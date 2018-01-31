Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Well, it’s the final day of January: the 31st, in the year of our Ceiling Cat 2018, and it’s National Hot Chocolate Day. I added extra hot chocolate powder to my latte to celebrate. Political news: Trump’s State of the Union address, which I didn’t watch. What can Trump say that would make me feel better about him? What is he good for? Absolutely nothing (say it again). I’ll read about the address later, but I’ll predicting now that he touted the economic “progress” of the U.S. (stock market rise and jobs) without mentioning that the middle class isn’t doing better; will say that he’ll propose a DACA bill, but one linked to other immigration reforms (like the goddam wall); and in general will trumpet that things are going terrifically. Was I right? Science news: a new report in the Guardian, summarizing research from the University of St. Andrews, reveals that Orcas can imitate human speech as well as the sounds of other marine mammals (do listen to the audio at the link; h/t Michael).

On January 31, 1606, Guy Fawkes was put to death for the “Gunpowder Plot” against Parliament and King James. On this day in 1865 the U.S. Congress passed the Thirteenth Amendment that abolished slavery. It was later ratified by the states. In 1929, Leon Trotsky was exiled from the Soviet Union; he was killed with an ice axe to the skull in 1940. On January 31, 1930, a great innovation arrived: the 3M company began marketing Scotch Tape (why do they call it “Scotch”?). On this day in 1945, the U.S. Army executed private Eddie Slovik was for desertion; it was the first execution for desertion since the Civil War, and, I believe, the last in our time (49 soldiers were given the death sentence for desertion in WWII, but Slovik’s was the only one carried out. Exactly 5 years later, President Harry Truman announced the U.S. program to develop a hydrogen bomb.

Notables born on this day include Franz Schubert (1797), Tallulah Bankhead (1902), Jackie Robinbson (1919), Norman Mailer (1923), Philip Glass and Suzanne Pleshette (both 1937), Nolan Ryan (1947), and Minnie Driver (1970). The Grim Reaper was kindly today, as not many notables died; those include Guy Fawkes (see above), A. A. Milne (1956), and Molly Ivins (2007).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili was out for a bit last night, for the snow is melting. She can’t wait for warmer weather!

Hili: It looks promising. A: What does? Hili: The world: the grass is greener today than it was yesterday.

Matthew sent an optical illustion tw**t; watch the center appear to move:

錯覚美術館も今は思い出 The inset appears to move. pic.twitter.com/JeZw1BGauR — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) January 31, 2018

A nature tweet from Grania:

A female shark in a Seoul aquarium didn't like a male shark bumping into her. So she ate him https://t.co/HJyUaZZDZy pic.twitter.com/0jyz7rLEAh — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 29, 2016

And three nicer tw**ts. This is a good one. (Here’s another: “Why did the crow sit on the telephone wire?” “Because he wanted to make a long-distance caw.”)

Look at this sweetie!

A 2 hour old baby hippo pic.twitter.com/zmtScxaTYb — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) January 30, 2018

Noms and history:

Yes that is a squirrel eating off a bronze age cup-and-ring marked stone. Welcome to York. pic.twitter.com/qaQNkKg38b — Adam Parker (@YMT_Adam) January 29, 2018

From reader Karl, a cartoon showing the difference between cats and d*gs: