Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Tuesday, January 30, 2018, and we’ve one more day to go in the month. It’s National Croissant Day, which is crazy because that’s a French food and shouldn’t be culturally appropriated with an American “National” Day. I’m shaking and crying now. It’s Fred Korematsu Day in California, celebrating the birthday of that Japanese-American civil rights activist.
On this day in 516 BC (how do they know the date with such certainty?), construction was finished on the Second Temple of Jerusalem. On January 30, 1649, King Charles I of England was beheaded for treason; he was 48 years old. Exactly twelve years later, Oliver Cromwell, who helped doom King Charles but died of an infection in 1658, was exhumed and “ritually executed”: his lifeless body was hanged, beheaded, and thrown into a pit. On this day in 1908, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was released from prison in South Africa for refusing to carry his identity card. Though he was sentenced to two months in jail, cabinet member (and later Prime Minister) Jan C. Smuts ordered his release. On this day in 1933, Adolf Hitler was sworn in as Chancellor of Germany. Then, on January 30, 1948, Gandhi, on his way to a prayer meeting at Birla House, was assassinated by Hindu extremist Nathuram Godse. Godse, along with a co-conspirator, was hanged in November, 1949.
Here are two videos; the first of the funeral procession and cremation itself, the second of Gandhi’s ashes after he was cremated. Note the presence of Nehru, as well as Lord Mountbatten and Edwina Mountbatten, in the second video. I, too, have paid by homage to Gandhi at the Raj Ghat where he was cremated.
On this day in 1969, the Beatles gave their last public performance. As you may know, it was an impromptu concert given on the roof of Apple Records, was broken up by the police, and was featured in the movie Let it Be. Here’s one of the nine songs they played:
Notables born on this day include Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882), Roy Eldridge (1911), Barbara Tuchman (1912), Gene Hackman (1930), Vanessa Redgrave and Boris Spassky (1937), Dick Cheney (1941), and Phil Collins (1951). Those who expired on January 30 include Betsy Ross (1836), Mahatma Gandhi and Orville Wright (both 1948), and Coretta Scott King (2006).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is looking at Andrzej’s back as he bends down to get a book:
Hili: It looks very suspicious.Cyrus: I think so, too.
Over in Wloclawek, Leon got a bit cold during his walkies in the snow:
Leon: My paw is frozen, breathe on it!
First, two serious tweet found by Grania: Iranian women risk arrest by publicly removing their hijabs:
Another tweet from Grania: Ratty takes a shower. This is amazing, but I’m wondering if it’s real. Station KATSU implies that it is, but there’s no identifying information (h/t Snowy Owl). What do you think?
And from reader Blue—Scottish Fold kitten in the loo:
Matthew sent a strange pair of roommates:
. . and two weird caterpillers:
Apparently a church-school assignment, sent by Matthew:
Is the date known because it was Tu bishvat?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tu_BiShvat
The croissant was invented by an Austrian from Vienna IIRC. So the French appropriated it first.
Yes. Croissants and other pastries are even called “viennoiseries” in French.
It’s not a rat, it’s a South American rodent called a pacarana, which can move its forelimbs in a more human-like way than a rat. It is also not very happy, as it has been soaped-up by a human and is trying to get the stuff off. All that for a few million clicks. 😦
More here: http://www.newsweek.com/viral-shower-rat-video-not-what-we-think-starters-its-not-rat-794526
– MC
Yes – why would an animal need detergents in its fur? why do humans come to that???
Also there is something wrong with its right ear: it looks like cut.
I am not sure this animal is well treated.
Keep up the good work! More Canis lupus familiaris! “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.” Mark Twain apparently.
The babble on the internet says it’s a young Pacarana rodent [no tail, big head] from Peru that someone covered with soap, which it’s trying to get rid of…
I can’t find the source YouTube video, but here’s one of many that’s appeared recently:
MC – sorry. Didn’t refresh my WEIT tab before posting
Were the anti-hijab photos actually taken in Iran? I ask because I see a lot of overcoats and snow.
They have ski resorts in Iran – good ones!
Some winters my Tehran friend has Mojdeh to clear snow off the flat roof or it will collapse under the weight. One can see the Alborz mountains North of Tehran from Tehran. In summer she sleeps out on the roof.
From website iranthisway
The weather of Tehran can sometimes be unpredictably harsh. The record high temperature is 43 °C (109 °F) and the record low is −17 °C (1 °F). On January 5 and 6, 2008, after years of relatively little snow, a wave of heavy snow and low temperatures covered the city in a thick layer of snow and ice, forcing the Council of Ministers to officially declare a state of emergency and close down the capital on January 6 and 7.
No idea why a bee would live with a wolf spider. The mind is boggled.
Will the fiftieth anniversary of LET IT BE mean that Paul and Ringo will finally reissue the movie and music in all forms? I am not holding my breath.