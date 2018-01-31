A horrible thought

I was watching the local news, which had a report on the Obama Presidential Library–to be built not far from where I live. And then I thought this:
WILL THERE BE A DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY?
Will it really happen? Maybe not if he’s impeached. But even Richard Nixon, who resigned in disgrace, has one.
Would it be filled with? Comic books?
No, of course, he has a complete collection of all the magazines that have his picture on the cover. That will be the centerpiece of the library.
It will be the best lie-brary ever built.
Very good!
Ther wil b.
Gold phone booth with Fox News blaring.
A deluge of 3×5 cards, each containing a single tweet.
All the books will be by ghost writers…
And of course, full of fake news