQGq — Alfie the Ferret (@ferrettyferret) January 30, 2018

. . . and a cat chased by an otter:

Aerin Jacob has also experienced the 15 minutes of fame that come with a botfly: