Wildcat catches mouse in the snow

Reader Rick Longworth sent this video of a “wildcat” (I’m not sure whether this is a feral tabby or a European wildcat [Felis silvestris silvestris]) catching a rodent in the snow. Nor can I be sure if he actually sees the prey, or is, like a fox, hunting by sound. It’s hard to gell. Finally, I don’t understand most of the Spanish caption, so readers can help out here (below). But it is a lovely video of a feline predator in action. Look how fast that mouse is consumed!
Be sure to enlarge it by clicking on the four arrows to the right.
The caption:
Los gatos monteses no lo tienen fácil para cazar cuando hay grandes nevadas. Por eso, se desplazan por las zonas donde hay partes descubiertas donde les es más fácil localizar a los ratones y otros micromamíferos que componen la mayor parte de su dieta.
Credit: David Álvarez at “Naturaleza Cantábrica”
I wish my cats would do that ,eat prey on the spot and not bring it home to show me .
Pretty certain that it is a wildcat – the thick, barred tail is a giveaway
Agreed– also note the “clubbed” tail tip.
“The mountain cats don’t have it easy hunting when there has been a lot of snow. For that reason, they gather in areas where the ground is partly uncovered, where it is easier to find the mice and other small mammals that compose most of their diet.”
An attempt at translation, not literal, but using English idioms, and without checking a dictionary
Nice video.
Gorgeous animal!
My front-step mouse was killed by one of my cats two weeks ago – it had lived in its burrow by the step since last summer and one of them finally couldn’t hold back anymore.
The seem to have an understanding with the birds that come to the feeders as they sit on the steps and watch them w/o making any effort to go after them.
What an elegant cat!