Pre-Raphaelite painting removed from Manchester art gallery for depicting nude nymphs

The Pecksniffs have descended on the town of Matthew Cobb; yes, the termites have dined their way to Manchester. For a lovely and famous pre-Raphaelite painting, “Hylas and the nymphs“, created in 1898 by John William Waterhouse, has been removed from display at the Manchester Art Gallery.

First, the story behind the painting (from Artble):

Taken from the story of Jason and the Argonauts, Hylas was an Argonaut warrior and the assistant and lover of Herlkas. He was also known to be a very handsome youth. When Jason’s boat landed on an island during his search for the Golden Fleece, Hylas was sent to fetch water for the camp. Finding a pool in a clearing, he reached down and put his pitcher into the water. Before he could lift his pitcher he looked up to discover water nymphs encircling him. Drawn by his beauty, one of the nymphs reached up to kiss Hylas. The tale stops there and Hylas disappeared without trace from that moment, it was said that Herlkas searched the island for his beloved, in fact such a time passed that the boat left without him.

It’s a lovely painting; I have a weakness for the pre-Raphaelites and their descendant Maxfield Parrish.

You can guess why it was removed. The Guardian reports:

It is a painting that shows pubescent, naked nymphs tempting a handsome young man to his doom, but is it an erotic Victorian fantasy too far, and one which, in the current climate, is unsuitable and offensive to modern audiences? Manchester Art Gallery has asked the question after removing John William Waterhouse’s Hylas and the Nymphs, one of the most recognisable of the pre-Raphaelite paintings, from its walls. Postcards of the painting will be removed from sale in the shop. The painting was taken down on Friday and replaced with a notice explaining that a temporary space had been left “to prompt conversations about how we display and interpret artworks in Manchester’s public collection”. Members of the public have stuck Post-it notes around the notice giving their reaction.

Apparently its removal is an unfortunate byproduct of the recent (and laudable) movements against sexual harassment and predation:

Clare Gannaway, the gallery’s curator of contemporary art, said the aim of the removal was to provoke debate, not to censor. “It wasn’t about denying the existence of particular artworks.” The work usually hangs in a room titled In Pursuit of Beauty, which contains late 19th century paintings showing lots of female flesh. Gannaway said the title was a bad one, as it was male artists pursuing women’s bodies, and paintings that presented the female body as a passive decorative art form or a femme fatale. “For me personally, there is a sense of embarrassment that we haven’t dealt with it sooner. Our attention has been elsewhere … we’ve collectively forgotten to look at this space and think about it properly. We want to do something about it now because we have forgotten about it for so long.” Gannaway said the debates around Time’s Up and #MeToo had fed into the decision.

It’s dangerous to say that the influence of these movements have gone too far, as distinctions between various types of badness seem to have been effaced. And the censorship of paintings was not an aim of these movements: it’s collateral damage. But there’s nothing good about this kind of censorship, which I predict will spread. If we need to deep-six every painting in which a male artist “pursues” a woman’s body, then get ready for the censorship of many of the world’s great artworks—not only the pre-Raphaelites, but Titian, Rubens, Picasso, Rembrandt, Manet, and, well, the list goes on forever. Here are a few example of ideologically incorrect paintings.

Of course curator Gannoway denies that this is censorship, even though it clearly is:

Clare Gannaway, the gallery’s curator of contemporary art, said the aim of the removal was to provoke debate, not to censor. “It wasn’t about denying the existence of particular artworks.” . . . Gannaway said the removal was not about censorship. “We think it probably will return, yes, but hopefully contextualised quite differently. It is not just about that one painting, it is the whole context of the gallery.”

Excuse me, but this is what comes out of the south end of a bull facing north. They characterized the removal as an “artistic act”, but it’s really an act of censorship. And what Gannaway calls “contextualized quite differently” means that if the paiting returns, there will be a big placard next to it pointing out why it’s “problematic.”

Jesus God, what is happening? I want to eat a Tide pod.

My response is similar to that of Stig Abell, editor and publisher of the Times Literary Supplement (h/t: Barry for the tweet):

This is fine, as long as the conversation begins: "please put the painting back up and stop being so silly". https://t.co/zl3H7E3PDj — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) February 1, 2018