The thoughts of dying children

These tweets, sent to me by Matthew, were collected and posted by Alastair McAlpine, who doesn’t seem to have a big internet presence. But these statements, which come from terminally ill children, are ineffably beautiful and poignant. They made me tear up hard.

There is nothing sadder than a dying child, who lose their lives before they’ve lived them. What a horrible thing it must be for a parent to think about that! But there’s an upside to be found below: these kids enjoyed themselves, and they’re telling us what we, who have much longer lives, should be enjoying too.

Read them all.

For an assignment, I asked some of my terminal paediatric palliative care patients what they had enjoyed in life, and what gave it meaning. Kids can be so wise, y'know. Here are some of the responses (Thread). — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

MANY mentioned their pets:

'I love Rufus, his funny bark makes me laugh.'

'I love when Ginny snuggles up to me at night and purrs'

'I was happiest riding Jake on the beach.'

/2 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

ALL of them loved ice-cream.

/4 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

MANY wished they had spent less time worrying about what others thought of them, and valued people who just treated them 'normally'.

'My real friends didn't care when my hair fell out.'

'Jane came to visit after the surgery and didn't even notice the scar!' /6 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Almost ALL of them valued kindness above most other virtues:

'My granny is so kind to me. She always makes me smile.'

'Jonny gave me half his sandwich when I didn't eat mine. That was nice.'

'I like it when that kind nurse is here. She's gentle. And it hurts less' /8 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Kids love their toys, and their superheroes.

'My Princess Sophia doll is my favourite!'

'I love Batman!' (All the boys love Batman)

'I like cuddling my teddy' /10 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Take home message:

Be kind. Read more books. Spend time with your family. Crack jokes. Go to the beach. Hug your dog. Tell that special person you love them. These are the things these kids wished they could've done more. The rest is details. Oh… and eat ice-cream. /End — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018