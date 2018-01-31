Where our readers stand politically

Yesterday I took the “political compass” test to find out where I stood on the left/right and authoritarian/libertarian spectrum. I turned out to be halfway between neutral and extreme liberal, and halfway between libertarian and neutral. Here are the results of the poll (there were a lot more votes than usual).

It’s not surprising that most readers fell in the lower left quadrant, with only 43 (7.2%) being right wing and only 13 (2.2%) being authoritarian (there’s some overlap here as there are 2 right-wing authoritarians).

Reader Dick Veldkamp was kind enough to make a summary plot of readers’ scores, which he sent to me with the indented remark below. Remember, the left side of the plot is left-wing, the right side is right-wing, the top is authoritarian, and the bottom is libertarian. My score is the red dot, and the mean is the green dot. Not all readers gave their numerical scores.

Here is a graph of your “survey”, which you might want to add to the current discussion. Remarkably (or unremarkably) the mean of the readers is very close to your own score.

It’s no surprise, of course. Being in the middle, I stand to get less flak, as that would come from readers farthest from me on the political spectrum, and if I were on one end or the other I’d have more of those extremes.