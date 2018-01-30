Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Tuesday, January 30, 2018, and we’ve one more day to go in the month. It’s National Croissant Day, which is crazy because that’s a French food and shouldn’t be culturally appropriated with an American “National” Day. I’m shaking and crying now. It’s Fred Korematsu Day in California, celebrating the birthday of that Japanese-American civil rights activist.

On this day in 516 BC (how do they know the date with such certainty?), construction was finished on the Second Temple of Jerusalem. On January 30, 1649, King Charles I of England was beheaded for treason; he was 48 years old. Exactly twelve years later, Oliver Cromwell, who helped doom King Charles but died of an infection in 1658, was exhumed and “ritually executed”: his lifeless body was hanged, beheaded, and thrown into a pit. On this day in 1908, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was released from prison in South Africa for refusing to carry his identity card. Though he was sentenced to two months in jail, cabinet member (and later Prime Minister) Jan C. Smuts ordered his release. On this day in 1933, Adolf Hitler was sworn in as Chancellor of Germany. Then, on January 30, 1948, Gandhi, on his way to a prayer meeting at Birla House, was assassinated by Hindu extremist Nathuram Godse. Godse, along with a co-conspirator, was hanged in November, 1949.

Here are two videos; the first of the funeral procession and cremation itself, the second of Gandhi’s ashes after he was cremated. Note the presence of Nehru, as well as Lord Mountbatten and Edwina Mountbatten, in the second video. I, too, have paid by homage to Gandhi at the Raj Ghat where he was cremated.

On this day in 1969, the Beatles gave their last public performance. As you may know, it was an impromptu concert given on the roof of Apple Records, was broken up by the police, and was featured in the movie Let it Be. Here’s one of the nine songs they played:

Notables born on this day include Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882), Roy Eldridge (1911), Barbara Tuchman (1912), Gene Hackman (1930), Vanessa Redgrave and Boris Spassky (1937), Dick Cheney (1941), and Phil Collins (1951). Those who expired on January 30 include Betsy Ross (1836), Mahatma Gandhi and Orville Wright (both 1948), and Coretta Scott King (2006).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is looking at Andrzej’s back as he bends down to get a book:

Hili: It looks very suspicious. Cyrus: I think so, too.

In Polish:

Hili: To wygląda bardzo podejrzanie.

Cyrus: Też mam takie wrażenie.

Over in Wloclawek, Leon got a bit cold during his walkies in the snow:

Leon: My paw is frozen, breathe on it!

First, two serious tweet found by Grania: Iranian women risk arrest by publicly removing their hijabs:

More women in #Iran are risking imprisonment by removing their #hijab to protest against forced hijab and posting it with the hashtag #دختران_خیابان_انقلاب meaning “the girls of Enghelab street” which was the street where #VidaMovahed first took off her hijab.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/tqpwxQfoSl — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) January 29, 2018

More and more incredibly brave Iranian women are risking imprisonment by defying the law to wear mandatory hejab. They deserve international solidarity. pic.twitter.com/IpVEEXt9jo — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) January 29, 2018

Another tweet from Grania: Ratty takes a shower. This is amazing, but I’m wondering if it’s real. Station KATSU implies that it is, but there’s no identifying information (h/t Snowy Owl). What do you think?

Rat taking a shower like human 🐁 pic.twitter.com/HMK1vG23EH — Nature is Amazing 🌿 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 28, 2018

And from reader Blue—Scottish Fold kitten in the loo:

Matthew sent a strange pair of roommates:

What an amazing find, a wolf spider and a leafcutter bee sharing a burrow! With comments from our own Dr Dave Merritt https://t.co/TruWev8uN6 Photo: Laurence Sanders pic.twitter.com/mQHaWm2Z0V — Aus Ento Soc (@Aust_Ent_Soc) January 29, 2018

. . and two weird caterpillers:

In case you were wondering, for the 90-odd species of Limacodidae larvae I have recorded in my area, in lieu of confirmed or known IDs and for easy reference, a nickname has been allocated. Left: Almond-backed Right: Jelly Bean#China #Yunnan #Lepidoptera pic.twitter.com/mzIOPdkmud — John Horstman (@sinobug) January 29, 2018

Apparently a church-school assignment, sent by Matthew: