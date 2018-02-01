Thursday, Hili dialogue

Good morning: we’ve made it to the first of February 2018. Yay! However, it’s also National Cake Pops Day, which are unappealing small spheroids of cake covered with chocolate, served at pretentious restaurants:

In the U.S. it’s also the beginning of Black History Month (also in Canada) and National Bird-Feeding Month. Unfortunately, given the tweet below, it’s also World Hijab Day, whose stated purpose “is to encourage women of all religions and backgrounds to wear and experience the hijab.” In many places, that would be the experience of oppression.

What happened on February 1? First, as the beginning of Black History Month, today’s Google Doodle celebrates Carter G. Woodson (1875-1950), who, though not born on this day, is known as “the father of black history.” Born the son of former slaves, he worked his way through school as a miner, and then, I’m pleased to say, got both his A.B. and A.M. at The University of Chicago. After teaching, he worked for the NAACP in Washington, D.C., and then embarked on the activities that led to today’s Doodle. From Wikipedia:

Woodson devoted the rest of his life to historical research. He worked to preserve the history of African Americans and accumulated a collection of thousands of artifacts and publications. He noted that African-American contributions “were overlooked, ignored, and even suppressed by the writers of history textbooks and the teachers who use them.” Race prejudice, he concluded, “is merely the logical result of tradition, the inevitable outcome of thorough instruction to the effect that the Negro has never contributed anything to the progress of mankind.” In 1926, Woodson pioneered the celebration of “Negro History Week”, designated for the second week in February, to coincide with marking the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. However, it was the Black United Students and Black educators at Kent State University that founded Black History Month, on February 1, 1970. Six years later Black History Month was being celebrated all across the country in educational institutions, centers of Black culture and community centers, both great and small, when President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month, during the celebration of the United States Bicentennial. He urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

The Doodle and the man:

On this day in 1793, in the French Revolutionary Wars, France declared war on both the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. On February 1, 1861, Texas seceded from the United States at the beginning of the Civil War; exactly four years later, Abraham Lincoln signed the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery and involuntary servitude. The Amendment was approved by the required 3/4 of the states on December 6, 1865, and became law 12 days later. On this day in 1884, the first volume of the Oxford English Dictionary (A-Ant) was published. In 1896, Puccini’s opera La Bohème premiered in Turin, conducted by Arturo Toscanini. Here’s one of my favorite arias from that opera “Quando men vo”, gorgeously sung by one of my favorite singers, Kiri te Kanawa—a fellow Kiwi. This was performed in 1993 with the Australian Pops Orchestra, John Hopkins conducting, at State Theatre Victorian Arts Centre, Melbourne.

On February 1, 1918, Russia adoopted the Gregorian calendar. On this day in 1960, four black students staged the first of the famous Greensboro sit-ins at a segregated Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina. They were denied service, more protestors joined them the next day, and the rest is history. Exactly four years later, the Beatles had their first #1 hit in the US with the song “I want to hold your hand.” On this day in 1968, photographer Eddie Adams took the Pulitzer-Prize-winning photograph of the execution of Viet Cong officer Nguyễn Văn Lém by South Vietnamese Police Chief Nguyễn Ngọc Loan. You can see the photograph at the link, and it still gives me the willies. On this day in 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Tehran after 15 years of exile, and the theocracy began. Finally, on this day in 2003—and many of you will remember this—the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated during reentry, killing all seven astronauts aboard. The cause was a dislodged piece of insulation that damaged the fuel tank and the wing.

Notables born on this day include John Ford (1894), Clark Gable (1901), Murel Spark (1918), Boris Yeltsin (1931), and Jessica Savitch (1947, drowned 1983). Those who died on February 1 include Mary Shelley (1851), Piet Mondrian (1944), Buster Keaton (1966), Werner Heisenberg (1976), the entire crew of the Columbia (2003: Michael Anderson, David Brown, Kalpana Chawla, Laurel Clark, Rick Husband, William McCool, and Ilan Ramon), and Ed Koch (2013)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is again pondering the world. When I asked Malgorzata what the dialogue meant (Andrzej writes them all and sends them to her), she responded:

I waited with trepidation for this question. I have no idea! Hili might be bored and wants Andrzej to think out something interesting to do. Andrzej doesn’t know what would interest Hili and he tries to deflect the request by praising her (she is vain and loves being praised). But this explanation is just a desperate attempt to explain – not really an explanation.

The dialogue:

Hili: I think we have to think up something. A: It’s a fine thought.

In Polish: In Polish:

Hili: Myślę, że coś trzeba wymyślić.

Ja: To świetny pomysł.

Here’s another optical illusion from Matthew; there is no red in the illustration, just blues and grays:

This pair of pictures befuddled Matthew (see his own tw**t below):

Another illusion. These two pictures are identical even though the roads look very different. pic.twitter.com/InFvxdMDsG — Matt Lieberman (@social_brains) January 31, 2018

Fuck me. I had to cover up each one in turn to convince myself they really are identical. https://t.co/kw8LkwkInu — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) January 31, 2018

And a coleopteran mystery:

This Peruvian leaf beetle is packing a serious spine on its underside. Not sure why. Fights or prying apart mating pairs? (Platyphora sp.) pic.twitter.com/lcLwBwDCde — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) January 31, 2018

From Grania: who doesn’t like kittens and snow? Be sure to watch the video:

Finally, a serious political tweet; an older hero emulates the younger woman who doffed her hijab at the same spot:

An elderly woman in #Iran joins the protest against forced #hijab.

She has difficulty walking. But that doesn't stop her from showing her support.#IranianProtests #حجاب_اجبارى #دختران_خیابان_انقلاب pic.twitter.com/TiI9hllXH9 — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) January 31, 2018