Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

Here are some more photos from my son, Jamie (13). He shoots with a Canon PowerShot SX530 “super zoom” camera.

This fall, we built a natural-like suet log, hoping to attract our neighborhood(!) pileated woodpeckers (Dryocopus pileatus).

It worked!

Here’s the log: A chunk of dead-fall poplar with 1.25 inch holes bored in it. The local hardware stores

sell “rolls” (cylinders) of suet with mealworms and seeds in them. The woodpeckers LOVE these.

The weather is COLD!