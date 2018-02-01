I am born

From the Uniontown (Pennsylvania) Morning Herald, January 4, 1950, heralding my birth on December 30 of the previous year. Note that I was born in a Catholic hospital—they don’t even show my name!

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 1, 2018 at 7:15 am and filed under Coyneiana, solipsism. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. jknath
    Posted February 1, 2018 at 7:36 am | Permalink

    My Mother was from Brownsville, PA. She or my grandparents may have known your parents, it is a small town.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted February 1, 2018 at 7:38 am | Permalink

      Indeed–a VERY small town. Ask them if they new Dave and Sadie Frank, or Emil Burgess or any Coyne.

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: