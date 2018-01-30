Send me your lunar eclipse pictures!

There’s a total lunar eclipse tonight that will produce a reddish “blood moon”. Any readers who take photos of this event, please email them to me. It would be cool to feature them tomorrow morning.

Thanks,
The management

  1. darwinwins
    Not just a total lunar eclipse, a super blue moon lunar eclipse.

    Chances of seeing it here in cloudy Seattle are slim.

  2. JonLynnHarvey
    It’s actually both a “blood” moon and a “blue” moon, the latter because it is the 2nd full moon of the month.

    “Blue Blood” means of noble birth, and can also mean
    “Hemolymph, circulatory fluid colored blue by hemocyanin, a respiratory protein evident in most molluscs and some arthropods”
    It is also the name of a series of vampire novels, and several other plays and movies.

    Also, apocalyptic theorists are definitely into this one. (I won’t post a link here, just take my word for it.)

  3. Michael Fisher
    For those interested THIS LINK to TimeAndDate.Com shows when to take a look at the sky & take an eclipse picture.

    [1] UK, Europe, Africa & South America: We’re seeing nothing
    [2] Central America, USA & Canada: Eclipse at moonset
    [3] East Africa, All of Middle East, India, Asia, All of Pacific rim including Australasia, but excluding most of South America: Eclipse at moonrise

    This video [cued up to two minutes] goes into nerd level detail: https://youtu.be/FEGeoDs9Omw?t=2m3s

    • Michael Fisher
      Plug your city into the first link for times. Thus Chicago full eclipse begins at 06:51 CST very low in the sky & 14 minutes later the moon sets.

  4. rickflick
    I’d love to brake out the spotting scope and get me a moon pic, but here in central New York there’s a fairly heavy overcast with light show furies. I can see where the moon is, but it’s behind a blurring, smoke screen that makes it look more like a head light in a storm. Maybe next time.

  5. Mark Sturtevant
    I am set to take pictures, but it looks like it will be low in my sky when it is well under way (early am for me).

