Wildcat catches mouse in the snow

Reader Rick Longworth sent this video of a “wildcat” (I’m not sure whether this is a feral tabby or a European wildcat [Felis silvestris silvestris]) catching a rodent in the snow. Nor can I be sure if he actually sees the prey, or is, like a fox, hunting by sound. It’s hard to gell. Finally, I don’t understand most of the Spanish caption, so readers can help out here (below). But it is a lovely video of a feline predator in action. Look how fast that mouse is consumed!

Be sure to enlarge it by clicking on the four arrows to the right.

The caption:

Los gatos monteses no lo tienen fácil para cazar cuando hay grandes nevadas. Por eso, se desplazan por las zonas donde hay partes descubiertas donde les es más fácil localizar a los ratones y otros micromamíferos que componen la mayor parte de su dieta. Credit: David Álvarez at “Naturaleza Cantábrica”