Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ apologetics

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “delete”, uses ideological impurity in a clever way: to indict Muhammad (and by proxy, Islam) for ancient sayings that Muslims have supposedly rescinded. But they really haven’t: most Muslims read the Qur’an literally. It’s not so much apologizing for the bad bits as ignoring them—just as Christians do with the Old Testament.

  1. Randall Schenck
    Had no idea Mo was a tweeter. Just another reason to stay away, as if Trump were not enough.

  2. busterggi
    I wonder where Mo got all those awful ideas from/?

  3. rickflick
    Yesterday I saw a clip that came up in my FB showing two teenage girls being stoned to death by a large crowd of men. So, a lot of the bad bits are not only in circulation, they are being acted upon in the most barbaric way. Delete should mean the whole sorry text.

  4. CJColucci
    The cartoon would also work with the parts reversed.

