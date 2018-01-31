More trouble about Bannon at the University of Chicago: students have class sit-in, alumni sign petition to rescind invitation

As I reported a few days ago, “according to the student newspaper The Chicago Maroon, former Presidential advisor and Breitbart editor Steve Bannon has been invited to speak here this fall, and has accepted. The person who invited him was a professor at the business school, Luigi Zingales.”
The Bannon visit, not yet scheduled, will actually be a debate, not a speech, so there’s already counter-speech in the offing. (The debate is said to be on “the economic benefits of globalization and immigration.”) Despite that, students protested outside the Booth School of Business, the student government formally objected, and 86 faculty, much to my shame, signed a petition objecting to Bannon’s invitation. (It’s telling that nearly all of the factulty signatories at the time I reported—the number has grown—were in the humanities, and none were in physics, chemistry, or biology.) This is happening at the school with perhaps the best and most liberal free speech policy in American universities (and we’re not even a public university). The faculty’s objection to Bannon, on the tiresome grounds that he purveys “hate speech” rather than “free speech”, is reprehensible.
But the objections grow. As the Chicago Maroon (the student newspaper) reports, ten students, organized by the UChicago Democrats and two students, disrupted one of Zingales’s classes (photo below):
The protest, organized by UChicago Democrats member and second-year Madeleine Johnson and another student who requested anonymity, was publicized through a private Facebook event and came on the heels of other protests and organizing on campus against the invitation.
Around 10 students sat in, mainly situated in the back of the seminar room, and held up signs with messages such as “Rigorous Inquiry ≠ Hate” and “Tell my dead ancestors that reason can defeat hate.” UCPD officers were present outside the classroom and reportedly stationed in the area surrounding the Harper Center, according to a post on the Facebook event page.
That disruption of a class shouldn’t be tolerated, though the University didn’t intervene until later (see below). I’m ashamed that even a Jewish group is on board with the disinvitation:
Some of the posters included the logo of J Street UChicago, a student group usually focused on issues of Israel and Palestine. According to second-year Ruth Landis, co-chair of the UChicago chapter of J Street, “seven J Street U board members attended the sit in…because as Jews, we feel the urgency of ridding our institutions of anti-Semitism; as progressive students, we feel the urgency of ridding our campus of hatred and bigotry in all forms.”
Here’s the Maroon‘s photo of the sit-in:
The students utterJen the usual “we love free speech, but . . .” palaver, too:
“Many undergraduate individuals feel it’s unacceptable that Bannon has been given a platform at UChicago,” said Rikki Baker-Keusch, A.B. ’17, who is currently in the A.M. program at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, and was one of those escorted out of Booth. “We understand the importance of free speech, but this is a private platform and [Bannon] has incited violence against many, and we could not stay quiet.”
Baker-Keusch doesn’t understand the free-speech meaning of “incitement” (it means an immediate, on the spot call for violence that leads to violence), and I doubt whether Bannon has ever called for violence against groups in the U.S. At any rate, Zingales has agreed to have a town hall meeting with the students (good luck to him, and I hope he wears Kevlar!), and his conciliatory demeanor has quashed further demonstrations in his classes. Further, the University police escorted the protestors (some of whom walked out of class) outside the building, as protests aren’t allowed inside. The administration is starting to enforce the “no disruption” policy, and enforcement is the only thing that will stop the disruption of classes and invited speakers.
As the Maroon reports in another story, various campus groups are planning protests when Bannon arrives, and one professor urged nonviolence. Such meetings are fine, so long as they don’t intend to disrupt or cancel the debate, but again we have faculty displaying arrant ignorance about freedom of speech:
Tyler Williams, an assistant professor of South Asian Languages and Civilizations who spoke during the forum and also signed the faculty’s open letter to University administration opposing Bannon’s invitation, suggested that activists should host their own lectures and panels before Bannon’s visit.
Williams wrote in an e-mail to The Maroon that this will allow University and community members who have been “impacted by anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim policies engineered by Bannon” to explain why “giving white nationalists like Bannon more space in institutions of learning will only further legitimize white nationalist discourse.”
“This is not an issue of freedom of speech . . . but rather an issue of the University sending a message to the public (and to its own members) that it considers such white nationalist rhetoric to be legitimate intellectual and political discourse,” Williams added.
It’s amazing to me that virtually everybody urging Bannon’s disinvitation brings up and then dismisses freedom of speech. I think they make themselves look bad by even mentioning it, for it lets us know that they’re discarding one of the fundamental principles of American democracy because they don’t like its results—results which are part of the reason the First Amendment was enacted! And of course we have the usual problem, which I’ve discussed before, of how one defines “hate speech” and who is to judge when such speech should be banned.
Finally, the Chicago Tribune reports that over 1000 former University students have written a petition to the University president urging that Bannon’s invitation be rescinded. They tried to go into the Administration building to deliver it, but were stopped by University police. An administrator took the letter and promised to give it to President Robert Zimmer and the provost. As one expects by now, the petition (see it here) argues that Bannon’s speech isn’t “free”, but “hate”, and thus deserves no platform at the U of C:
We would not have gone to the University of Chicago had we not sought out a richly rewarding educational experience with groups of diverse people of different ideologies and mindsets. However, amplifying Bannon’s hate speech does not align with these principles, and making space for Bannon necessarily drives out space and resources for other perspectives. We concur with our faculty’s assessment that condoning a visit from Bannon compromises that mission in and of itself. We do not question Bannon’s right to speak. We gravely question the University’s decision to give him a platform to do so.
And then they urge denying him that platform (and what does rescinding an invitation say except that Bannon has no right to speak?):
The Committee on Free Expression concluded, “[to] this end, the University has a solemn responsibility not only to promote a lively and fearless freedom of debate and deliberation, but also to protect that freedom when others attempt to restrict it.” Stephen Bannon seeks to silence dissenting voices of large portions of society. Denying him a platform to speak at our university does not restrict our environment of fearless freedom of debate and deliberation; rather, it protects that environment.
As I’ve said before, I don’t think Bannon has advocated censorship, and even if he did he still should not be censored, for even those who want to suppress free speech—like the signers of this petition!—should be heard. The double standard of “free speech but” was expressed by one of the alumni who spoke to the Tribune:
“Lately there’s been this idea that all free speech is good speech and that every side should be heard equally, but then we’re lending false equivalency to what could be very dangerous ideas,” said Marijke M. Stoll, who earned two degrees from U. of C. in 2005 and 2006. “This isn’t a matter of disagreement over economic policy. We know which side is wrong; we know which side is morally and ethically repugnant.”
“We know which side is wrong”! It’s never, of course, the speaker’s side. It is this feeling of absolute moral certainty that gives people like Ms. Stoll the arrogance to claim the right to be the censor—the decider. People like Stoll and the many others who call for disinvitation of Bannon should a.) read John Stuart Mill’s On Liberty, b.) listen to this speech by Christopher Hitchens, and c.) read these remarks made by Barack Obama at Howard University’s graduation in 2016.
Here are some of the Tribune‘s photos of the protests (all photos by Jose M. Osorio of the Chicago Tribune):
“It is this feeling of absolute moral certainty that gives people like Ms. Stoll the arrogance to claim…”
And their blinding lack of self-awareness prevents them from seeing that they are the flip side of the authoritarian coin.
Most of the students and staff will be upper/middle class so of course they know they are right.
Please keep us posted as things at the University of Chicago develop. It is truly disheartening to see so many people associated with the University of Chicago being in favor of censorship.
I’m an alum and I wholeheartedly agree with you on this.
The University of Chicago community shouldn’t act like a bunch of scared kittens afraid to vigorously debate this jerk. Maroons have the education, the erudition, and the open mindedness to knock him down rhetorically. So, you anti-speech jerks: stop acting like babies and take the guy down in a public forum. With debate. “That’s the Chicago Way.”
I thought you were making a joke in referring to “The Chicago Maroon” but I see it is true! Did they forget that it is a derisive term used by Bugs Bunny? “What a maroon!” The Urban Dictionary claims it is a deliberate mispronunciation of “moron”, which is what I always assumed. Some seem to think that it is racist as maroon is a brownish color. That seems a ridiculous reach to me.
Maroon (historically) used to be the official term for someone with a particular combination of white and black ancestry, with the black side usually coming from slavery. I can’t remember the combination. I don’t know if it was used in the US (I thought it was but may be mistaken), but it was in the Caribbean.
I should have known better. You don’t need a test to determine these folks. All you need to do is invite some one to speak and they line up like little soldiers.
“Error has no rights.” St. Augustine.
I’m so glad that today’s Enlightened Class has discovered the truths of ancient persecutors. Bannon’s wrong, he can just be shut up!
Who needs dialog and debate, the ideal core of university intellectualism? We already know who’s right, we’ll just chant the truth to each other from now on.
Glen Davidson
I was going to say something similar – that it’s not that long since it was the right using the “free speech but” line. A small number still do, and really they’re no different from this lot. But they’d be the first to argue against the idiots who say things like, “We can’t have same-sex couples as a normal part of society. End of.” All the valid data are on the side supporting same-sex marriage and adoption, which is one reason anti marriage equality groups want to shut down debate.
So when the authoritarian left tries to shut down Bannon, many on the right interpret that as meaning the left’s arguments against him aren’t valid.
And the far left has another problem too, because many of them agree with the anti-globalization message Bannon touts. They’re the same people who protest free trade (without understanding the economic arguments in its favour). If they’re going to argue against Bannon, they might have to learn some proper economics instead of parroting a few slogans.
As you say, it is amazing that they all mention freedom of speech. Sounds a lot like racists who often say, “I’m not a racist.” One even says, “I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed.”
As reported in the Foundation for Education Freedom website about President Obama’s commencement speech to Howard University in 2016:
President Obama, quoting his grandmother, said that “every time a fool speaks, they are just advertising their own ignorance.” Importantly, the president advised students to “[h]ave the confidence to challenge them, the confidence in the rightness of your position.” He acknowledged that “[t]here will be times when you shouldn’t compromise your core values, your integrity, and you will have the responsibility to speak up in the face of injustice. But listen. Engage.”
I have a link to that speech in the post.
Since when is giving someone a platform to speak equated with endorsement of their ideas? The swirl of notions and counter notions circling the ivory towers should be utilized to sharpen own’s own stance. Life is one big debate, snowflakes. Deplatform him with counterargument; filet with rapier wit, not by running home with the only ball on the ball field.
Those students will get a shock when they leave college and join the real world. See how well it works to solo deplatform their racist neighbor.
It bothers me that people like Ben Shapiro, Milo Yiannopoulos, Jared Taylor, Stefan Molyneux, and other “far right” people who spend a lot of time on the Internetz never seem to debate smart liberals. I’d love to see someone like Stephen Pinker or Sam Harris take these folks on.
Disclaimer: I am by no means equating the people above; they are all very different in ideologies.
You know that if the speech squelchers win, they’ll be going after Sam Harris next for his purported “Islamophobia.”
Take a look at Sam Harris’s podcast–he recently did a public podcast with Ben Shapiro and Eric Weinstein. I didn’t get a chance to listen to much of it yet; I can say the beginning part I did hear was annoying because I wanted to hear Eric Weinstein, and it was mainly Shapiro, who did not impress me.
I agree that, having invited Bannon to speak on the Univ. of Chicago campus, it is a violation of free speech to rescind that invitation. However, having said that, the university, as a private institution, is under no obligation to provide him with a forum and would have perfectly within its rights to deny him such a forum. In fact, I am not sure that even a public university has an obligation under the doctrine of free speech to provide any random individual with a forum.
When I was an undergraduate at UC Berkeley, there was a state law prohibiting a member of the Communist Party (and possibly any member of an organization on the Attorney General’s list of subversive organizations) to speak on campus. I don’t want to play Constitutional lawyer here but, AFAIK, this law was never tested in court. There was a debate between John Bircher and California Congressperson John Rousselot and the chairman of the California branch of the Communist Party, Dorothy Healey, which had to be held off campus because of that law.
If a professor invites someone, a professor invites someone. That’s how it works at the U of C. He wasn’t endorsed by the University.
I recommend the Chicago protocols highly.
https://freeexpression.uchicago.edu/page/statement-principles-free-expression
Of course they are under no obligation to provide him with a forum but that’s not the point.
The UofC, appropriate to their stature as a world leading University, has drawn a line in the sand on issues of the free exchange of ideas. They cannot let neo-facists on either end of the spectrum undermine what is a first principle of what it means to be a University, not to mention what it means for our form of democracy.
I hope they stick to their guns.
I am very surprised by this, not because as a UC alum I think the student body or faculty is better than this, but because IT IS FOURTH WEEK. Don’t these people have exams to study for!? Next week is the mid-point in the semester. Get back to your carrels in the Reg!
I hadn’t even thought of that! Mid-terms! They should be miserable and in the tenth sub basement of the Reg.
A review on Amazon.com of philosopher Jeremy Waldron’s book “The Harm in Hate Speech” (Harvard University Press, 2012) summarizes one argument against the “I’m for free speech, but …” line of argument very well: it creates more problems than it solves
This is the from this review:
The author makes an argument against the broad traditional American view of Speech rights. He wants to create a legal and constitutional window for the censoring and suppression of certain speech which he groups under the catch-all title of “hate speech”. He invents a “group” right: the right to “dignity” which he then balances off against the right to speech in the system he describes.
The limits of free speech under the current system do not themselves say anything about the wisdom of new limits on speech.
The idea of dignity he presents both goes beyond just the issue of “hate speech” and raises difficult questions as a general principle. The book edges toward the logical consequences of applying “dignity” to images of women. Various advertising images and most especially pornography could well be argued as acting against the right to “dignity” of women. Waldron isn’t really very effective in terms of drawing the lines of where “dignity” ends. Political speech, by its very nature, often leads to speech that impacts the dignity of one group or another. What is to be done when two groups (let’s say Palestinians and Israelis) attack each others dignity as part of their politics? People on both sides of the gun issue assault each others dignity all the time. Was the campaign against the Koch brothers in recent years an attack on their dignity?
The problem with “hate speech” is that while it’s easy to find examples that it would be good to suppress, coming up with a legal framework that touches only those easy examples and nothing else is not so simple. Waldron’s “dignity” approach didn’t do it as far as I’m concerned. If it is applied as a principle, its reach is far too broad. If it is applied in the exception, it becomes a very arbitrary sort of law which will be selectively enforced based on politics.
In my opinion, exceptions created to open speech inevitably don’t work to the good. They are as often as not a means by which the powerful can crush the weak through the law.
I personally think that hate speech should be dealt with through the concepts of individual harm and individual damage. I don’t think that inventing metaphysical “group” rights into the law as regards speech is a workable idea. Damages have to be measurable and cannot be abstracted. In particular, nobody in an open society has a right to be protected from having their feelings hurt.
The harm done by trying to regulate hate speech seems as if it will be far worse than the status quo.
Something I’ve been wondering about: How’s Bannon manage to give speeches to college kids, if (per reliable reports from The Mooch) he’s constantly auto-fellating?
Is this all just a free speech experiment or statement on the part of this professor? I’m sure he could have invited someone with conservative views who is more intelligent, knowledgeable, and accomplished than Steve Bannon and who isn’t already established as being a jerk. If he is invited then he should be allowed to speak, but I question whether his invitation was based on a desire for intelligent, academic conversation.
According to the professor, it was a desire for fruitful conversation, and it may well be if it shows the weakness of Bannon’s views. You can say he’s lying, but I take him at his word, and at any rate he’s invited and the deed is done. All you’re saying here is that you don’t like Bannon and would have preferred somebody else–and that the professor is lying.
I was going to suggest the same thing. I think it is meant primarily to provoke rather than enlighten.
Bannon has a certain position as an individual and doesn’t represent all conservatives. There may be no substitute!
Again, we need only look to Hitchens to learn how to deal with white supremacists.
The contrarian LSE philosopher John Gray argues that all shades of the ideological Left descend psychologically from millenarian Christianity, just worshipping idols other than JC. I’m not quite persuaded this is so, but Ms. Stoll (“We know which side is wrong; we know which side is morally and ethically repugnant.”) & Co. sure make it plausible.
Gray goes further (as usual) to argue that ordinary liberalism is in the same category, taking the Enlighenment as its idol. Here I think he goes overboard, but as liberals we don’t need to deny him the opportunity to state his case.
As for those twits who interfere with the classes of Professor Zingale just because he INVITED a disapproved speaker—that simply belongs in the sphere that Lenin defined as infantile Leftism.
While I support your position on free speech Jerry, I have to say that I find most of the above somewhat underwhelming. I mean, seriously, if I understand it correctly, you were part of the 1960s civil rights movement, but are now outraged by the fact that “Around 10 students sat in, mainly situated in the back of the seminar room, and held up signs with messages such as “Rigorous Inquiry ≠ Hate” and “Tell my dead ancestors that reason can defeat hate…” to the point that you say that “disruption of a class shouldn’t be tolerated”. Wasn’t that pretty much what you all were doing and what the Man was saying in the 1960s? And is the presence of around 10 students at the back of a seminar room honestly a sign of the collapse of fundamental American principles?
And then, you criticize Ms. Stoll for “absolute moral certainty” and “arrogance”, while expressing absolute moral certainty on the other side of the aisle.
I tend to think that each generation has its absolute moral certainties, which prove to be less absolute, less moral, and less certain than we might imagine. At the risk of invoking Godwin’s Law, do you think that there might once have been a case for deplatforming Hitler, or Goebbels, or Goering? Do you think that the Jews, Communists and Socialists were right to smash Mosley’s fascist movement in the East End of London in the Battle of Cable Street?
I don’t know the answers to any of these questions. I tend to agree that free speech is a core value, but I grew up in the shadow of the concentration camps and the gulags (witnessed and experienced by many members of my family), and I am not convinced that free speech is a value powerful enough to counter some of the darker tendencies of our species.
I agree it’s a shanda on J Street. Bannon does, however, have the wiff of anti-Semitism about him. Hell, the right-wing fringe has long carried that stench; they beat the drum for Israel only because they hate the Palestinians even more, and because they want access to Mount Megiddo to get raptured from when the End Times come.