Send me your lunar eclipse pictures!

There’s a total lunar eclipse tonight that will produce a reddish “blood moon”. Any readers who take photos of this event, please email them to me. It would be cool to feature them tomorrow morning.
Thanks,
The management
There’s a total lunar eclipse tonight that will produce a reddish “blood moon”. Any readers who take photos of this event, please email them to me. It would be cool to feature them tomorrow morning.
Thanks,
The management
Not just a total lunar eclipse, a super blue moon lunar eclipse.
Chances of seeing it here in cloudy Seattle are slim.
It’s actually both a “blood” moon and a “blue” moon, the latter because it is the 2nd full moon of the month.
“Blue Blood” means of noble birth, and can also mean
“Hemolymph, circulatory fluid colored blue by hemocyanin, a respiratory protein evident in most molluscs and some arthropods”
It is also the name of a series of vampire novels, and several other plays and movies.
Also, apocalyptic theorists are definitely into this one. (I won’t post a link here, just take my word for it.)
For those interested THIS LINK to TimeAndDate.Com shows when to take a look at the sky & take an eclipse picture.
[1] UK, Europe, Africa & South America: We’re seeing nothing
[2] Central America, USA & Canada: Eclipse at moonset
[3] East Africa, All of Middle East, India, Asia, All of Pacific rim including Australasia, but excluding most of South America: Eclipse at moonrise
This video [cued up to two minutes] goes into nerd level detail: https://youtu.be/FEGeoDs9Omw?t=2m3s
Plug your city into the first link for times. Thus Chicago full eclipse begins at 06:51 CST very low in the sky & 14 minutes later the moon sets.
I’d love to brake out the spotting scope and get me a moon pic, but here in central New York there’s a fairly heavy overcast with light show furies. I can see where the moon is, but it’s behind a blurring, smoke screen that makes it look more like a head light in a storm. Maybe next time.
I am set to take pictures, but it looks like it will be low in my sky when it is well under way (early am for me).