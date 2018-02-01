Back from Greece!

I continue to get clippings about my family (just skip this if you’re bored!). Here’s the family returning from our 2.5 years in Greece, as reported in the Evening Standard (Uniontown, Pennsylvania) on July 15, 1957. I was seven then, and if you can make out the words below, I was reported to speak fluent Greek (something that I’ve been told several times, and which I believe, for I pick it up quickly when I visit Greece). The statements of my folks about Greece show that they enjoyed it, but were glad to get back the “old hometown”. My father was fond of such bromides.*
We had a sizeable mansion in Greece, living in the small town of Kiffisia—a suburb of Athens. (I still remember the address, 23 Pentelis Street, but when I went back some years ago the house was gone.) An Army captain could afford such luxury because everything was cheap. We had several acres of gardens, tended by two gardeners named Yiorgos and Bobby, and a maid named Despina. There were also lots of stray cats that my mother fed.
As my dad noted, he missed fresh fruit, and I remember that an orange was a hard-to-find treat, even though it was Greece. Remember, this was ten years after the end of WWII, and the country was still suffering the aftereffects of the war and occupation. I remember having to go down to the basement every morning to fetch two big cans of milk, as we weren’t supposed to buy fresh milk. Some of the canned stuff went to the cats.
I was able to make out the text below, but it took time. Note that I had a big grin, for these were the days before I became lugubrious.
Tomorrow: How my grandfather killed his cousin.
*Every night my father would tuck me in, and often dispensed a witticism or bromide at bedtime. I remember several; here’s one: “Jerry, I’ve only been wrong once in my life, and that was when I thought I was wrong but I wasn’t.”
Hahah, I love it. 🙂
My dad had a similar one. When he’d accept an admission of guilt from one of us kids without imposition of punishment he’d say “That’s ok; I made a mistake once myself … Didn’t like it, never made another again.”
I always assumed they gave dads bromide-training during boot camp — like how to don a gasmask — before shipping ’em overseas during The War.
I lived in Greece for three years (1970-1973) as a Fulbright Lecturer in Amercian lit at the U. of Athens. I lived first in Pireaus, south of Athens, then moved north to the more plush surroundings of your “home town” of Kiffisia.
Though this was well after WWII, Greek families were still preoccupied with the food supply, but in this case it took the form of over-feeding their children. Parents stuffing food into the mouths of their not-so-young children was a common sight at Tavernas. As a result, almost all of the young children were fat. Strangely, very few teenagers were, leading me to the conjecture that the Greeks shipped out their children when they reached puberty and imported other children from somewhere else.
As for the language, there are really only two expressions you need to know to get my in Greece: “Then birazi,” which means “It doesn’t matter” or (as most Greeks translated it) “Never mind!” and “Siga, siga,” which means “Slowly, slowly.”
Hardly boring. The charm of a bygone era when an army Captain and his family returning from abroad would warrant a story and picture in the hometown newspaper. There aren’t any hometown newspapers anymore.
Sure there are, we have the Homer Horizon. Local stories, events and of course the police blotter.
So I exaggerate
I like these bits of Coyneiana. It’s like a personal geography. That bedtime bromide is a great one!
I agree. I enjoy these bits of family history very much.
I do not know the history of our U.S. military in Greece but it use to be substantial and then we mostly got out. I think Greece got out of NATO and we went through an unfriendly period. Maybe still some Navy in the area but not much else. France was another place we got out of long ago as they left NATO. I guess they are back in now. When I was in the service many years ago we had commitments to other European countries like Turkey, Italy, Spain, Denmark. Those places I went to but never Greece.
Nothing lugubrious about this post.
That is a swim coaches favorite thing to say:
_____,I’ve only been wrong once in my life, and that was when I thought I was wrong but I wasn’t.
Keep it coming, especially the bromides!