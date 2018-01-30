Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

James Blilie sent some photos by his son; the date for the first batch is January 3, and the last batch was sent January 28. James’s notes are indented:
Here are some more photos from my son, Jamie (13). He shoots with a Canon PowerShot SX530 “super zoom” camera.This fall, we built a natural-like suet log, hoping to attract our neighborhood(!) pileated woodpeckers (Dryocopus pileatus). It worked! Here’s the log: A chunk of dead-fall poplar with 1.25 inch holes bored in it. The local hardware stores sell “rolls” (cylinders) of suet with mealworms and seeds in them. The woodpeckers LOVE these. The weather is COLD!
Pileated woodpeckers;, we can discern at least two different birds (red crest size):
The male pileated (the female has a red crest; but her red area is smaller. The male has red over most of the top of his head, down onto his neck, and a red chin streak).
The female pileated:
The suet log in full, with a Hairy Woodpecker (Leuconotopicus villosus):
Downy Woodpecker (Dryobates pubescens):
And a Red-bellied Woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus), loads of these:
And, his shot of the moon, hand-held!
Lagniappe: Videos from reader Arthur Williams:
Also, if you are running low, I post a link to two videos that I shot, one of a manatee (Trichechus inunguis) with obvious dorsal prop scars, and the other of a fledgling brood of two red-tailed hawks (Buteo jamaicensis); one is testing his wings in wind that might be a little too much for the youngling.
Really good pictures, most interesting.
Beautiful shot
Since we were visited by a Pileated Woodpecker not too long ago, my 3-year-old now refers to all of the other normal-size woodpeckers as “baby woodpeckers”. These things are mammoth.
Love the length to which birders go to keep the locals happy!
Love woodpeckers, especially pileateds! Thanks for the great pictures!
WOOT pileated
Big fan of pileateds
Nice pileated pair. We waited over two years to see one female at our suet feeder though we heard and saw them in the neighborhood. “Baby” woodpeckers are nice too!