The thoughts of dying children

These tweets, sent to me by Matthew, were collected and posted by Alastair McAlpine, who doesn’t seem to have a big internet presence. But these statements, which come from terminally ill children, are ineffably beautiful and poignant. They made me tear up hard.
There is nothing sadder than a dying child, who lose their lives before they’ve lived them. What a horrible thing it must be for a parent to think about that! But there’s an upside to be found below: these kids enjoyed themselves, and they’re telling us what we, who have much longer lives, should be enjoying too.
Read them all.
Although he was not a child, I am reminded of actor Anthony Perkins remark that he learned so much more about the meaning and nature of love from being a member of the AIDS community than any of his experiences in Hollywood.
Perkins was bisexual and died of AIDS.
(Yes, this is the lead in Hitchcock’s “Psycho”.)
Played Jimmy Piersall in the baseball movie Fear Strikes Out, too — but then the Red Sox are known for batting from both sides of the plate. 🙂
I thought the one about wishing they had spent less time worrying about what others thought of them was important. Kids especially, but adults too, seem to worry and waste way too much of their time on this when there are much more important things for them to do and think about. Being part of the herd is important for some animals but not so much for humans.
Simplicity itself. Like haiku, paring the words heaps meaning into the remaining. I had a few moments where these poets evoked in me feelings with their thoughts.
I’m with them on ice cream. Most everything else too.
And keep them out of the hospital.
They don’t like it, and lots of people die there.
Glen Davidson
Christ! I’m going to have sleepless nights for a week now.
I am reminded of this comment from biblia – I think of it often:
A parent can always see the child that was – even in a 22yo. To see Claudia Baker’s touching, simple words of comfort to biblia CLICK HERE
Good people such as Claudia make this vale of tears bearable!
Aw, that is so sweet of you to say! Made me choke up a little. Just as Biblia’s story did.
That was sweet.
I work with kids and it makes me quite sad that I would have to search high and low to find one whose parents read to them regularly if at all. I cherish the memories I have of reading to my son almost every night until he was 13. Harry Potter, Lemony Snickett, Mark Twain, some Steinbeck, Roald Dahl, classic little kid books from my childhood…great times. And I still recall laying on the couch with my grandpa while he read the Three Little Pigs or Little Red Riding-hood. Today’s children will only have memories of getting a smartphone and watching Netflix by themselves.
And kindness. I regret the times I’d lost my temper with my son, or with anyone, really. Those times stuck in my mind, coming back to haunt me in the middle of a sleepless night. I’ve always regretted the times I was mean to someone, but I’ve never regretted being nice to anyone.
I don’t remember, but I was told our mother read the newspaper aloud to us instead of books.
I remember my grandma reading the funnies to me, Peanuts, Beetle Bailey, Hagar the Horrible, Blondie…but the decline of newspapers, well, I doubt kids will have fond memories of their parents’ digital news feed.
That was wrenching. Like to see The Grand Inquisitor take God to task for this.
Yes, poignant. They make clear what those little acts of love, kindness and intimity are worth. It echoes what my young wife thought before she died.
I guess these kids are constrained to eliminating whats not worth bothering with and stick to what matters to, and for their well being.
Which i guess, is an inverse effect, freeing oneself from all that noise.
An ability some precious individuals could learn and apply at times. Myself included.